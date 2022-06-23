San Jose, CA

San Jose’s LGBTQ+ Youth Space: Connecting and Cultivating a Community

Vic Aquino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xG8yq_0gJsp4Me00
Program Director, Adrienne Keel(photo by: Vic Aquino)

Adrienne Keel is the program director for the LGBTQ+ youth program in San Jose. For the last 11 years, she’s led with a quiet intensity which bespeaks purpose and passion.

One wouldn’t expect anything less in a leader who must manage through individual and societal challenges, while creating a positive environment for everyone involved with the program.

From the stigma, through the pride and discovery, the essence of being human and fostering humanity is ultimately what Keel represents and strives for.

As Keel’s journey may soon sound familiar, her unbridled stewardship may even provide hints towards her possible legacy.

“When I'm long gone,” Keel had mentioned to her staff. “If people just said I opened doors for them, that’s a good legacy.”

The LGBTQ Youth Space of San Jose

A dedicated brick-and-mortar space used to be in the most perfect spot in the SOFA district of San Jose, but even without the ideal location, Keel keeps the spirit of the program intact.

“We had a pretty awesome downtown location, but we unfortunately did not renew our lease given the pandemic,” said Keel. “But we still had to figure out how to provide safe environments for our youth.”

Fortunately, Keel and her group had the support of their parent agency, Caminar, a health organization helping to empower local communities in the Bay Area.

San Jose’s current LGBTQ+ youth space is located at the Family & Children Services, a division of Caminar, on 950 West Julian Avenue, where Keel continues to navigate the program.

The majority of the program is funded through contracts with Santa Clara County. The Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services Department basically puts out bids for LGBTQ+ services from counseling to substance use.

And like any business, Keel must assure the efficacy of their work. From data collection and record keeping, the bottom-line is to do good work where the youth and young adults are benefiting.

“A youth-centered experience around peers with similar life experiences is essential,” Keel added. “And we are training people to serve our youth populations because they are in different developmental stages with different stressors.”

The target youth population age is 13-25 years-old, where often they are not fully supporting themselves and are dependent on adults at home.

They primarily come in for community building reasons.

“They’re not coming in just because of trauma and we’re not a monolithic community,” expressed Keel. “Just like you or me, everybody’s needs are different.”

The staff that serves the program also started as youths who benefited from the program. They essentially become the ambassadors and new leaders who serve the next generation an individual at a time.

“We have folks with big personalities to the more introverted,” said Keel. “And the question is how do we help them feel safe, supported and celebrated. Our outreach program allows them to communicate to us in any way they feel comfortable.”

“How do I get connected to my people?”

Keel was a 17-year-old at Oak Grove High School in south San Jose, when she discovered a youth program at the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center.

“Every week I went religiously,” recollected Keel. “Because I did not feel incredibly connected at school.”

Keel describes feeling “checked out” and unsure of the future until she met her community and the DeFrank staff and volunteers who weren’t that much older than her living their lives giving back to young people.

Back at Oak Grove, Keel helped organize a club her senior year.

"It was then I thought this could be a career,” stated Keel. “Fast forward to my experience at Evergreen College then at San Jose State, where I said, ‘I want to find my community here.’”

There was not a pride center at the university during Keel’s time at San Jose State, so she helped to create a group again.

“It was very DIY without a campus infrastructure,” said Keel. “I attended it as much as I could, and I found my dearest friends by participating in this group.”

Keel continued to gain experience with her friends and new connections.

"A friend connected me with the opportunity to facilitate an LGBTQ+ support group at a local high school,” said Keel. “Then I graduated from college desperate for a meaningful job.”

Keel added, “That was almost 11 years ago from San Jose State to this point. It’s all really benefited me. I’m engaged, confident with a sense of belonging and sense of purpose.”

That’s not to say Keel has had it easier since, especially with the compounding effects of the pandemic.

“I am so privileged to have a great boss and great support from my partner,” shared Keel on rejuvenation and rediscovery. “And, of course, my friends from college are so near and dear to me. We’re here for each other and that’s how it should be for any of us - to have a support system."

How do we cultivate joy?

It’s often said the best answers come from good questions.

Simply asking ‘how do we cultivate joy?’ is probably the most succinct question any of us can continually ponder.

"I do think some of it is very fundamental stuff,” said Keel. “Then we go a bit further like how do we equip others to do great work wherever they are? How do we mobilize a small but mighty team? How do we develop leadership skills for the next generation of youth leaders?”

Clearly, Keel is looking to foster the journey of positivity well beyond herself, where it is then within each of us to sustain and spread good.

“Conversely, if we are rejecting young people for their identities, who they are, who they love, how they dress, how they express themselves – the outcomes can be dire, right?” said Keel. “But if we show up and support queer and trans youth, that’s a start. And that could just be, ‘Hey this is new for me, but I'm going to understand it.’”

“Every young person should feel like they belong and are beautiful and deserving of love and support,” Keel stated. “And we want everyone who walks in our doors to feel safe and feel like a million bucks.”

Keel is one of the many unsung, under-the-radar heroes we should seek out and support.

As hard as it may be to answer to constant challenges and live a healthy life, her battle is also ours, where the elusive answers are held within our human connections.

---

Learn more at: https://youthspace.org/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pride Month# San Jose LGBTQ youth center# Adrienne Keel# Caminar Family Services

Comments / 0

Published by

A 50+ year San Jose-native focusing on social awareness, social good, social impact and the hidden gems and treasures of the area. Freelance journalist & sports contributor to SB Nation, Bay Area News Group & SF 49ers (@VicD_SJ on Twitter).

San Jose, CA
130 followers

More from Vic Aquino

San Jose, CA

A San Jose State Legend & Stalwart - One Last Conversation with the Late Great, Lawrence Fan (1954-2022)

SJSU sports information director Lawrence Fan being recognized at his 500th Spartan football game, November 13, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium.photo by: RJ Garcia. Lawrence Fan was San Jose State's sports information director since 1980. For 42 years, he did so much to support the university and the people he loved. He could recall all the iconic events around the university during his tenure and recite details that could take you back in time, especially if you happened to be in attendance.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Tyler Gordon: When life challenges meet divine creativity in a child

Artist Tyler Gordon at the 49ers game on 1/2/2022 completed activist Dr. Harry Edward's portrait in just 20 minutes.(photo by: Vic Aquino) 15-year-old Tyler Gordon is an art prodigy and an already well-established portrait painter born and raised in East San Jose. When Tyler was 10-years-old, dreams from God “activated” Tyler to spread love and inspiration through his creations.

Read full story

The Dawn of the Real Internet

In the pursuit to peel back and understand the massive underpinnings to what will change the world in the coming fourth industrial revolution, it was like opening a pandora’s box of wonderment, bewilderment and confusion.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

College athletics forever changed

San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel(photo: Adobe stock & One Spartan Nation) Part two of a three-part Silicon Valley technology series: one case of human perspectives behind a technological movement (7 min. read)

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Blockchain technology enabling the upcoming global revolution: a use case discussion with SF 49ers VP, Umesh Johari

Part one of a three-part Silicon Valley technology series. An earlier Newsbreak article on blockchain and crypto technology offered a broad explanation on how and why the world will experience its next profound change.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

The great San Jose earthquake of 1906 in today’s terms & what to consider

As each year goes by and major quakes occur around the world, it shouldn't be a surprise what's on the back of people’s minds in the Bay Area - “When will we get ours?”. 115 years ago on April 18, 1906 at 5:12 AM the infamous 7.9 earthquake that lasted for less than a minute struck dead-aim at San Francisco and forever etched its mark on U.S. history.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

The great San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is this weekend - who’s behind it making it all go?

