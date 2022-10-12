Santa Clara, CA

A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s Stadium

Vic Aquino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrVrO_0iVIvbUW00
Elton John and band at Levi's Stadium, October 8, 2022(photo by: Vic Aquino)

On behalf of the British Commonwealth, the weekend of October 8th – 9th 2022 in Santa Clara, CA shall be an event marked in time to the greatness of Sir Elton John – said this over-imaginative writer-commoner.

While the first leg of John’s three-year long “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” did reach Oakland and San Jose in 2019, the second leg resumed after the COVID lockdown and John’s hip injury.

By mid-2023, Sir Elton shall complete his last shows in Europe and dutifully commence his own public edict to serve as full-time family man to his husband, David Furnish, 60, and two young sons.

Furnish and John were in a civil partnership in 2005 and legally married in 2014. They first met 29 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06q6QB_0iVIvbUW00
Elton John at Levi's Stadium, October 8, 2022(photo by: Vic Aquino)

The almost final stretch of the tour 

The command celebration of Sir Elton’s generations of hit songs that have etched into our collective consciousness was in full visual and auditory effect at Levi’s Stadium this past weekend.

John’s artisan ivory key performance and baritone voice was joyful and nostalgic. John used to be more a tenor voice with a three-octave range in his younger days, but it was really none to notice in a still wonderful performance.

Regardless, to the gamut of generations from Baby Boomers to the Gen Zers, it was John’s church of music and celebration piercing through time backward and forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4fkg_0iVIvbUW00
Elton John, Levi's Stadium, October 8, 2022(photo by: Vic Aquino)

The stage of smooth flowing black contours and shiny black floors was adorned with streaming lights of complimentary colors adjusting appropriately to each mood. Around the stage were the mandatory giant screens to the left, right and top to supremely accent the performance. 

Though limited in movement, the 75-year-old John belied the energy and exhilaration of his showmanship and performance for over two hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23raJi_0iVIvbUW00
Fans at the Elton John concert at Levi's Stadium, October 2022.(photo by: Vic Aquino)

From John’s solo show opening with one of his timeless 1973 hits “Bennie and the Jets” to a more recent 2021 smooth beat duet “Cold Heart with Dua Lipa (via animated video), John showed his continued depth and breadth in the music world to the next generation of fans.

With no opening act, John faithfully owned the entire evening performance of crescendoing hits and playful energy and heartfelt words.

From his many other songs like “Rocket Man,” “Candle in the Wind,” and “Levon,” to “Take Me to the Pilot,” “I’m Still Standing,” and “The Bitch is Back,” John and band, including three of his long-time cohorts (guitarist, Davey Johnstone; drummer, Nigel Olsson & percussionist, Ray Cooper) flexed their proficiency and ageless presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Eg2K_0iVIvbUW00
Fans at the Elton John concert at Levi's Stadium, October 2022.(photo by: Vic Aquino)

Like a bridge in a song, there were times in the performance for societal reflection to songs like “Have Mercy on the Criminal,” “Burn Down the Mission,” and an adjoining film expose’ to “Tiny Dancer” featuring a young woman in the gritty Los Angeles streets carrying a red, white and blue colored urn.

“Tiny Dancer” was co-written by collaborator Bernie Taupin when he visited California in 1970. Taupin was inspired by a women who epitomized the spirit and freedom of California. In 1973, Taupin described that the song was about his once wife and seamstress, Maxine Feibelman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFz1H_0iVIvbUW00
Fans at the Elton John concert at Levi's Stadium, October 2022.(photo by: Vic Aquino)

Heartfelt finale

“I first became successful in America,” said John after a beautiful performance of another hit, “Your Song.”

“I owe everything to this country,”

“It’s been such an amazing journey for me. Thank you for the love, the kindness and graciousness. I would not be sitting here if it wasn’t for you. I wish you love, health, happiness. Good night!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BE8hv_0iVIvbUW00
Fans at the Elton John concert at Levi's Stadium, October 2022.(photo by: Vic Aquino)

With the actual final song of the evening “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” the crowd sensed and knew the end of the memorable night was upon them. And quite possibly, the true end of Elton John live performances as we know it.

In apropos fashion, with the band finally gone from the stage and the queue for the audience the show was really over, another upbeat duet song, “Hold Me Closer” (w/ Britney Spears) provided the ending theme of the night as fans exited.

A happy hand-off and exit to a future that can always include any Elton John song to relive about any key moment, emotion, and celebration in life throughout time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6Ly4_0iVIvbUW00
(photo by: Vic Aquino)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zs9OF_0iVIvbUW00
(photo by: Vic Aquino)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elton John# Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tou# Levi Stadium

Comments / 2

Published by

A 50+ year San Jose-native focusing on social awareness, social good, social impact and the hidden gems and treasures of the area. Freelance journalist & sports contributor to SB Nation & SF 49ers (@VicD_SJ on Twitter).

