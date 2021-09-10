Alleged Covid-Denier Florida Councilman Fred Lowry has reportedly been sick with the Delta variant for over three weeks

Victor

Councilman and Pastor Fred Lowry who allegedly denied the existence of the coronavirus pandemic is reported to have been sick with Covid-19 for over three weeks and in bad condition the whole time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Icur_0brw77Cz00
Pastor Fred Lowry and Councilman of Volusia County in FloridaNews Journal / File

Major publications like The Daily Beast have described Volusia County Councilman Pastor Fred Lowry as a loud Covid-19 denier from the state of Florida.

Councilman Lowry is said to still be in hospital for over three weeks now, battling severe symptoms of Covid-19, and according to Volusia county chair Jeff Brauer.

Lowry is a republican council from Florida and has frequently been caught mocking Dr Anthony Fauci as Dr Falsie.

Councilman Lowry is a Republican halfway through a second term and has allegedly spread COVID-19 disinformation and conspiracy theories.

These are some of the things he’s alleged to have done:

  • Concord conspiracy theories go as far as to say the pandemic was a hoax.
  • He insisted the top Health Official, Dr Anthony Fauci was a liar and a “pervert.
  • Lowry had a lot to say about the media coverage o hydroxychloroquine.
  • One other conspiracy theory he went by was the Wuhan lab leak.
  • Downplaying COVID-19 for 18 months straight and had followers throughout this.

According to a media report, pastor and Councilman Lowry attracted massive controversy early summer for promoting conspiracy theories.

He held sermons preaching about the novel coronavirus pandemic being a fallacy, saying, 'we did not have a pandemic, folks. We were lied to'.

In a sermon on May 30, at Deltona Lakes, he said:

Several news outlets have quoted Councilwoman Billie Wheeler saying Lowry was hospitalized after being treated with monoclonal antibodies.

He is said to have had double pneumonia a couple of years ago, so adding pneumonia that he came down with due to COVID-19, his lungs were raptured really bad, thus needing emergency care due to double pneumonia.

What’s the COVID-19 situation like in Volusia County?

Volusia County school leaders are meeting this Thursday to discuss mask mandate during an emergency meeting.

After voting last week to approve a mask mandate with a doctor opt-out exception, the Volusia County School Board has another meeting tonight to revisit the issue.

This move by the school board became controversial since Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order saying the district couldn’t do that.

However, a judge later ruled the order unconstitutional, prompting the leaders across Volusia County to meet and discuss a way forward.

Be that as it may, Governor DeSantis has since filed an emergency appeal to reinstate a stay on school mask mandates.

It is illegal for entities to mandate masks in Florida, and mandating a covid-vaccine can lend any establishment a $5,000 fine.

The Florida Department of Education has also withheld funds from two school districts that made masks mandatory in classrooms this fall.

It is unclear if Pastor Lowry will attend this meeting virtually since he’s on the Board of County Council and currently hospitalized.

At the last council meeting he attended, he is rumored to have voted for “no” on proposals that sought to make face masks mandatory.

The Volusia County School Board held another emergency meeting on masks on Thursday night, following last week’s decision by the district to enact a mandate with no option to opt-out.

Basically, the previous decision meant that masks are not mandatory and should only be worn out of choice and that establishments plus schools shouldn’t require them.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
288 followers

More from Victor

Florida State

Five ways Gov Ron DeSantis underplayed the Delta variant, which led to child deaths, thousands of Covid cases, and more

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference in Hialeah, Florida.Joe Raedle / AFP. According to experts, Florida's Ron DeSantis is the most popular governor to have downplayed the highly contagious Delta variant. To understand why a majority share the same sentiment, you need to look at the following five major points:

Read full story
137 comments
Florida State

YES, some Florida parents are asking paediatricians to vaccinate their kids under 12, despite lack of FDA approval

In Florida, parents are desperate to get their young children vaccinated to a point where they are pleading with paediatricians to administer the COVID-19 shot. A nurse measures the temperature of children after being vaccinated against COVID-19.AFP.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida registers third highest child deaths and infections in the U.S. due to the Delta variant

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, the state's Covid-19 response took a hit last week as the number of Covid-related child deaths in Florida more than doubled in just over a month.

Read full story
78 comments
Florida State

Death of 15-year-old Victoria Ramirez from Delta variant causes panic in schools, parents regret not getting her vaxxed

The death of 15-year-old Victoria Ramirez has caused panic among parents with kids in schools across Florida, while her father regrets not getting her vaccinated. Victoria Ramirez, a 15-year-old sophomore who lost her life to Covid-19.Supplied by family / GoFund Me.

Read full story
Florida State

Biden slams Florida's way of "handling" COVID-19 during his 9/11 tour

At one of the September 11 commemoration events, U.S. President Joe Biden slammed Florida's response to Covid-19 live on TV. President Biden speaks at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.Jim Watson / AFP.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida commemorates September 11 Two-Decade anniversary with amicable respect

The 20th year marking the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, saw residents of Florida commemorate the day in the most honourable way ever. Jen Massanova from the Broward Fire Rescue Honor Guard helps carry the American flag during 9/11 ceremony in Florida.Joe Raedle / AFP.

Read full story

9/11: The Bidens will visit September 11 sites On Landmarks' 20th Anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be participating in a commemoration on September 11 to honor all those who lost their lives in the devastating event that tore the hearts of Americans.

Read full story
Florida State

COVID-19 has peaked in Florida, but experts recommend stricter protocols to mitigate the spread of the Delta Variant

The new wave of SARS-CoV2 infections driven by the deadly Delta variant has peaked in Florida. However, health experts recommend stricter protocols to help curb the spread. A medic sanitizes the ambulance after transferring a patient at Coral Gables Hospital in Miami, Florida.Chandan Khanna / AFP.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Behind Governor Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban, $5,000 Fines On Entities That Mandate Covid-Vaccine, And More

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has been heavily criticised for his ideologies on COVID-19 precautional measures, and this piece will look into why his policies received heavy criticism.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

Florida Businesses Can be Charged $5,000 If They Require Vaccine Passport From Customers, Employees From September 16

Businesses in Florida or any state facilities that require a vaccine passport from customers or clients can be hit with a $5,000 fine from September 16. A placard displaying "No Vaccine Passport".Ringo Chiu / AFP.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida's 15-year-old Paulina Velasquez Who Was Hospitalised With The Deadly Delta Variant Urges Public To Get Vaxxed

A fifteen-year-old Paulina Velasquez from Coral Springs, Florida, who was hospitalised with the worst symptoms of Covid-19 due to the highly contagious Delta variant, has urged the public to get the vaccine.

Read full story
198 comments
Florida State

Florida records deadliest week on record amid COVID-19 wave driven by Delta variant

Florida has recorded its deadliest week on record amid a wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant, with 129,240 cases and 433 deaths being reported between August 29 and September 4.

Read full story
32 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Delta Variant Disrupts Hollywood's Box Office Comeback

Months after Hollywood launched a marketing phenomenon that proclaimed 'the big screen is back,' the Delta variant of the coronavirus has interrupted cinema's rebound from the pandemic.

Read full story

Anti-Vaxx Gang Shower New York Restaurants With Bad Reviews, Threats Due to Vaccine Passport Mandate

Restaurants in News York are experiencing an influx of bad reviews, with managers and staff of some establishments receiving verbal attacks for instituting vaccine mandates to guests, clients and diners.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Anti-Vaxx Rally - Here's What Happened

The Los Angeles Anti-Vaccination protests on Saturday was filled with chaos, fights, multiple arrests and someone ended up being stabbed. Anti-vaccination protesters beat up a counter-protester during an anti-vaccination rally near City Hall.David Mcnew / AFP.

Read full story
8 comments

Weekly Tests At Atlanta School After 100 Went Into Quarantine Following COVID-19 Outbreak - Parents say it's not enough

Over 100 students at Atlanta's Drew Charter School went into quarantine early this week after nine students and five staff members tested positive for Covid-19. Atlanta's Drew Charter School at the East Lake campus.Atlanta In Town.

Read full story

U.S. to mandate COVID-19 Vaccine For All Military Branches

The White House has called on the Defense Department to look into "how and when" it will mandate military service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Members of the U.S. Armed Forces administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center.Mark Makela / Getty Images.

Read full story
1 comments

Twitter Should Acquire Patreon After Ditching Fleets

Twitter announced recently that they have decided to drop Fleets, a decision that was supported by data as they claim, and given how they were consolidating Spaces, this was on cards. But why not procure Patreon next?

Read full story
Seattle, WA

About 100 Restaurants And Bars In Seattle Now Require Vaccine Passport

Almost 100 restaurants, bars and indoor eateries now require customers to present proof of Covid-19 vaccine before being serviced. A demonstration of the Covid-Vaccine digital passport.Ethan Miller / AFP.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy