'The worse we make him look, the better his chances are' - Experts on possibility of DeSantis contending Biden in 2024

Victor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' political profile has increased tremendously among republicans, with many saying that he would be an excellent contender to U.S. President Joe Biden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qDBG_0c8mW6Ad00
US President Joe Biden alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a briefing in Miami Beach, Florida.Saul Loeb / AFP

Republicans across Florida cheering the governor across the nation as he prepares to run for state re-election and possibly challenge U.S. President Joe Biden in 2024.

At the moment, DeSantis is the second most popular republican state leader after Texas' Greg Abbott, with how vocal both have been about the coronavirus.

These are some of the "unhinged" factors that are said to have raised the governor's profile:

  • DeSantis has largely been critiqued for being wrong about Covid-19, lambasted for conspiracy theories, misinformation and disinformation.
  • DeSantis' stance on women's rights is controversial. The governor is said not to support a women's right to choose, which is popular among republicans.
  • Gov DeSantis is rumored to support Texas' right to adopt a bill that says that, for 6-weeks, a woman doesn't have a right to adoption.
  • Some say the governor is doing a fine job of making himself look bad without anyone setting him up for failure, but this is working in his favour.
  • The worse we make him look, the better his chances are, according to experts.
  • Every Anti-Vaxxer is more likely to vote for him, and that's at 40% of American adults who are yet to get the vaccine.

The governor has received a massive backlash regarding his choices recently; the appointment of Dr Ladapo seem to have angered people more.

Many people believe that he is not interested in slowing down the rate of Covid-19 cases across the state.

Republicans have done nothing but cheer for DeSantis's controversial views; no matter how hinged his policies are, he continues to amass support.

Democrats, on the other hand, say Gov DeSantis' only motivation is to cater to a radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency within his party.

Do you think Governor DeSantis has what it takes to dethrone Biden in 2024 if he's re-elected next year? Who do you trust the most between DeSantis and Abbott? Who has the capability of being the next President Of The United States?

