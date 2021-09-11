9/11: The Bidens will visit September 11 sites On Landmarks' 20th Anniversary

Victor

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be participating in a commemoration on September 11 to honor all those who lost their lives in the devastating event that tore the hearts of Americans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDXKf_0bt2Gcb800
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at LaGuardia airport in New York, on September 10, 2021.Jim Watson / AFP

All three sites of the September 11 will mark a 20-year anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff will be joining the first family later at the Pentagon.

Biden's visit follows his order to the Department of Justice, ordering them to review documents from the FBI's probe into the attacks for declassification and release.

President Joe Biden wants to declassify the FBI's review of documents related to the events of September 11.

Sources say some members and officials have been skeptical about this, with many worrying about how this may threaten national security.

However, families of those who lost their loved ones asked President Biden to skip 20-year memorial events unless he declassified documents.

Most of these families contend that these documents will show Saudi Arabian leaders' support of the September 11 attacks.

In short, this is why these three sites are prominent to Biden's visits:

  • Two airliners destroyed the World Trade Center in New York and killed 2 753 people.
  • The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, where a third airliner crashed.
  • And Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers forced down a fourth aircraft believed to have been headed to the U.S. Capitol or White House.

There have been speculations from family members of the victims, saying that the FBI may have lied about some of the findings that they released surrounding the attacks.

There are also believed that there are more families, suspecting that the FBI destroyed evidence that directly links Saudi Arabia to some of those ordeals.

Saudi Arabia did, however, deny their involvement in those events, especially about their role in hijacking those plane attacks.

President Biden calls for unity on 9/11 on 20th anniversary of attacks

Last night President Joe Biden paid tribute to America's capacity for unity on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Biden said in a six-minute message from the White House:

Commemorations in the United States are expected to unfold today, at each of the three sites that were heavily impacted in the events of 9/11.

It is said that six moments of silence will be observed, corresponding with the times the two World Trade Center towers were struck, and fell, and the moments the Pentagon was attacked and Flight 93 crashed.

The full story of how the attack came to happen, remains secret with Biden ordering the release of classified FBI documents from the investigation.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
291 followers

More from Victor

DeSantis' stance on Covid increases his profile among republicans, experts say he might challenge Biden in 2024 Election

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' opposing views to Covid-19 mandates by the federal government gave his profile a tremendous boost, more so than anyone expected with each day passing.

Read full story
Florida State

Five ways Gov Ron DeSantis underplayed the Delta variant, which led to child deaths, thousands of Covid cases, and more

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference in Hialeah, Florida.Joe Raedle / AFP. According to experts, Florida's Ron DeSantis is the most popular governor to have downplayed the highly contagious Delta variant. To understand why a majority share the same sentiment, you need to look at the following five major points:

Read full story
139 comments
Florida State

YES, some Florida parents are asking paediatricians to vaccinate their kids under 12, despite lack of FDA approval

In Florida, parents are desperate to get their young children vaccinated to a point where they are pleading with paediatricians to administer the COVID-19 shot. A nurse measures the temperature of children after being vaccinated against COVID-19.AFP.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida registers third highest child deaths and infections in the U.S. due to the Delta variant

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, the state's Covid-19 response took a hit last week as the number of Covid-related child deaths in Florida more than doubled in just over a month.

Read full story
95 comments
Florida State

Death of 15-year-old Victoria Ramirez from Delta variant causes panic in schools, parents regret not getting her vaxxed

The death of 15-year-old Victoria Ramirez has caused panic among parents with kids in schools across Florida, while her father regrets not getting her vaccinated. Victoria Ramirez, a 15-year-old sophomore who lost her life to Covid-19.Supplied by family / GoFund Me.

Read full story
Florida State

Biden slams Florida's way of "handling" COVID-19 during his 9/11 tour

At one of the September 11 commemoration events, U.S. President Joe Biden slammed Florida's response to Covid-19 live on TV. President Biden speaks at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.Jim Watson / AFP.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida commemorates September 11 Two-Decade anniversary with amicable respect

The 20th year marking the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, saw residents of Florida commemorate the day in the most honourable way ever. Jen Massanova from the Broward Fire Rescue Honor Guard helps carry the American flag during 9/11 ceremony in Florida.Joe Raedle / AFP.

Read full story
Florida State

Alleged Covid-Denier Florida Councilman Fred Lowry has reportedly been sick with the Delta variant for over three weeks

Councilman and Pastor Fred Lowry who allegedly denied the existence of the coronavirus pandemic is reported to have been sick with Covid-19 for over three weeks and in bad condition the whole time.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

COVID-19 has peaked in Florida, but experts recommend stricter protocols to mitigate the spread of the Delta Variant

The new wave of SARS-CoV2 infections driven by the deadly Delta variant has peaked in Florida. However, health experts recommend stricter protocols to help curb the spread. A medic sanitizes the ambulance after transferring a patient at Coral Gables Hospital in Miami, Florida.Chandan Khanna / AFP.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Behind Governor Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban, $5,000 Fines On Entities That Mandate Covid-Vaccine, And More

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has been heavily criticised for his ideologies on COVID-19 precautional measures, and this piece will look into why his policies received heavy criticism.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

Florida Businesses Can be Charged $5,000 If They Require Vaccine Passport From Customers, Employees From September 16

Businesses in Florida or any state facilities that require a vaccine passport from customers or clients can be hit with a $5,000 fine from September 16. A placard displaying "No Vaccine Passport".Ringo Chiu / AFP.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida's 15-year-old Paulina Velasquez Who Was Hospitalised With The Deadly Delta Variant Urges Public To Get Vaxxed

A fifteen-year-old Paulina Velasquez from Coral Springs, Florida, who was hospitalised with the worst symptoms of Covid-19 due to the highly contagious Delta variant, has urged the public to get the vaccine.

Read full story
198 comments
Florida State

Florida records deadliest week on record amid COVID-19 wave driven by Delta variant

Florida has recorded its deadliest week on record amid a wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant, with 129,240 cases and 433 deaths being reported between August 29 and September 4.

Read full story
32 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Delta Variant Disrupts Hollywood's Box Office Comeback

Months after Hollywood launched a marketing phenomenon that proclaimed 'the big screen is back,' the Delta variant of the coronavirus has interrupted cinema's rebound from the pandemic.

Read full story

Anti-Vaxx Gang Shower New York Restaurants With Bad Reviews, Threats Due to Vaccine Passport Mandate

Restaurants in News York are experiencing an influx of bad reviews, with managers and staff of some establishments receiving verbal attacks for instituting vaccine mandates to guests, clients and diners.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Anti-Vaxx Rally - Here's What Happened

The Los Angeles Anti-Vaccination protests on Saturday was filled with chaos, fights, multiple arrests and someone ended up being stabbed. Anti-vaccination protesters beat up a counter-protester during an anti-vaccination rally near City Hall.David Mcnew / AFP.

Read full story
8 comments

Weekly Tests At Atlanta School After 100 Went Into Quarantine Following COVID-19 Outbreak - Parents say it's not enough

Over 100 students at Atlanta's Drew Charter School went into quarantine early this week after nine students and five staff members tested positive for Covid-19. Atlanta's Drew Charter School at the East Lake campus.Atlanta In Town.

Read full story

U.S. to mandate COVID-19 Vaccine For All Military Branches

The White House has called on the Defense Department to look into "how and when" it will mandate military service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Members of the U.S. Armed Forces administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center.Mark Makela / Getty Images.

Read full story
1 comments

Twitter Should Acquire Patreon After Ditching Fleets

Twitter announced recently that they have decided to drop Fleets, a decision that was supported by data as they claim, and given how they were consolidating Spaces, this was on cards. But why not procure Patreon next?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy