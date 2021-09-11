9/11: The Bidens will visit September 11 sites On Landmarks' 20th Anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be participating in a commemoration on September 11 to honor all those who lost their lives in the devastating event that tore the hearts of Americans.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at LaGuardia airport in New York, on September 10, 2021. Jim Watson / AFP

All three sites of the September 11 will mark a 20-year anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff will be joining the first family later at the Pentagon.

Biden's visit follows his order to the Department of Justice, ordering them to review documents from the FBI's probe into the attacks for declassification and release.

Sources say some members and officials have been skeptical about this, with many worrying about how this may threaten national security.

However, families of those who lost their loved ones asked President Biden to skip 20-year memorial events unless he declassified documents.

Most of these families contend that these documents will show Saudi Arabian leaders' support of the September 11 attacks.

In short, this is why these three sites are prominent to Biden's visits:

Two airliners destroyed the World Trade Center in New York and killed 2 753 people.

The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, where a third airliner crashed.

And Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers forced down a fourth aircraft believed to have been headed to the U.S. Capitol or White House.

There have been speculations from family members of the victims, saying that the FBI may have lied about some of the findings that they released surrounding the attacks.

There are also believed that there are more families, suspecting that the FBI destroyed evidence that directly links Saudi Arabia to some of those ordeals.

Saudi Arabia did, however, deny their involvement in those events, especially about their role in hijacking those plane attacks.

President Biden calls for unity on 9/11 on 20th anniversary of attacks

Last night President Joe Biden paid tribute to America's capacity for unity on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Biden said in a six-minute message from the White House:

Commemorations in the United States are expected to unfold today, at each of the three sites that were heavily impacted in the events of 9/11.

It is said that six moments of silence will be observed, corresponding with the times the two World Trade Center towers were struck, and fell, and the moments the Pentagon was attacked and Flight 93 crashed.

The full story of how the attack came to happen, remains secret with Biden ordering the release of classified FBI documents from the investigation.

