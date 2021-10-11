Meet Anti-Vaxxer Republican Allen West who's currently fighting for his life in hospital due to the deadly Delta variant

Victor

Former US Republican Rep Allen West displayed his intense stance on coronavirus vaccine misinformation, despite being heavily sick with the highly contagious Delta Variant. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zjyr_0cNXn37G00
Candidate for Texas Gov Allen West@AllenWest/Twitter

Allen West is a Republican congressman from Florida who is currently seeking a nomination in the Texas race of elections.

West is unvaccinated, and he is currently in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. He had to be hospitalized because of his uneven "oxygen saturation levels" according to his socials.

This Republican took to social media to thread that he and his wife, Mrs Angela West, had undergone "monoclonal antibody infusion therapy" at the hospital following positive Covid-19 tests.

He further added that the treatment has given them "natural immunity and double the antibodies," a huge exaggeration and hearsay with half the truth..

Are monoclonal antibody treatments even effective?

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) describes monoclonal antibodies treatment as a laboratory-made protein that mimics the immune system's ability to fight off harmful antigens such as novel coronavirus. 

Medical experts consider this monoclonal antibody therapy treatment effective only if used in the early stages of Covid-19 detection. 

The FDA granted it an emergency use authorization (EUA) back in May and were specific that it should be used to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19.

Texas is one of the seven states that had to rely on these monoclonal therapies to treat Covid patients, and the state gravitated more towards this treatment than the vaccine.

The state prioritized this particular antibody treatment way more than the vaccines because they deemed it highly effective if administered early in an infection.

The fake news, misinformation and disinformation on Allen West's Twitter thread

While Republican West threaded about how impressed he was with the treatment, he further voiced his disdain on coronavirus vaccines.

In a string of tweets, he first highlighted that he was told to remain in hospital following Covid-19 pneumonia diagnosis.

After going through the monoclonal antibody treatment, West had this to say:

I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.

He continued to lambast vaccine mandates from his hospital bed and showed his support for controversial Covid-19 treatments.

Allen West has made it clear that he would "vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates" if he were to get elected.

This will probably win him more Republican votes, seeing as a large majority of them are not gravitating towards vaccine mandates.

This treatment, though, cost thousands of dollars and would disadvantaged many people from lower-income earning households.

West said the vaccine was a "dangerous shot", in his strings of tweets. When in reality, the Covid-19 jabs have been administered at least 7 billion times to more than 3 billion unique people.

This dispels his aboherent theories about the vaccine efficacy. The safety and immunity protection has proven to work.

He added more intense xenophobic remarks on why Americans are being injected with the jabs and not 'illegal immigrants with this dangerous shot' which is utterly dehumanising.

What are your thoughts on Allen West's Twitter meltdown? Let me know in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

