DeSantis' stance on Covid increases his profile among republicans, experts say he might challenge Biden in 2024 Election

Victor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' opposing views to Covid-19 mandates by the federal government gave his profile a tremendous boost, more so than anyone expected with each day passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMb7H_0c0k9rUF00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives for a ceremony at the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside in Surfside, Florida.Joe Raedle / AFP

Conservatives are cheering the governor across the nation as he prepares to run for state re-election and possibly challenge U.S. President Joe Biden in 2024.

President Joe Biden seems to be aware of the game that DeSantis appears to be playing and has tweeted out his disdain on republicans that seek to play political cards with people's lives.

The president mentioned how he refuses to give in to the tactics Republicans seem to be playing as they are putting children in harm's way.

Many people deliberated their views, urging Biden to cut federal funding since that seems to be the only thing that DeSantis understands.

However, all of this seems to be playing right into Governor DeSantis' hands and framework on boosting his political profile.

These are some of the factors that are said to have raised the governor's profile:

  • DeSantis has largely been critiqued for being wrong about Covid-19, lambasted for conspiracy theories, misinformation and disinformation.
  • DeSantis' stance on women's rights is controversial. The governor is said not to support a women's right to choose, which is popular among republicans.
  • Gov DeSantis is rumored to support Texas' right to adopt a bill that says that, for 6-weeks, a woman doesn't have a right to adoption.
  • Some say the governor is doing a fine job of making himself look bad without anyone setting him up for failure, but this is working in his favour.
  • The worse we make him look, the better his chances are, according to experts.
  • Every Anti-Vaxxer is more likely to vote for him, and that's at 40% of American adults who are yet to get the vaccine.

At the moment, DeSantis is the leading Republican candidate with how vocal he has been lately and fixation on challenging the White House every second he gets.

Australia has 4 million more people than Florida's population, yet the former lost fewer people to Covid-19 than the latter.

In fact, since the beginning of the pandemic, Florida has lost more people in one day due to Covid-19 than the total number of deaths Australia has registered so far.

Some would like to see DeSantis resign. However, it doesn't seem like he will. Floridians can't vote him out.

DeSantis is alleged to be looking into adopting Texas' abortion bill

Texas' Governor Greg Abbott signed into law last week a measure prohibiting abortions as early as six weeks.

This is before some women know they are pregnant, and the bill might open the door for almost any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a day later, indicated that he could support a law banning abortion and that he was "going to look more significantly at it."

His main argument was that after detecting a fetal heartbeat, no abortion should take place, saying it was an "interesting" bill.

The governor fails to see that the ban on abortions will encourage more backstreet abortions and illegal cop-out centres performing these practices, which are not safe.

The signing of this bill also opens a new frontier in the battle over abortion restrictions as first-of-its-kind legal provisions — intended to make the law harder to block — are poised to be tested in the courts.

DeSantis' working relationship with Donald Trump

At the beginning of Covid-19, Governor DeSantis prioritized the coronavirus pandemic by setting up testing centres everywhere across Florida.

The governor was legit "for" the seniors of Florida, and he did everything in his power to get the shots and ensure that they were mostly protected.

However, since Donald Trump lost the election, DeSantis did a turnaround that saw him block every viable means of minimizing the spread of Covid-19 in Florida.

The governor is currently more out-there than former U.S. President Donald Trump - who has directed his focus at boxing.

The public seems to be saying that Trumps' fans love DeSantis because more deaths from Covid-19 are continuing under his rule in Florida.

This is the same thing that Trump was heavily criticized, for, downplaying the coronavirus pandemic and doing the exact opposite of what federal officials suggest.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
307 followers

More from Victor

Florida State

Making quarantine for students exposed to COVID-19 optional causes distress to parents

Parents in Florida have expressed a huge worry, following the abolishment of quarantine mandates for students who have been exposed to COVID-19. Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and newly elected surgeon general Dr. Joseph Lapado.Screenshot from ABC Action News.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Landlord evicting tenants for not getting vaxxed reveals he lost loved ones, tenants to Covid-19 hence mandate

The landlord who received mixed responses from the public and online communities pertaining to his vaccine passport mandate from his tenants revealed in an interview that he suffered severely from the novel coronavirus.

Read full story
Florida State

Pfizer being safe for kids is good news for Florida given recent child deaths, hospitalizations due to the Delta variant

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being safe for children is good news for Florida, given the recent deaths in children, coupled with hospitalization cases and a spike in infections across schools.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida hogged the monoclonal antibody treatment until Biden Administration tightened the grip

Florida is one of the six states that have hogged majority of the monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Covid-19 in the United States. That was until Biden Administration regulated this process.

Read full story
116 comments
Florida State

Five ways Gov Ron DeSantis underplayed the Delta variant, which led to child deaths, thousands of Covid cases, and more

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference in Hialeah, Florida.Joe Raedle / AFP. According to experts, Florida's Ron DeSantis is the most popular governor to have downplayed the highly contagious Delta variant. To understand why a majority share the same sentiment, you need to look at the following five major points:

Read full story
140 comments
Florida State

YES, some Florida parents are asking paediatricians to vaccinate their kids under 12, despite lack of FDA approval

In Florida, parents are desperate to get their young children vaccinated to a point where they are pleading with paediatricians to administer the COVID-19 shot. A nurse measures the temperature of children after being vaccinated against COVID-19.AFP.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida registers third highest child deaths and infections in the U.S. due to the Delta variant

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, the state's Covid-19 response took a hit last week as the number of Covid-related child deaths in Florida more than doubled in just over a month.

Read full story
100 comments
Florida State

Death of 15-year-old Victoria Ramirez from Delta variant causes panic in schools, parents regret not getting her vaxxed

The death of 15-year-old Victoria Ramirez has caused panic among parents with kids in schools across Florida, while her father regrets not getting her vaccinated. Victoria Ramirez, a 15-year-old sophomore who lost her life to Covid-19.Supplied by family / GoFund Me.

Read full story
Florida State

Biden slams Florida's way of "handling" COVID-19 during his 9/11 tour

At one of the September 11 commemoration events, U.S. President Joe Biden slammed Florida's response to Covid-19 live on TV. President Biden speaks at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.Jim Watson / AFP.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida commemorates September 11 Two-Decade anniversary with amicable respect

The 20th year marking the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, saw residents of Florida commemorate the day in the most honourable way ever. Jen Massanova from the Broward Fire Rescue Honor Guard helps carry the American flag during 9/11 ceremony in Florida.Joe Raedle / AFP.

Read full story

9/11: The Bidens will visit September 11 sites On Landmarks' 20th Anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be participating in a commemoration on September 11 to honor all those who lost their lives in the devastating event that tore the hearts of Americans.

Read full story
Florida State

Alleged Covid-Denier Florida Councilman Fred Lowry has reportedly been sick with the Delta variant for over three weeks

Councilman and Pastor Fred Lowry who allegedly denied the existence of the coronavirus pandemic is reported to have been sick with Covid-19 for over three weeks and in bad condition the whole time.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

COVID-19 has peaked in Florida, but experts recommend stricter protocols to mitigate the spread of the Delta Variant

The new wave of SARS-CoV2 infections driven by the deadly Delta variant has peaked in Florida. However, health experts recommend stricter protocols to help curb the spread. A medic sanitizes the ambulance after transferring a patient at Coral Gables Hospital in Miami, Florida.Chandan Khanna / AFP.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Behind Governor Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban, $5,000 Fines On Entities That Mandate Covid-Vaccine, And More

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has been heavily criticised for his ideologies on COVID-19 precautional measures, and this piece will look into why his policies received heavy criticism.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

Florida Businesses Can be Charged $5,000 If They Require Vaccine Passport From Customers, Employees From September 16

Businesses in Florida or any state facilities that require a vaccine passport from customers or clients can be hit with a $5,000 fine from September 16. A placard displaying "No Vaccine Passport".Ringo Chiu / AFP.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida's 15-year-old Paulina Velasquez Who Was Hospitalised With The Deadly Delta Variant Urges Public To Get Vaxxed

A fifteen-year-old Paulina Velasquez from Coral Springs, Florida, who was hospitalised with the worst symptoms of Covid-19 due to the highly contagious Delta variant, has urged the public to get the vaccine.

Read full story
198 comments
Florida State

Florida records deadliest week on record amid COVID-19 wave driven by Delta variant

Florida has recorded its deadliest week on record amid a wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant, with 129,240 cases and 433 deaths being reported between August 29 and September 4.

Read full story
32 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Delta Variant Disrupts Hollywood's Box Office Comeback

Months after Hollywood launched a marketing phenomenon that proclaimed 'the big screen is back,' the Delta variant of the coronavirus has interrupted cinema's rebound from the pandemic.

Read full story

Anti-Vaxx Gang Shower New York Restaurants With Bad Reviews, Threats Due to Vaccine Passport Mandate

Restaurants in News York are experiencing an influx of bad reviews, with managers and staff of some establishments receiving verbal attacks for instituting vaccine mandates to guests, clients and diners.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy