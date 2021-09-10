Alleged Covid-Denier Florida Councilman Fred Lowry has reportedly been sick with the Delta variant for over three weeks

Councilman and Pastor Fred Lowry who allegedly denied the existence of the coronavirus pandemic is reported to have been sick with Covid-19 for over three weeks and in bad condition the whole time.

Pastor Fred Lowry and Councilman of Volusia County in Florida News Journal / File

Major publications like The Daily Beast have described Volusia County Councilman Pastor Fred Lowry as a loud Covid-19 denier from the state of Florida.

Councilman Lowry is said to still be in hospital for over three weeks now, battling severe symptoms of Covid-19, and according to Volusia county chair Jeff Brauer.

Lowry is a republican council from Florida and has frequently been caught mocking Dr Anthony Fauci as Dr Falsie.

Councilman Lowry is a Republican halfway through a second term and has allegedly spread COVID-19 disinformation and conspiracy theories.

These are some of the things he’s alleged to have done:

Concord conspiracy theories go as far as to say the pandemic was a hoax.

He insisted the top Health Official, Dr Anthony Fauci was a liar and a “pervert.

Lowry had a lot to say about the media coverage o hydroxychloroquine.

One other conspiracy theory he went by was the Wuhan lab leak.

Downplaying COVID-19 for 18 months straight and had followers throughout this.

According to a media report, pastor and Councilman Lowry attracted massive controversy early summer for promoting conspiracy theories.

He held sermons preaching about the novel coronavirus pandemic being a fallacy, saying, 'we did not have a pandemic, folks. We were lied to'.

In a sermon on May 30, at Deltona Lakes, he said:

Several news outlets have quoted Councilwoman Billie Wheeler saying Lowry was hospitalized after being treated with monoclonal antibodies.

He is said to have had double pneumonia a couple of years ago, so adding pneumonia that he came down with due to COVID-19, his lungs were raptured really bad, thus needing emergency care due to double pneumonia.

What’s the COVID-19 situation like in Volusia County?

Volusia County school leaders are meeting this Thursday to discuss mask mandate during an emergency meeting.

After voting last week to approve a mask mandate with a doctor opt-out exception, the Volusia County School Board has another meeting tonight to revisit the issue.

READ | Volusia school board calls emergency meeting after parent threatens police action over mask enforcement

This move by the school board became controversial since Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order saying the district couldn’t do that.

However, a judge later ruled the order unconstitutional, prompting the leaders across Volusia County to meet and discuss a way forward.

Be that as it may, Governor DeSantis has since filed an emergency appeal to reinstate a stay on school mask mandates.

It is illegal for entities to mandate masks in Florida, and mandating a covid-vaccine can lend any establishment a $5,000 fine.

The Florida Department of Education has also withheld funds from two school districts that made masks mandatory in classrooms this fall.

It is unclear if Pastor Lowry will attend this meeting virtually since he’s on the Board of County Council and currently hospitalized.

At the last council meeting he attended, he is rumored to have voted for “no” on proposals that sought to make face masks mandatory.

The Volusia County School Board held another emergency meeting on masks on Thursday night, following last week’s decision by the district to enact a mandate with no option to opt-out.

Basically, the previous decision meant that masks are not mandatory and should only be worn out of choice and that establishments plus schools shouldn’t require them.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.