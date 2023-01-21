Swimmer Goes Missing: Pacifica CA

Pacifica Pier Photo by Vicki Moore

Sometimes the interaction online feels disconnected without a reference point. Knowing where people are located enables that connection to grow and allows others an understanding of life in that place.

We have treacherous dangers in our small spot of paradise on the planet. We have hiking trails on the edge of mountainsides that hover over beaches hundreds of feet below.

Old Colma Trail, Montara Photo by Vicki Moore

There are winding, narrow roads that ride the edge of enchanting and mesmerizing scenery. A second of distraction or the intentional pull of the steering wheel leaves no chance of reversing the course.

The severe undertows have claimed many lives and scared the life out of many more. It's remarkably beautiful. A place where others come for vacation.

I'm sharing this post to inform and educate. I hope that others who visit here or even live here will take notice. It's important to share this devastating story to keep it from happening to even one more person.

I watched the helicopter flying up and down the shore from my living room. They flew for hours. Many, many hours. I prayed. We prayed. We watched. I wondered, What are they thinking? Are they getting discouraged as another hour passes? What about his two friends that are there on the shore? They'll never be the same. This will alter their futures. They will be changed. Does his family know yet?

At some points, I lost track of the helicopter. I got involved in my work or the phone rang. I would first hear and then see the Coast Guard chopper come in low and move along the water. I'd be reminded of the tragedy that was unfolding.

Every week we know it's Tuesday because of the sound of the helicopter dashing about like a butterfly. Coming in close to the shore, lowering and raising each other to practice the perfect pickup. Sometimes there's just one. Other times there are several flying in unison.

When we hear them coming and it's not Tuesday, we know. We know why they're here. News travels fast in a small town. And then we wait. And watch. And pray.

I knew it wasn't good news when I noticed they were still flying at 2 pm. The search was called off at dusk, approximately seven hours after the 911 call.

- As an update: Many locals are reporting that the search continued into the night. There were multiple boats and the helicopter was seen at 7:30 pm.