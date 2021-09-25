Florida Covid-19 vaccine sites opened for walk-ins, you get $10 food voucher after receiving your jab

The Florida Department of Health has Covid-19 vaccination sites across the state accepting walk-ins, with a $10 food voucher up for grabs when you get inoculated.

People wait as they are monitored after receiving their Covid-19 vaccination during a vaccination event in Miami. Chandan Khanna / AFP

The sites are available for walk-ins, in line with the department's priority system, and there is no limit to the number of vaccine doses that each site is not meant to exceed per day. The more people come, the merrier.

The department also has mobile vaccination clinics that are said to be quick and convenient when getting the vaccine.

Apparently, some people have complained about vaccines being harder to get in small remote areas, and this initiative is meant to assist those people.

Appointments are not necessarily needed, and the department has encouraged residents who are eligible for the jab to use the opportunity.

Vaccines that are available - while supplies last - are Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and John & Johnson.

A $10 food voucher will be given at each visit while supplies last, but getting the vaccine is free of charge.

Operating times are as follows:

Event Starts: 9:00 AM

Event Ends: 3:00 PM

According to World Data, 26.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Florida, with 12.2 being fully vaccinated - which is 56.4% of the population of Florida.

Vaccines are nowhere near being mandatory in Florida, as republican leaders are fighting the federal government's tabled vaccine plans.

One of those plans includes U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal that businesses with more than 100 employees require workers to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

Some Republican lawmakers are casting heaving vaccine refusal wagons fights and arguing that this will breach the issue of their civil rights.

