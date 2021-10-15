Florida Covid-19 deaths could be higher than the official amount that is being reported

Victor

The number of coronavirus deaths in Florida could potentially be higher than the official figure of fatalities that are being reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FExm7_0cS8dmMh00
Health care workers out a hospital in FloridaMaria Alejandra Cardona / Reuters

Florida's current death toll, 57 711 as of October 14, 2021, is widely considered an undercount of the actual death toll.

Despite this death rate being the third highest in the United States, there have been reports all over the media about this figure not being a true representation of the death toll.

The state's per-capita rate of reported Covid-19 deaths has been higher than any other state in the UnS this summer alone due to the Delta variant.

In the past few weeks, Florida has been reporting lower novel coronavirus cases, with hospital admissions being at an all time low in almost six months.

But looking at recent federal reports covering Covid-19 cases from this year summer, what experts are speculating about fatality reports not corresponding, may be true.

Why is there a disparity between registered deaths and the excess fatalities

To be honest, it is hard to understand why. I looked at the report and had a hard time understanding it myself.

The thing is, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and Covid deaths are counts of people whose coronavirus infections were confirmed by a molecular laboratory test.

As such, number of case and death rates count people who met the criteria for other types of Covid-19 testing - which is confusing.

This is also influenced by symptoms that were picked up, including the confirmed exposure, as developed by national and local governments.

In layman's terms, this is what you need to know about Florida's Covid-19 deaths:

  • From mid-June till now, over 18 000 residents of Florida are said to have died of Covid-19.
  • Forbes says 200 out of every 100 000 citizens of Florida were dying of Covid-19.
  • When it is adjusted on Florida's population and juxtaposed to other states, this rate means Florida had the worst death rates in the U.S.
  • During that same period, Texas reported the second-highest death toll, followed by California in third place.

Many hope that the disparity in these Covid-19 cases and deaths that Florida registered will come into clear focus.

For example, one major inconsistency was the number of cases and deaths reported by race and ethnicity.

The rate of positive cases per 100,000 residents of Florida was higher among Blacks than among whites.

This pattern was only observed among Hispanic and non-Hispanic residents, Jordan said during the meeting.

The data is limited because race data was not reported for 13% of Florida's Covid-19 cases, and ethnicity data were missing from 16% of the cases.

There are hopes that this might also force the state to look into excess deaths and see any shortfalls that should be reported.

This form of reporting often can cause an irregular or uneven pattern in the daily reported figures. Hence more experts say this could have been the case with Florida.

Florida suffered the most deaths overall per capita, but what are your thoughts? Do you think the official number of Covid-19 deaths we have is accurate? Or potentially higher? Let me know in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