San Jose, CA
139 followers

More from Vic Aquino

San Jose, CA

San Jose’s LGBTQ+ Youth Space: Connecting and Cultivating a Community

Program Director, Adrienne Keel(photo by: Vic Aquino) Adrienne Keel is the program director for the LGBTQ+ youth program in San Jose. For the last 11 years, she’s led with a quiet intensity which bespeaks purpose and passion.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

A San Jose State Legend & Stalwart - One Last Conversation with the Late Great, Lawrence Fan (1954-2022)

SJSU sports information director Lawrence Fan being recognized at his 500th Spartan football game, November 13, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium.photo by: RJ Garcia. Lawrence Fan was San Jose State's sports information director since 1980. For 42 years, he did so much to support the university and the people he loved. He could recall all the iconic events around the university during his tenure and recite details that could take you back in time, especially if you happened to be in attendance.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Tyler Gordon: When life challenges meet divine creativity in a child

Artist Tyler Gordon at the 49ers game on 1/2/2022 completed activist Dr. Harry Edward's portrait in just 20 minutes.(photo by: Vic Aquino) 15-year-old Tyler Gordon is an art prodigy and an already well-established portrait painter born and raised in East San Jose. When Tyler was 10-years-old, dreams from God “activated” Tyler to spread love and inspiration through his creations.

Read full story

The Dawn of the Real Internet

In the pursuit to peel back and understand the massive underpinnings to what will change the world in the coming fourth industrial revolution, it was like opening a pandora’s box of wonderment, bewilderment and confusion.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

College athletics forever changed

San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel(photo: Adobe stock & One Spartan Nation) Part two of a three-part Silicon Valley technology series: one case of human perspectives behind a technological movement (7 min. read)

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Blockchain technology enabling the upcoming global revolution: a use case discussion with SF 49ers VP, Umesh Johari

Part one of a three-part Silicon Valley technology series. An earlier Newsbreak article on blockchain and crypto technology offered a broad explanation on how and why the world will experience its next profound change.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

The great San Jose earthquake of 1906 in today’s terms & what to consider

As each year goes by and major quakes occur around the world, it shouldn't be a surprise what's on the back of people’s minds in the Bay Area - “When will we get ours?”. 115 years ago on April 18, 1906 at 5:12 AM the infamous 7.9 earthquake that lasted for less than a minute struck dead-aim at San Francisco and forever etched its mark on U.S. history.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

The big band from East San Jose who set-off the 2021 Jazz Summer Fest

The 7th Street Big Band(photo by: Vic Aquino) When people hear “East San Jose,” usually the first thoughts are unincorporated and underprivileged to put it mildly. For those who grew up there and call it home, there’s an unassuming grassroots feel and a diverse generational timelessness like no other area in San Jose.

Read full story
1 comments
San Jose, CA

The great San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is this weekend - who’s behind it making it all go?

Judith Hill & Common(Images from Jesse Cutler) After the 2020-cancel-everything-year, the San Jose Jazz Festival, a.k.a. the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, is set to return to its in-person, multi-day gathering of diverse musical acts in downtown San Jose this weekend.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

A football life, a football wife and the relationships needed for success in everything

Brent & Courtney Brennan, July 2000(image from: Brent Brennan) My first meeting with San Jose State’s new football coach in 2017 was energetic. That first interview was unexpectedly transparent, surprisingly easy and oddly comfortable. Walking away afterwards, I joked to myself that I should check if I still had my wallet.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

A summer bucket list of hidden gems - starting point – San Jose, CA

Whale City Bakery Bar & Grill in Davenport, CA(photo by: Vic Aquino) In the San Francisco Bay Area, we are incredibly spoiled. There’s just an absurd number of things to do that one can get paralyzed with choices.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

A serendipitous journey from corporate life to the bread of life

In the Silicon Valley, it’s all about tech-related jobs, great pay and upward mobility. It’s also a place where a lot of dreams go to die, assuming your dream isn’t about climbing the corporate ladder.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

San Jose used to be a great ol' sports town. How about some college basketball to get it back?

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, when San Jose had more of its blue collarness, there were memorable sports teams and venues. San Jose Bees baseball in the 70s at the old Municipal Stadium (now Excite Stadium) has sentimental value when remembering baseball-greats such as George Brett, Jay Johnstone, Dave LaRoche and Frank White who found their ways to San Jose.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Will the real mayor of San Jose please stand up?

Raul Peralez is running for mayor of San Jose in 2022. So, why is that important and who exactly is that important to in this city of a million people?. As the current District 3 Councilmember for the last seven years, Peralez made his mayoral intentions known for over a year. His background and body of work make a mayoral run a next logical step in a city where 75% of its people are of color.

Read full story
7 comments
San Jose, CA

San Jose in the wake of a national tragedy

It's the recurring mass shooting nightmare that causes numbing heartbreak. It’s an unacceptable on-going pain. In San Jose on Wednesday, that raw societal wound was reopened again. A nationwide trauma that never heals.

Read full story

The crazy world of crypto and social good explained to my mom, my wife & friends in the simplest way I could think of

With so much news and activity about "crypto" and its technology for world good, the last dozen or so years have been like the old American wild west. How does one make any sense of the madness of hyper-volatile valuations and supposed environmental indecency, where 99% of the population still has no real clue what’s going on?

Read full story
San Jose, CA

What a mother does for her people

(SAN JOSE, CA) - There’s no doubt of the power of a mother’s unconditional love. If only this level of devotion, encouragement, strength, and female perspective were central and consistent for all 7.8 billion people on earth - - the world would experience...

Read full story
1 comments
San Jose, CA

A stadium and a stalwart pay it forward for San Jose

(The first year of Spartan Stadium in 1933. The north endzone in the foreground looking southeast towards Evergreen. Image posted with permission from San José State University Special Collections & Archives)

Read full story
2 comments
San Jose, CA

Asian American activist uniquely equipped to take action against Asian violence

San Jose, CA - Most people need to be led, organized, and motivated – even the best of us for the sake of the worst of us. With the wave of Asian hate and violence heightened by the previous administration’s incendiary rhetoric, one champion of Asian American civil rights is coming to light in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy