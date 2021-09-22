Florida Landlord evicting tenants for not getting vaxxed reveals he lost loved ones, tenants to Covid-19 hence mandate

The landlord who received mixed responses from the public and online communities pertaining to his vaccine passport mandate from his tenants revealed in an interview that he suffered severely from the novel coronavirus.

Santiago Alvarez is a landlord from Florida who has publicly stated that he will not be accepting tenants that are not vaccinated, as he is trying to protect his employees and other tenants.

Alvarez — who owns about 1,200 units in Broward and Miami Dade counties — said he is not willing to compromise the health of his vaccinated employees and tenants for those unwilling to get immunized.

His reasoning behind mandating proof of vaccine from tenants comes after the landlord reveals that he contracted Covid-19 earlier this year and has been battling long-covid.

The landlord also revealed how much Covid-19 took from him, claiming he lost two friends from coronavirus complications.

However, the virus did not stop there. He also mentions at least a dozen of his tenants have died from the SARS-Cov 2.

It is understood that far too many coronavirus infections broke out in the building, which exacerbated working flow and put a strain on his employees in managing, cleaning and sanitizing his facilities.

In a heavily criticized interview with a leading publication, Santiago said:

It very much upsets me that my employees are exposed to [Covid-19] all days of the week because there is someone who does not want to get vaccinated. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, I have the obligation and the duty to protect my workers and tenants.

Alvarez says some of his tenants who refuse to get vaccinated show a "lack of consideration" to not only their neighbors but also other families who reside in his properties.

He says that with vaccines being widely available in the U.S., the vaccine offers a chance for tenants to avoid severe Covid-19 or die from the virus.

Alvarez on breaking state rules with Covid-19 mandates

Despite Alvarez revealing that most of his tenants are happy with this decision, the landlord is still breaking state rules and the bill that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law.

DeSantis gave state departments some leeway to issue fines that do not exceed $5,000 to any businesses or entities that mandate Covid-vaccine.

But all of that changed, Alvarez said, when vaccines were approved, people could choose to protect themselves and members of their communities.

However, Alvarez said he’d had enough of DeSantis’s rules that are taunting Covid-19 protocols, mainly the orders against vaccine and mask mandates.

This prompt Alvarez to draft a vaccine mandate policy and issue letters to his tenants, as well as employees. In doing this, he gave everyone time to get at least the first dose of the vaccine, employees and tenants who refused were then met with termination.

