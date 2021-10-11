Austin, TX

Austin Texas Mayor Steve Adler not worried about Covid-19 outbreaks after ACL Music Fest became a superspreader event

Victor

The mayor of Texas is allegedly not concerned about coronavirus cases that will come out of the ACL Music Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRfx4_0cN8Wl5a00
Austin, Texas mayor Steve Adler.Philippe Lopez / AFP

The Austin City Lights (ACL) music festival entered its second week, which saw the same heavy crowd present.

Throughout the festival, photos flowed on social media of packed crowds with only a few wearing masks.

There was no social distancing at all, and based on social media testimonies, not everyone was asked to present proof of vaccination status at entrance points.

Mayor Steve Adler of Austin, Texas, has slammed any worries and concerns that the general public has on the event turning into a super-spreader.

The event organisers emphasised on record that they followed all necessary protocols. This gave the mayor assurance that all was well, which is probably he is not worried.

Mayor Adler did say that the event was meant to encourage more people to get the Covid-19 vaccine and said the benefit outweighed any possible outbreaks.

In an interview with a local broadcaster, Austin Mayor Adler said:

It's great to get it to any level of normalcy. A little concerned about the event. But on balance, the positivity rate in the community is at a low that we haven't seen. And in a couple of months, we know that many people got vaccinated to be able to get in. And that's a good thing. We used it to help increase those numbers.

So far, it seems like it is too early to tell if this event will have devastating consequences on the state's health system.

Health officials have predicted worse cases in preparation for what might happen, and the worry seems to be on any pressure that hospitals will find themselves in.

The Texas health department and medical experts will be monitoring any changes in the next few weeks for any spike in Covid-19 cases.

What exactly went wrong? How did organisers and attendees end up disregarding Covid-19?

An influx number of people attended the ACL Music Festival, more than what the organisers assumed they would have, especially on the first weekend.

More than 100,000 people are said to have been registered on various entrance points of this two-weekend interval event.

The event was held at Zilker Park, a relatively open outdoor space, and events officials were confident that people would social distance properly.

Social media snaps showed people packed in tightly staggered crowds, screaming songs at the top of their lungs, sweating and getting too drunk.

ACL Must Festival had the residents of Texas believing that things had started to look like the normal that everyone was used to, pre-Covid.

But all of this is happening while Texas is finally getting some grip on the novel coronavirus's highly contagious Delta variant mutation.

The next coming weeks have left a lot of households across Texas concerned, but what about you? How worried are you about this event derailing all the work health workers have been putting in mitigating the spread of the Delta variant? What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