Judith Hill & Common(Images from Jesse Cutler) After the 2020-cancel-everything-year, the San Jose Jazz Festival, a.k.a. the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, is set to return to its in-person, multi-day gathering of diverse musical acts in downtown San Jose this weekend.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

The big band from East San Jose who set-off the 2021 Jazz Summer Fest

The 7th Street Big Band(photo by: Vic Aquino) When people hear “East San Jose,” usually the first thoughts are unincorporated and underprivileged to put it mildly. For those who grew up there and call it home, there’s an unassuming grassroots feel and a diverse generational timelessness like no other area in San Jose.

Read full story
1 comments
San Jose, CA

A football life, a football wife and the relationships needed for success in everything

Brent & Courtney Brennan, July 2000(image from: Brent Brennan) My first meeting with San Jose State’s new football coach in 2017 was energetic. That first interview was unexpectedly transparent, surprisingly easy and oddly comfortable. Walking away afterwards, I joked to myself that I should check if I still had my wallet.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

A summer bucket list of hidden gems - starting point – San Jose, CA

Whale City Bakery Bar & Grill in Davenport, CA(photo by: Vic Aquino) In the San Francisco Bay Area, we are incredibly spoiled. There’s just an absurd number of things to do that one can get paralyzed with choices.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

A serendipitous journey from corporate life to the bread of life

In the Silicon Valley, it’s all about tech-related jobs, great pay and upward mobility. It’s also a place where a lot of dreams go to die, assuming your dream isn’t about climbing the corporate ladder.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

San Jose used to be a great ol' sports town. How about some college basketball to get it back?

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, when San Jose had more of its blue collarness, there were memorable sports teams and venues. San Jose Bees baseball in the 70s at the old Municipal Stadium (now Excite Stadium) has sentimental value when remembering baseball-greats such as George Brett, Jay Johnstone, Dave LaRoche and Frank White who found their ways to San Jose.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Will the real mayor of San Jose please stand up?

Raul Peralez is running for mayor of San Jose in 2022. So, why is that important and who exactly is that important to in this city of a million people?. As the current District 3 Councilmember for the last seven years, Peralez made his mayoral intentions known for over a year. His background and body of work make a mayoral run a next logical step in a city where 75% of its people are of color.

Read full story
7 comments
San Jose, CA

San Jose in the wake of a national tragedy

It's the recurring mass shooting nightmare that causes numbing heartbreak. It’s an unacceptable on-going pain. In San Jose on Wednesday, that raw societal wound was reopened again. A nationwide trauma that never heals.

Read full story

The crazy world of crypto and social good explained to my mom, my wife & friends in the simplest way I could think of

With so much news and activity about "crypto" and its technology for world good, the last dozen or so years have been like the old American wild west. How does one make any sense of the madness of hyper-volatile valuations and supposed environmental indecency, where 99% of the population still has no real clue what’s going on?

Read full story
San Jose, CA

What a mother does for her people

(SAN JOSE, CA) - There’s no doubt of the power of a mother’s unconditional love. If only this level of devotion, encouragement, strength, and female perspective were central and consistent for all 7.8 billion people on earth - - the world would experience...

Read full story
1 comments
San Jose, CA

A stadium and a stalwart pay it forward for San Jose

(The first year of Spartan Stadium in 1933. The north endzone in the foreground looking southeast towards Evergreen. Image posted with permission from San José State University Special Collections & Archives)

Read full story
2 comments
San Jose, CA

Asian American activist uniquely equipped to take action against Asian violence

San Jose, CA - Most people need to be led, organized, and motivated – even the best of us for the sake of the worst of us. With the wave of Asian hate and violence heightened by the previous administration’s incendiary rhetoric, one champion of Asian American civil rights is coming to light in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read full story
10 comments
San Jose, CA

San Jose: Dog owners not owning up

In a most organic sense, doggy land mines have a high stickiness factor. The fresher the stickier. When these dumps of dung start showing up on our sidewalks and lawns, it is these dog owners who clearly lack a certain mental capacity when they leave ‘it’ there.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy