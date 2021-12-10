Top 10 Things to Do in Alkmaar, Netherlands in 2022

There are a plethora of the best things to do in Alkmaar is to stay for a while and enjoy the Dutch culture! This article will give you some insight into what is to see and do around town to make your visit as memorable as possible.

1. De Waag

Address: Waagplein 2, 1811 JP Alkmaar, Netherlands

Alkmaar is best explored on foot or by bike. You can spend some time at the new Rijksmuseum Alkmaar, take a boat tour on the Iller-Liesbosch Canal, or visit some of our best hotels.

You can also enjoy Dutch cuisine like cheese or raspspies at De Waag.

The best restaurant in town is De Waag, where skilled chefs prepare delicious meals. It's a relaxing place to unwind and have a great dinner before or after touring the area's most important attractions and historical monuments.

The restaurant's cuisine combined international, Dutch, and European cooking to give clients a wider range of selections. Customers may select between indoor and outdoor seats.

Customers may dine in a pleasant and comfortable environment while looking out over the city from within the restaurant and the gorgeous views of the metropolis outside.

De Waag is a great restaurant located near the Waagplein and close to the cheese market and the Dutch Cheese Museum. Because of their location, visitors will be able to see and enjoy a short trip around town more easily.

2. Grote or Sint-Laurenskerk

Address: Koorstraat 2, 1811 GP Alkmaar, Netherlands

If you want to go on a historical excursion that is full of beautiful architectural edifices, the Grote or Sint-Laurenskerk are recommended.

The church is one of the most pleasant things to do in Alkmaar. It is the primary and most visited monument in Alkmaar, as well as the biggest.

The Sint-Laurenskirk, also known as the St. Lawrence Church or the Great Church, is a late-gothic church in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, constructed between 1449 and 1525.

The magnificent architecture and amazing features of the historic church include four enormous organs and burial sites that make it memorable.

A tour of the church not only allows you to inspect its magnificent structure but also gives you access to the rest of the town's exciting sites. The church in Alkmaar provides an outstanding historical, religious, and spiritual overview of the city.

3. Stadswandeling Alkmaar

Address: Ritsevoort 70, 1811 DP Alkmaar, Netherlands

Walking around Alkmaar's historic center is one of the most exciting things to do in the city. There is a lovely boardwalk in Alkmaar where you may stroll and hike along.

The city trip highlights Alkmaar's diversity and showcases the region's history, culture, and cuisine.

Taking a walking tour of Alkmaar's Stadswandel is an excellent method to discover the city's magnificence, search for important historical buildings, and visit typical Dutch homes in one day.

It's ideal for people who want to sightsee and take in the city at their leisure.

The experience of visiting this location is comparable to taking a nice walk around the city's historic center, seeing historical buildings, canals, and attractive monuments.

It is not a tour that requires little walking; rather, it is one that encourages exploration and appreciation of the Dutch way of life and natural beauty on foot.

4. Accijnstoren

Address: Bierkade 26, 1811 NJ Alkmaar, Netherlands

Alkmaar is best known for its cheese market, which takes place every Friday. But there are many other wonderful things to do and attractions in Alkmaar too.

The Accijnstoren is a stunning historical landmark and an obvious structure near the city's canal that is worth noting in the city of Alkmaar.

It's a beautiful place to visit, and one of the most interesting things to do there is going on a boat ride along the canal. In 1939, the ancient tax collection office, built-in 1622 and used as such until then, was demolished.

The Accijnstoren is a nearly square structure, made of brick with natural stone bands around the outside. It draws tourists' attention to the tower and makes it a lovely sight to see from afar.

The attraction will appeal to both history enthusiasts and visitors, who will find it picturesque from a distance.

It is suggested that you include a trip to the Accijnstoren in your vacation plans to get a comprehensive look at Alkmaar, the Netherlands' lovely city. It appears to be a tiny tower, but it has a significant historical significance in the region.

5. Kaasmarkt Alkmaar

Address: Waagplein 2, 1811 JP Alkmaar, Netherlands

The Kaasmarkt Alkmaar is an excellent spot to visit in Alkmaar, as it is one of the city's top sights.

It's a well-known cheese market in the region, where the cheese trade began in 1365 and continues to this day. The Alkmaar Cheese Market is a must-see location in the city and should not be missed if you're visiting.

Cheese and cheese wheels are sold in this country according to tradition. The market is not only a place to see the cheeses, but it's also a chance to appreciate the surrounding beauty of Waagplein.

Every Friday, the market is the busiest location in town from April to September. Cheddar cheese is still weighed and carried, just as it has been for hundreds of years.

You cannot buy Dutch cheese from the vendors at the market; instead, you must go to stalls and shops located throughout the market. You may visit nearby attractions and locations from the market.

6. The Beatles Museum

Address: Pettemerstraat 12A, 1823 CW Alkmaar, Netherlands

Visiting Alkmaar and seeing the Beatles Museum is a great experience, especially if you're a huge fan of The Beatles. The initial vocalist of the popular British band has his own museum.

The Netherlands holds a particular place in the hearts of Beatles fans, as John Lennon's first guitar, which he borrowed from a dear friend, was constructed in the lovely city of Alkmaar.

The museum houses a wide collection of artifacts, including the Beatles' original record contract from 1967.

The musical legacy of George Harrison and John Lennon is also given significant attention in the museum. It's a Beatle collectors' paradise for sure.

The museum has tables and chairs where you may converse about the band and other topics of interest.

Aside from the band's recordings and CDs, the museum included displays of the group's history, information, and a variety of intriguing facts.

7. Alkmaarderhout

Address: Kennemerstraatweg 139, 1814 GG Alkmaar, Netherlands

It's a fantastic way to spend some time outside while in Alkmaar, visiting the park and sports complex Alkmaarderhout.

It is referred to as the De Hout in the local community, and it is one of the country's oldest parks, having been created in 1607.

Since 1920, the Alkmaarderhout has been used for a variety of sporting activities as part of a larger municipal sports complex. The park's main stadium, nicknamed "The Bullring," had a seating capacity of roughly 20,000 people.

The park also features various beautiful plants and flowers throughout its grounds, making it even more fascinating and desirable as a relaxing outdoor space for activities.

One of the most pleasurable activities to do in Alkmaar is walking around town and participating in an outdoor activity in the park. Apart from admiring the large stadium of the park, there are a variety of entertaining things to do.

Find yourself in the midst of a veritable museum with this experience. Some of the attractions include viewing numerous monuments around the park and interacting with and feeding animals.

8. Stedelijk Museum Alkmaar

Address: Canadaplein 1, 1811 KE Alkmaar, Netherlands

Anyone who loves art and history will enjoy a trip to the Stedelijk Museum Alkmaar. It is one of the fascinating attractions and museums in the Netherlands, and it is also one of the country's oldest galleries.

The city of Alkmaar is a stunning cultural metropolis with a long and illustrious past, and the museum conveys the area's natural beauty and historical relevance.

The historical and applied art collection transports you to a time of great prosperity, with masterpieces from the 17th century as its focal point.

The Stedelijk Museum Alkmaar has a collection of artworks by Salomon van Ruysdael and Pieter Saenredam, and many other artists.

In addition to the permanent collection, temporary exhibitions are held at the Stedelijk Museum Alkmaar.

The museum's café or purchase souvenirs while not looking at the magnificent works of art on display there, which might help visitors unwind.

9. Dutch Cheese Museum

Address: Waagplein 2, 1811 JP Alkmaar, Netherlands

The Cheese Museum in Alkmaar, a cheese-centric city in the Netherlands, is entirely devoted to cheese and houses a collection of cheeses.

The Kaasmuseum Alkmaar is the Dutch Cheese Museum, which is located in Alkmaar, The Netherlands. It may be found on the second and third floors of the Cheese Weigh House. It's a cheese lover's dream come true to go to the museum.

The museum offers a variety of educational and entertaining programs for visitors, including learning about the history of Dutch cheesemaking and appreciating the beautiful interior architecture.

The Edam wheel and Gouda wheel, two delicious Dutch kinds of cheese, are among the museum's main draws.

The cheese market, which is one of the most famous and well-known markets in all of Europe, can be found within a short walk away.

The museum will not bore children since it includes an interactive adventure where they may play and learn about Dutch cheese and the process of making it, keeping visitors occupied and entertained.

10. Hofje van Splinter

Address: Ritsevoort 2, 1811 DN Alkmaar, Netherlands

A trip to Alkmaar cannot be completed without seeing the Hofje van Splinter, one of the city's numerous museums. It is a picturesque area in town as well as a hidden treasure.

It was built as an internal courtyard for unmarried men and women in the Middle Ages as a result of charitable organizations and private individuals.

It's tough to discover Hofje van Splinter because it's tucked away and concealed among the stores along a busy retail street. As a result, the site has become a hidden gem and treasure of the community.

It was built in 1646 as a consequence of Margaretha Splinter's bequest, which gave it its name.

Despite its location on a busy street near the beachfront, it is somewhat difficult to spot.

Several nearby hotels make it an easily accessible attraction in town; nevertheless, it must be noticed behind buildings and other enterprises.

One of the most pleasurable things to do in this lovely courtyard garden is relaxing and enjoy the silence.

Things to Do in Alkmaar, Netherlands

Alkmaar is a charming Dutch city best known for its cheese. With so many things to do in Alkmaar, you'll be sure to have an amazing time exploring this picturesque area on foot or by bike!

The best thing about Alkmaar is the locals who take pride in their culture and history.

If you're looking for something new to explore while visiting Europe, make it your next stop before heading back home.

