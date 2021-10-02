Meet Florida Republican Lawyer Anthony Sabatini who filed 15-lawsuits against Covid-19 mandates and lost all of them

Florida Republican State Representative Anthony Sabatini of Lake County filed at least 15 lawsuits last year and lost all of them, attempting to challenge Florida's coronavirus mandates.

Anthony Sabatini had only been a member of the Florida Bar for less than a year when he started firing lawsuits left, right and centre, challenging state and Lake County Covid-19 protocols.

Sabatini was challenging the county's mask mandates and protocols that were put in place to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus during summer 2020.

He practically was fighting for requirements such as people being asked to wear masks in public places where social distancing is difficult, such as in grocery stores and pharmacies.

Sabatini has since revealed that he will be running for congress and has urged all "conservative fighters to fight with him and put America forward".

He now racks up a memorable record of the most legal losses since the pandemic started back in March 2020.

The lawsuit raised a series of constitutional issues, including alleged violations of privacy and due-process rights.

Sabatini was warned by few judges who found this so off-putting, and in ruling on one of the cases, the Gadsden County lawsuit, a circuit judge cautioned:

“The Court urges Mr. Sabatini to reflect on the possibility that, at some point, he could be sanctioned for filing frivolous lawsuits. Once the law on a particular subject is well established, a lawsuit based on consistently rejected grounds will be frivolous unless there is, ‘a reasonable argument for the extension, modification, or reversal of existing law.’”

This firm warning did not stop Sabatini from appealing not now, but two circuit court losses with the same First District Court of Appeal that was finding similar lawsuits displeasing.

The court, basically, dismissed this challenge to a Gadsden County ordinance because the plaintiff's attorney, state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, did not file an amended notice of appeal as requested by the court.

Similarly, the court, days prior to that, had dismissed an appeal of a Leon County mask requirement because Sabatini did not file an initial brief.

