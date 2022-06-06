The 10 most amazing road trips to take this year

There's nothing quite like hitting the open road with your best friends. Whether you're in search of stunning scenery, adventure, or just a chance to relax, a road trip can be the perfect way to reset and recharge. And with so many amazing destinations to choose from, there's no better time to start planning your next adventure. So, if you're looking for the best road trips to take this year, here are a few of our top picks.

Best Road Trips to Take This Year

Columbia River Scenic Highway, Oregon

The Columbia River Scenic Highway is a great road trip for those looking for stunning scenery and an adventure. The highway runs for about 75 miles along the Columbia River Gorge and is known for its beautiful views. The highway was built in the early 1900s and is one of the oldest highways in the US, so you can be sure that you'll be getting a true taste of America on this road trip.

The highway is very popular with tourists and is known for its stunning scenery. The Columbia River Scenic Highway is a great place to take a long drive and enjoy the outstanding views of the Columbia River Gorge.

Route 66, Illinois to California

Route 66 is one of the most iconic roads in America, and it has been featured in countless movies, TV shows, and songs. Running from Illinois to California, Route 66 is a symbol of the American spirit of exploration and adventure. While much of the road has been replaced by interstate highways, there are still many sections of Route 66 that are worth exploring.

These sections of the road offer a glimpse into America's past, and they are a great way to see some of the country's most beautiful scenery. So whether you're looking for a road trip destination or just want to learn more about America's history, be sure to check out Route 66.

Hill Country Highway, Texas

Hill Country Highway is a great destination for a road trip if you're looking to explore the Lone Star State. The highway winds its way through undulating sagebrush fields and quick waterways, making it the perfect place to take in the sights and sounds of Texas.

There are also plenty of state parks to explore, including Hill Country State Park and Pedernales Falls State Park. Whether you're looking to hike, camp, or just take in the scenery, Hill Country Highway is the perfect place for a road trip. So pack your bags and hit the road - you won't be disappointed.

Great River Road, Minnesota to Louisiana

The Great River Road is the perfect way to experience the might of the Mississippi River. Stretching from Minnesota to Louisiana, the Great River Road follows the river for 3,000 miles, giving travelers a chance to see the river in all its forms. From the gently rolling hills of Wisconsin and Iowa to the sudden uneven landscape of the Delta region, the Great River Road provides a unique perspective on one of America's most iconic rivers.

And with so much history and culture associated with the river, there's no better way to get to know the real America than by driving its length. So whether you're a history buff or just looking for a scenic drive, the Great River Road is sure to provide an unforgettable experience.

Pacific Coast Highway, San Luis Obispo to Monterey

The Pacific Coast Highway is one of the most beautiful roads in the country. Stretching from Oregon to California, it takes you through some of the most scenic areas in the country. Along the way, you'll see towering redwoods, rocky coastline, secluded beaches, and quaint fishing villages.

And with so many stops and attractions to explore, you could easily spend weeks on this incredible journey. If you're planning a trip to the Pacific Coast Highway, be sure to start in San Luis Obispo and head north to Monterey. This stretch of the highway is renowned for its stunning scenery and is a must-see for any traveler. It's known as the very best road trip in California.

Overseas Highway, Miami to Key West

The Overseas Highway is a 123-mile-long hovercraft-esque journey that connects the Florida Keys to the mainland. The Overseas Highway is best known for its scenic beauty, with its crystal clear waters and lush green foliage. But the Overseas Highway is also a great place to stop and enjoy some of the local cuisines.

There are plenty of seafood restaurants along the Overseas Highway, so you can enjoy some fresh fish while you're driving. And if you're looking for something a little more adventurous, you can stop and swim with dolphins at the Theater of the Sea in Islamorada. The Overseas Highway is a great way to experience all that the Florida Keys have to offer.

Million Dollar Highway, Silverton to Ouray

The Million Dollar Highway is one of the most beautiful and scenic drives in the world. Located in the United States, this highway runs for over two miles above sea level and curves its way between two gold-mining towns. The name of the highway comes from the fill soil used to build the road, which was later found to contain gold.

While the Million Dollar Highway is a beautiful result of human engineering, it is also an incredibly dangerous road to drive. Due to its high elevation and sharp turns, the Million Dollar Highway is subject to avalanches and rock slides.

As a result, visitors should use caution when driving on this highway.

Skyline Drive and Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia, and North Carolina

Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway are two of the most scenic roads in the United States. Skyline Drive begins in Shenandoah National Park and winds its way along the Appalachian Mountains for 105 miles. The Blue Ridge Parkway begins where Skyline Drive ends and continues for 469 miles.

Both roads offer stunning views of the mountains, valleys, and forests of the Appalachian region. Travelers can enjoy hiking, camping, and picnicking along the way. Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway are two of the best ways to experience the beauty of the Appalachian Mountains.

Black River Scenic Byway, Michigan

The Black River Scenic Byway is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Michigan. The byway is known for its dense forests and waterfalls, as well as for its broad views of Lake Superior.

However, many people who visit the byway do not realize that there are other ways to see the lake. In addition to the scenic byway, drivers can also take the Black River Road, which is marked as a scenic route.

This road provides motorists with an opportunity to see the lake from a different perspective. In addition to the Black River Scenic Byway, the Black River Road is also known for its beautiful views of the lake.

The Loneliest Road, Nevada

U.S. Highway 50 is appropriately nicknamed The Loneliest Road in Nevada. The area it goes through is pretty much uninhabited and barren. But the road offers plenty of distractions as it follows the Pony Express route, passing by abandoned mining camps and crossing mountain ranges covered in juniper and pine forests.

The actual driving experience is pretty awesome. The highway is very long and straight, so you can see for miles in either direction. And since there's so little traffic, you can really just relax and enjoy the ride. So if you're ever looking for a truly unique driving experience, be sure to check out U.S. Highway 50.

While there are many great road trips to take this year, we’ve narrowed it down to 10 of the best. Whether you want to explore the beautiful scenery of the Pacific Northwest or drive through the stunning Rocky Mountains, we have a trip for you. So pack your bags and get ready for an amazing adventure.