6 Outdoor Activities in Minnesota Every Local Needs to Do This Year

Winter is the most wonderful time of year, and Minnesota has it all! From snowmobiling to ice skating to cross-country skiing, there's never a shortage of things to do.

Follow this article for the best outdoor activities and things to do in Minnesota and I'll show you just how exciting things can be during the coldest season of the year.

1) Ice Skating

Unsplash

Minnesotans know that when it comes to winter activities, ice skating reigns supreme. You'll find plenty of outdoor rinks in every major city in our state where you can lace up your skates and cut some impressive moves on the rink. If you're feeling extra ambitious, take a lesson from one of our many professional instructors or try your hand at curling.

If you'd rather things didn't get too wild, try ice skating under the stars at Minneapolis' Loring Park, where you'll feel like you're in a winter wonderland.

2) Snowmobiling

Snowmobiling is another popular activity in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and if you want to get up close and personal with nature, there's nothing better than this thrilling pastime. Follow the winter trails and see things from a whole new perspective as you whiz around on a snowmobile.

For a truly surreal experience, strap on a pair of cross-country skis and ride across an endless expanse of sparkling white powder at the same time.

It may seem crazy, but it's one of those things that's guaranteed to make you feel like you're living in your very own snow globe.

3) Cross-Country Skiing

There's nothing like getting out for a good workout during wintertime, and Minnesota has some of the best cross-country skiing trails in the entire country! The thick, snow-packed forests and frozen lakes have been made for just this occasion.

Try out one of our many groomed trails, or venture deep into nature on your own accord.

If you don't have your own gear, no worries! You can rent everything from skis to poles to boots at most outdoor sporting goods stores. If things get too intense, there are always plenty of warming huts where you can stop for a rest and something warm to drink.

4) Snowshoeing

If winter sports aren't your thing, that's okay too! Snowshoeing might be just the thing for you. You can choose from an endless number of snowshoe trails to trek across or wander through one of our many state parks and national forests where things look more like a winter wonderland than real life.

Settle down on some fluffy snow and take in the wintery view, or search for creatures that have spent the past few months hiding from the cold. There are plenty of things to discover when you go out on a snowshoeing adventure!

5) Curling

Pexels

Curling is a sport that is typically played on ice (and yes it's typically inside). But that doesn't mean you can't buy equipment and play on one of the many outdoor rinks. The game is contested between two teams of four players each. The object of the game is to slide stones, or rocks, down the ice and have them come to rest as close as possible to the center of a circular target, called the house. Curling has been around for centuries.

Minnesota is the mecca of all things curling. If you live in Minnesota and have not gone curling, it's crime. Visit Saint Paul's curling club to get a piece of the action this winter.

6) Winter Horseback Riding

If you've ever wanted to ride a horse through an endless expanse of sparkling white powder, now is finally your chance! Minnesota has some great stables where you can saddle up and hit the trails on a time of life against a backdrop things couldn't be more perfect.

You'll feel like you're in a winter dream as you ride across sparkling lakes and through endless fields of snow, all while taking in views that might seem too good to be true. When things get too intense, you can always stop to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and take in the wintery wonderland around you.

Is Minnesota the Best for Winter Activities?

With all things considered, wintertime is probably my favorite season! If you're feeling adventurous, grab your friends and family (or even make some new ones) and check out one or all of these things to do in winter. If you're more of a homebody, that's okay too-there are plenty of things to keep you entertained without ever leaving your home. But that's no fun, right?

Regardless of what you choose to do this year, things are only going to get better as the season continues. You'll never be bored during the winter in Minnesota with things to do like this.