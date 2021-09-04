President Joe Biden To Visit September 11 sites On Landmarks' 20th Anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Joe Biden will be visiting New York on September 11 to honour all those who lost their lives in the devastating event that tore the hearts of Americans.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden depart St. Joseph on the Brandywine church in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 4, 2021. Jim Watson / AFP

All three sites of the September 11 will mark a 20-year anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff will be joining the first family later at the Pentagon.

Biden's visit follows his order to the Department of Justice, ordering them to review documents from the FBI's probe into the attacks for declassification and release.

President Biden wants to declassify FBI's review of documents related to the events of September 11.

Sources say some members and officials have been skeptical about this, with many worrying about how this may threaten national security.

However, families of those who lost their loved ones asked President Biden to skip 20-year memorial events unless he declassified documents.

Most these families contend that these documents will show Saudi Arabian leaders' support of the September 11 attacks.

In short, this is why these three sites are prominent to Biden's is it.

Two airliners destroyed the World Trade Center in New York, and killed 2 753 people.

The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, where a third airliner crashed.

And Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers forced down a fourth aircraft believed to have been headed to the U.S. Capitol or White House.

There have been speculations from family members of the victims, saying that the FBI may have lied about some of the findings that they released surrounding the attacks.

There are also believed that there are more families, suspecting that the FBI destroyed evidence that directly links Saudi Arabia to some of those ordeals.

Saudi Arabia did, however, deny their involvement in those events, especially about their role in hijacking those plane attacks.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.