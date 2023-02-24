The California Housing Disaster

Linda Mar Beach, Pacifica at Sunset Photo by Vicki Moore, Realtor

The comments on this LinkedIn post are just as interesting as the original statement. The fact is that real estate is local. The comments may be correct for their specific area but certainly don't apply to all markets.

The effect of interest rate changes is going to affect each market differently. If a particular market is booming then lower rates are going to push it higher/hotter/faster. Higher rates in a down economy/real estate market are going to push prices and demand down further.

California Housing Shortage

There's no argument that we have a nationwide housing shortage. In areas like Silicon Valley and Los Angeles that deficiency is massive. The Public Policy Institute of California reports that "...to avoid extreme price increases, the state should have been building 70,000 to 110,000 more housing units beyond what it actually built in each year from 1980 to 2010. Summed over the whole 30-year period, this shortfall comes close to the 3.5 million new homes Governor Newsom has said the state needs by 2025."

In recent years, the State has removed some hindrances creating a more favorable building environment. For example, the legislature forced cities to make it easier to build in-law and accessory dwelling units (ADU's) by restricting local governments from the ability to have more impediments than the State and block new developments. But the problem is so severe that these steps have not done much to fix the 440,000 unit shortfall.

The Original California Housing Shortage

The original housing California housing crisis started during California Gold Rush (1848-1855). That short seven-year time frame brought approximately 300,000 people to California. About half came by sea while the other half came via trails. That explosion of people and gold enabled California to move rapidly into statehood.

Thoughts of the Gold Rush may bring thoughts of golden-paved roads and millionaires lining the streets. However, the reality was tragically different.

Beyond the conversation of gold, the Native American population was decimated by disease, genocide, and starvation. Gravel, silt, and toxic chemicals from prospecting operations killed fish and destroyed habitats.

Chinese immigrants arrived to escape high taxes caused by opium wars, floods, drought, and desperation. They were greeted by Chinese organizations that gave them jobs and a place to stay. That generosity wasn't free. It was accompanied by brutal tactics such as flogging and being chained together for hours.

The phrase "beat a dead horse" came from those days. When a horse fell from exhaustion, the rush continued without stopping. Men and horses walked over them until they were buried deep in the layers of dirt and death.

Without property rights laws the system was to "stake a claim." Literally, all that had to be done was to tap some sticks into the ground to mark the boundaries.

The Modern Day Housing Shortage

The 1970s mark the start of the contemporary housing shortfall. It's all about the six Ps: Prior Planning Prevents Piss Poor Performance. That's not one hundred percent accurate in this case. Initially, it wasn't the planning that was the problem.

Requirements to meet California's housing needs began in 1969. The Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process determines how many new homes, are required and the affordability of those homes. The Housing Element process is added to each region's renewal of its general plan which is every eight years. General plans include seven elements, one of which is housing.

The California Department for Community Housing and Development (HCD) determines the housing needs of each region. They consult with the Council of Governments (COG) for each area to analyze demographic and housing trends to calculate the actual number of units needed.

Once HCD issues each region's housing need figure, it's the job of the COG to divide the total between its counties within that region. Then the counties determine the allocation for each city.

Poor Planning

The problem is actually poor planning and not completely the tech and biotech growth the state has experienced. The government - surprise - is at fault for the 50-year and counting housing crisis.

During the decade of 1970 to 1980, California housing prices increased to 80 percent more than the national average. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for housing are 287.05% higher in 2023 versus 1980.

Alexandra Howell, writes the following in her 2016 article, Distorting market forces for over 40 years takes a special dedication to failed policies. A tangled web of zoning restrictions, environmental regulations, community planning commissions, and affordable housing initiatives have successfully prevented necessary construction and made California the most expensive state to live in the continental United States.

The quagmire of pitfalls frustrates developers and builders who spend years and thousands of dollars going through the approval process only to be hampered by another bureaucratic blockade.

California Coastal Commission

Developers may get past the hurdles of local governments but it's not over until the approval comes from the California Coastal Commission. The Commission's broad and all-encompassing power over coastal land enables the board to control residential and commercial construction in every possible way. They are a controversial authority that rules with impunity and has become the overlord of elected officials and private citizens. There are endless stories of their dominance running amok.

The Housing Fiasco that is California

Poor planning

Tax structures

The disappearance of $2.7 billion in housing bonds

Insufficient construction

High-cost land

Labor shortage

Construction costs

High-impact fees

Land use restrictions

Unchecked nimbyism/localism

Strong job and economic growth

Zoning restrictions

Environmental laws

Local planning commissions

Affordable housing initiatives/rent control

Population growth

California lifestyle/weather

The Beach Boys

The Impact in Dollars

Looking at San Mateo County, the numbers are easy to comprehend once you understand the history of California housing. Median housing prices are astonishing.

1991 $325,590

Dot Com Disaster 1995 - 2000

1995 $316,570

1996 $332,282

1997 $371,161

1998 $421,443

1999 $472,970

2000 $598,328

2002 $617,667

2004 $751,574

2005 $863,083

2007 $932,351

The Great Recession 2007 - 2009

2008 $800,168

2009 $673,140

2010 $818,583

2011 $681,863

2012 $740,908

2013 $907,745

2014 $1,060,208

2015 $1,227,907

2016 $1,273,583

2017 $1,420,813

2018 $1,580,333

2019 $1,306,667

2020 $1,675,724

2021 $2,010,708

2022 $2,025,042

Fed Rate Hikes 2022

The Fed is going to keep raising interest rates until we get to 2% inflation.

March 17, 2022 25 basis points / Federal Funds Rate 0.25% to 0.50%

May 5, 2022 50 basis points / 0.75% to 1.00%

June 16, 2022, 75 basis points / 1.5% to 1.75%

July 27, 2022, 75 basis points / 2.25% to 2.50%

Sept 21, 2022, 75 basis points / 3.00% to 3.25%

Nov 2, 2022, 75 basis points / 3.75% to 4.00%

Dec 14, 2022, 50 basis points / 4.25% to 4.50%

February 1, 2023, 25 basis points / 4.50% to 4.75%

Bottom Line

Mortgage interest rates have gone up dramatically in the last eleven months. Home prices have come down. What hasn't changed is the list of about 15 things listed above. The most important being the lack of housing and the unlikelihood of that being solved soon.