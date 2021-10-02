Meet Florida Republican Lawyer Anthony Sabatini who filed 15-lawsuits against Covid-19 mandates and lost all of them

Victor

Florida Republican State Representative Anthony Sabatini of Lake County filed at least 15 lawsuits last year and lost all of them, attempting to challenge Florida's coronavirus mandates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmjSb_0cFL3MBf00
Florida Republican Lawyer Anthony Sabatini.Anthony Sabatini YouTube Channel

Anthony Sabatini had only been a member of the Florida Bar for less than a year when he started firing lawsuits left, right and centre, challenging state and Lake County Covid-19 protocols.

Sabatini was challenging the county's mask mandates and protocols that were put in place to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus during summer 2020.

He practically was fighting for requirements such as people being asked to wear masks in public places where social distancing is difficult, such as in grocery stores and pharmacies.

Sabatini has since revealed that he will be running for congress and has urged all "conservative fighters to fight with him and put America forward".

He now racks up a memorable record of the most legal losses since the pandemic started back in March 2020.

The lawsuit raised a series of constitutional issues, including alleged violations of privacy and due-process rights.

Sabatini was warned by few judges who found this so off-putting, and in ruling on one of the cases, the Gadsden County lawsuit, a circuit judge cautioned:

“The Court urges Mr. Sabatini to reflect on the possibility that, at some point, he could be sanctioned for filing frivolous lawsuits. Once the law on a particular subject is well established, a lawsuit based on consistently rejected grounds will be frivolous unless there is, ‘a reasonable argument for the extension, modification, or reversal of existing law.’”

This firm warning did not stop Sabatini from appealing not now, but two circuit court losses with the same First District Court of Appeal that was finding similar lawsuits displeasing. 

The court, basically, dismissed this challenge to a Gadsden County ordinance because the plaintiff's attorney, state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, did not file an amended notice of appeal as requested by the court. 

Similarly, the court, days prior to that, had dismissed an appeal of a Leon County mask requirement because Sabatini did not file an initial brief.

Do you think the judges were in the right to dismiss a majority of Sabatini's cases with a yawn without allowing him to present forward massive findings? What do you think? about his race for congress? Let me know in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 94

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
574 followers

More from Victor

Texas State

Austin Texas Mayor Steve Adler not worried about Covid-19 outbreaks after ACL Music Fest became a superspreader event

The mayor of Texas is allegedly not concerned about coronavirus cases that will come out of the ACL Music Festival. Austin, Texas mayor Steve Adler.Philippe Lopez / AFP. The Austin City Lights (ACL) music festival entered its second week, which saw the same heavy crowd present.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Meet Anti-Vaxxer Republican Allen West who's currently fighting for his life in hospital due to the deadly Delta variant

Former US Republican Rep Allen West displayed his intense stance on coronavirus vaccine misinformation, despite being heavily sick with the highly contagious Delta Variant. Candidate for Texas Gov Allen West@AllenWest/Twitter.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida tourism is struggling to recover from the Covid pandemic at the time when vaccination rates hit an all-time low

Digital vaccine stock photo for travelingOlya Kobruseva/Pexels. The tourism industry in Florida has taken a massive knock due to the coronavirus pandemic, with several agencies requiring cash boost to continue working on how best to rebuild, post the recent wave of the delta variant.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

You can make $10,000 for suing doctors who perform abortions in Texas, thanks to the latest federal appeals court ruling

The latest U.S. federal appeals court ruling on abortions in Texas will allow residents to be rewarded with $10,000 for initiating lawsuits against doctors who perform abortions.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is predicted to Get Re-Elected Next Year

Governor Ron DeSantis will likely get re-elected in 2022's elections given his profile among republicans across Florida. The governor led Florida throughout the coronavirus pandemic and currently working on securing monoclonal Covid-treatment.

Read full story
178 comments
Florida State

Why Democrats in Florida call Governor Ron "DeathSantis"

Democratic members have popularly been calling governor Ron "DeathSantis" and a lot of people are aware that the name was derived from Florida Covid-19 deaths. But there is more...

Read full story
263 comments
Florida State

Behind Anthony Sabatini's campaign: criminalising transgender transition, pandemic lawsuits, abortion Bills

Attorney and Florida State Representative Anthony SabatiniLake & Sumter Style. Florida House of Representatives, Lawyer and racing for congress Anthony Sabatini is facing a lot of criticism for his campaign marred with controversy. Let's recap three critical scenarios:

Read full story
Austin, TX

ACL Music Fest breaks Covid-19 protocols, becomes a super-spreader event, organisers claim to have followed all mandates

The Austin City Limits Music Festival became a coronavirus super-spreader event during its opening weekend as tens of thousands of music fans showed up to support their favourite artists.

Read full story
68 comments
Florida State

Long-Covid symptoms in children due to the deadly Delta Variant raises extreme concerns among parents in Florida

Thousands of children across Florida are reportedly suffering from the lingering side effects of the novel coronavirus post healing from it. Or so, they thought. Students line up in the morning as school fully reopen for in-person learning.Michael Loccisano / AFP.

Read full story
31 comments
Florida State

Florida's new Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo's appointment mashed with controversy

Florida's newly appointed Surgeon General, Doctor Joseph Ladapo, has attracted a lot of controversy following the announcement of his top Health Ministry position in Florida. Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and Dr Joe Ladapo Florida's new Surgeon GeneralABC Action News screenshot.

Read full story
48 comments

'The worse we make him look, the better his chances are' - Experts on possibility of DeSantis contending Biden in 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' political profile has increased tremendously among republicans, with many saying that he would be an excellent contender to U.S. President Joe Biden.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Covid-19 vaccine sites opened for walk-ins, you get $10 food voucher after receiving your jab

The Florida Department of Health has Covid-19 vaccination sites across the state accepting walk-ins, with a $10 food voucher up for grabs when you get inoculated. People wait as they are monitored after receiving their Covid-19 vaccination during a vaccination event in Miami.Chandan Khanna / AFP.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida journalist thrown out for asking Governor Ron DeSantis if he cares about kids dying of Covid-19

A journalist from Florida sent to Governor Ron DeSantis' press briefing was kicked out by the governor's security detail for asking if the governor cares about the mortality rate in children recently, due to Covid-19.

Read full story
213 comments
Florida State

Making quarantine for students exposed to COVID-19 optional causes distress to parents

Parents in Florida have expressed a huge worry, following the abolishment of quarantine mandates for students who have been exposed to COVID-19. Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and newly elected surgeon general Dr. Joseph Lapado.Screenshot from ABC Action News.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Landlord evicting tenants for not getting vaxxed reveals he lost loved ones, tenants to Covid-19 hence mandate

The landlord who received mixed responses from the public and online communities pertaining to his vaccine passport mandate from his tenants revealed in an interview that he suffered severely from the novel coronavirus.

Read full story
Florida State

Pfizer being safe for kids is good news for Florida given recent child deaths, hospitalizations due to the Delta variant

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being safe for children is good news for Florida, given the recent deaths in children, coupled with hospitalization cases and a spike in infections across schools.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida hogged the monoclonal antibody treatment until Biden Administration tightened the grip

Florida is one of the six states that have hogged majority of the monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Covid-19 in the United States. That was until Biden Administration regulated this process.

Read full story
116 comments

DeSantis' stance on Covid increases his profile among republicans, experts say he might challenge Biden in 2024 Election

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' opposing views to Covid-19 mandates by the federal government gave his profile a tremendous boost, more so than anyone expected with each day passing.

Read full story
Florida State

Five ways Gov Ron DeSantis underplayed the Delta variant, which led to child deaths, thousands of Covid cases, and more

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference in Hialeah, Florida.Joe Raedle / AFP. According to experts, Florida's Ron DeSantis is the most popular governor to have downplayed the highly contagious Delta variant. To understand why a majority share the same sentiment, you need to look at the following five major points:

Read full story
140 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy