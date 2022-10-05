Giving Up On Things Before It's Done Is The Wrong Move

never give up postermywall.com

What Happens When You Give Up?

When you’re facing a tough challenge, it’s natural to feel afraid, frustrated, and unsure of what to do next. It can be tempting to give up and walk away from the problem. After all, quitting feels like the easy way out. But what seems like an easy escape now will come with a high price later on. When you give up on something important, you risk losing your motivation, your confidence and trust in yourself, and your future successes as well. Giving up is never worthwhile no matter how challenging things get or how much pressure you feel from others or even yourself. The best thing to do when you feel like giving up is to grit your teeth and keep going instead. You might not see it right now, but if you persist instead of giving up, you will benefit from it tremendously in the long run.

Giving up costs you your motivation and confidence.

Giving up on something important makes you lose faith in yourself. You lose the trust that you can handle difficult things, and you start to see yourself as a quitter — someone who gives up at the first sign of difficulty. When you lose your belief in yourself, you become less motivated to keep going and risk putting more goals at risk. Giving up on something also makes you lose the confidence to face future challenges with the strength and determination you need. When you fail to finish something important, you lose the self-respect that comes with sticking to your commitments. You lose the ability to believe in your strengths and talents — to trust in your ability to overcome difficult obstacles. When you give up, you lose your self-confidence, and your self-esteem takes a big hit. You might start to feel overwhelmed by negative thoughts or emotions like shame or guilt because you don’t feel as capable as you want to be. Giving up also makes you more likely to give up on other important goals, like building relationships, pursuing education, and/or trying new skills.

Giving up costs you your self-esteem.

Giving up on something important makes you judge yourself harshly and feel bad about who you are. You might feel like you’re a failure or shame yourself for letting others down. If you give up on a personal project or goal, you might feel like a disappointment to the people who care about you. You might also judge yourself harshly for being unable to deal with a problem that seems overwhelming. When you give up, you don’t just fail to finish something — you fail to come to terms with your own issues and insecurities. You fail to learn from your own mistakes and take action to improve your self-esteem instead. Giving up on something important makes you lose faith in your abilities and talents. You might feel like you don’t have what it takes to succeed — that you’re not capable of overcoming the challenges that come your way. When you give up, you fail to gain the experience and skills that you need to build your self-confidence. You fail to learn how to deal with life’s problems and overcome them successfully. You fail to gain the self-respect that comes with being committed to your goals no matter what.

Motivational postermywall.com

Giving up costs you your ability to succeed in the future

Giving up on something important makes you lose the chance to learn valuable skills and apply them to future goals. If you give up on a project or goal that you’re working on now, you won’t have a chance to master the skills you need to achieve even greater success in the future. If you fail to finish what you started, you also fail to gain the valuable experience that you need to develop important life skills. If you give up on a problem or relationship that you should be solving, you fail to build the skills and insights you need to resolve it successfully — and work out the issues that are causing you pain and stress. You might be failing to improve a problem that’s causing you stress and pain right now — and causing yourself more stress and pain in the future because you don’t know how to deal with it. Giving up on something important makes you less likely to succeed in the future because you fail to finish your current challenges and gain the skills you need to apply to future problems and goals.

It’s not just about quitting — it’s also about failing to try.

When you quit, you fail to even try. You don’t have the chance to start building valuable skills, overcome challenges, and/or gain insight into your own abilities. When you don’t even try to finish something important, you fail to apply any of your strengths and talents — and fail to overcome your weaknesses as well. You fail to show yourself that you can take action and make things happen when you need to. You also fail to learn what you need to do to succeed in the future because you never even try. Giving up on a problem or relationship that’s causing you pain and stress also makes you fail to try to solve it. You never even attempt to come up with a solution — so you can’t even know if you can solve it successfully.

The Bottom Line

Giving up hurts you in many different ways — and costs you a lot of potential success as well. When you quit, you risk damaging your self-esteem, damaging your confidence, and damaging your motivation. You also risk missing out on valuable skills and insights. The best thing you can do when you feel like giving up is to grit your teeth and keep going instead. You can do it — and it’ll be well worth the effort in the long run.

Even if this world opposes you All situations

You're doing that Stand in front of you

Until you agree on Anyone, anywhere,

anytime You cannot be defeated

Never ever give up.