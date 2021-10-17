Texas man who harassed & threatened Dr. Leana Wen for supporting Covid vaccines could face 5-years in jail if convicted

Victor

A Texas man who allegedly threatened to shoot former Baltimore Health Commissioner Doctor Leana Wen for advocating for Covid-19 vaccines has been charged in federal court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBNhX_0cS8gybY00
Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr Leana Wen.Lloyd Fox / Getty Images

A 51-year-old Scott Eli Harris has sent racist messages to Dr. Wen, terrorising her for choosing to showcase her support for the coronavirus vaccine publicly.

Dr. Wen regularly appears on CNN as a medical analyst and has been vocal about her supportive views on the use of vaccines to help prevent severe cases of Covid-19.

Harris allegedly used various ethnic slurs, xenophobic tones, and other offensive languages against Dr. Wen in those messages.

Dr. Wen was born in China but moved to the United States when she was 8-years-old, and Harris used extreme xenophobic terms when attacking her via text messages.

In a string of messages, Harris sent some of the following texts:

Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12-gauge promises I won’t”
I’m a 5th generation U.S. Army veteran and a sniper. I can’t wait for the shooting to start”

The 51-year-old Harris was arrested in Texas and is said to have his first court appearance in the coming weeks in Texas.

The indictment was handed up at the end of September, and this week, it was unsealed after Harris was arrested in Texas.

Harris could face a maximum penalty of 5-years in federal prison if convicted in Texas.

However, prosecutors highlighted that these sentences are typically factored in the defendant’s previous history, and in most cases, the sentence is lower if no past conviction or behaviour is found.

Should we start charging anti-vaxxers who take extreme measures to bully medical experts who advocate for the Covid vaccine? What do you think? Let me know in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
919 followers

More from Victor

Texas State

Those with means flee amid abortion ban, while those without remain & be forced to carry pregnancies against their will

Patients who have the means to flee Texas have done so, while those with no means remain behind to carry pregnancies full-term against their will. Women march behind an Abortion Rights banner on a pro-choice protest for a woman's right to choose.Mike Kemp / Gallo Images.

Read full story

Governor DeSantis receives criticism over his tabled plans against the federal government

Governor Ron DeSantis has received a vast amount of criticism concerning his tabled plans on the Covid-19 vaccine mandate suit that he is waging against the federal government.

Read full story
Florida State

DeSantis wants people fired for refusing employer-required Covid-19 vaccine to be eligible for unemployment compensation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants people whose employers have been fired for refusing to take the 'employer-required' Covid-19 vaccine to be eligible for the unemployment compensation.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas sees a massive drop in active Covid-19 cases, but the impact from ACL Music Festival is yet to be felt

Texas has become one of the states with the lowest active coronavirus cases, but the impact from the ACL Music Festival is yet to be felt. The number of active Covid-19 in Texas dropped massively in the last two weeks, with hospital admission dipping a lot since late July.

Read full story

Gov DeSantis slams the federal government's decision to involve the Justice Department in the State VS School boards war

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has slammed the White House's tabled plans to involve the Department of Justice in the fight that he currently has with the school boards over Covid-19 mandates.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida becomes one of the states with the lowest active Covid-19 cases, as infections hit an all-time low

October saw coronavirus infections dip a lot across Florida, making the state emerge gracefully after dealing with the deadly Delta variant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a conference.SOPA Images / Gallo Images.

Read full story
346 comments
Florida State

Long-Covid in pupils across Florida prevents many from partaking in sporting and academic activities in schools

The long-haul Covid-19 in children is reportedly posing, preventing many Florida students from taking part in sporting and academic performance. Colourful overlapping silhouettes of children in classroom, Covid-19, pandemic, virus,face mask.Smartboy10 / Getty Images.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is more worried about losing his primary than losing the general election

Despite standing a good chance of being re-elected, Texas Governor Abbott is more stressed about losing his primary election a lot more than the general election. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott speaking to the media.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP.

Read full story
59 comments

YES, Governor Ron DeSantis can potentially win against Donald Trump if they face-off in the final GOP race

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis checks all the metrics to go up against former U.S. President Donald Trump in the GOP Primaries in 2024 and win. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis next to former U.S. President Donald Trump.Doug Mills / Getty Images.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

Lawsuits, harassing school boards, classroom disruptions, threats & more - How Republicans are fighting vaccine mandates

The United States has witnessed Florida Republicans fight for coronavirus mandates hard, with many saying that they are fighting for their "right to choose". But how far are they taking this fight? Let's look at two ways.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Centner Academy that banned pupils from vaxxing now forces them to quarantine for 30-days after taking the jab

A private school in Florida told parents that any student who decides to get the Covid vaccine must quarantine for 30-days due to unfounded claims that they will infect others.

Read full story
Florida State

Republicans say Covid vaccine mandates in Florida will force them into 'extreme poverty'

Republicans across Florida are saying that coronavirus vaccine mandates will force them into extreme poverty. Republican Anti-Vaxxers protesting for Covid mandates in Florida.CBC News: The National/YouTube.

Read full story
309 comments
Florida State

The Delta variant summer wave of Covid-19 was so heavy that it left Florida nurses burnt out

The summer towards early fall wave of the novel coronavirus took a massive toll on nurses in Florida's health system to a point where they are burnt out. A healthcare frontline worker hugs and comforts a patient in the Covid-19 ICU.Go Nakamura / AFP.

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

Florida taxpayers to pay for DeSantis' legal fees if he goes up against the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates

Governor Ron DeSantis to spend taxpayer money fighting Biden's vaccine mandates, should the White House enact on those proposals. The state of Florida will reportedly be the one waging war against the White House, should Governor DeSantis sue the Biden Administration over Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Read full story
261 comments
Florida State

Florida Covid-19 deaths could be higher than the official amount that is being reported

The number of coronavirus deaths in Florida could potentially be higher than the official figure of fatalities that are being reported. Health care workers out a hospital in FloridaMaria Alejandra Cardona / Reuters.

Read full story
58 comments
Florida State

Florida schools 'in fear' for implementing Covid protocols. Justice Dept, Homeland Security, Secret Service to step in

The United States Justice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security, including the Secret Service, are being proposed to assist schools under threat for implementing Covid-19 protocols.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

AG Garland says he'll task the FBI to focus on Florida if Governor DeSantis & Co don't back down from fighting schools

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has vowed to get the FBI involved in the currently brewing war between Governor DeSantis (plus his supporters), and various Florida schools.

Read full story
386 comments
Leon County, FL

Leon County refuses to pay the $3.57 million fine that Governor DeSantis charged them for mandating Covid-19 vaccines

Leon County has been slapped with a $3.57 million fine for mandating vaccines on its administrative employees. Here's everything you need to know about this amount and the legalities involved.

Read full story
29 comments
Florida State

Harry Styles' concert could be hit with a $5,000 fine if found guilty of mandating Covid vaccine at his Florida concert

Singer, songwriter and actor, Harry Edward Style's tour, had a circle in Florida on Thursday, October 7, 2021, he performed at the Orlando arena. Harry Styles tour's policy requires attendees to either be vaccinated or have a negative PCR test before attending the concert.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy