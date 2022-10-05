International Poverty Day freel image.com

At the moment, nearly one in ten people live in poverty. The World Bank estimates that as many as 702 million people - about 11.2 of the global population - live on less than $1.90 a day and don’t have enough wealth to meet their basic needs, such as food, housing, education, and healthcare. This is known as the poverty line or threshold. There are numerous results to help fight poverty, but it's imperative to understand what part government should play in this process. Governments can improve these results through what’s called a “ social safety net ”(or programs that support people who face challenges). In addition, governments can also apply laws that circumscribe business practices and help the poor go through introductory requirements similar to education and healthcare. In this essay, we will explain why so many people live in poverty, as well as how governments can break this problem.

What's poverty

Poverty occurs when people do not have access to basic necessities such as food, water, fresh air, clean air, healthcare, education, and shelter. When people can’t go their introductory requirements, they are at risk of health problems and death. Poverty is growing because the world's population is growing and because many of us live in poverty-stricken countries. There are different ways to measure poverty, but the most common is the poverty line or threshold. The poverty line or threshold is the income required to live a healthy life. In 2015, the World Bank estimated that 10.7 percent of the global population subsists on less than $1.90 a day. Poverty is a complex issue, and there are no quick fixes. There are numerous ways to help people escape poverty by providing them with necessary goods and services, such as health care, clean water, education, and food. Governments play a crucial role in easing these results.

Why Does Government Play a Role in Solving the Problem?

The private sector and nonprofit organizations can provide goods and services to people in need. Still, the organization sometimes receives limited funding from benefactors. In addition, private companies and non-profits may need government backing to help people in need. For example, the government can help by lowering levies on businesses and nonprofits or helping them access funds for social enterprise. Governments can also apply laws that control business practices. For example, governments can regulate businesses that offer goods and services to people in need. This includes regulating levies, setting minimum stipends, providing healthcare, and providing safety net programs. Eventually, governments can provide public goods that help everyone, not just people in need. Public goods are effects like education, healthcare, and structure that help people in general, not just those in need. For instance, by creating free seminaries, governments can educate the coming generation of citizens to make their country a better place. The role of the Private Sector in working on the Problem

The private sector plays a crucial role in fighting poverty.

Businesses can generate revenue and employ people in need by selling products and services. Businesses can also provide money and goods to people in need. By generating income, businesses can employ people in need. This is significant because governments struggle to offer jobs to everyone in need. This is because governments generally don’t have enough plutocrats to fund all the programs necessary to help people in need. Businesses can provide money to people in need. Donations are necessary because governments cannot always give everything that people need. For example, governments struggle to provide certain types of healthcare, like precious cancer treatments. Businesses can also help people in need get jobs by hiring them.

The role of the government in solving the problem.

Governments can grease results to help people escape poverty. First, they can provide public goods. Public goods include effects like education, healthcare, and structure that all people can use, not just people in need. Second, governments can apply laws that help people in need. For example, governments can apply minimum wage laws that ensure people earn enough money to get out of poverty. Governments can also provide social programs, such as food assistance, housing assistance, and subsidized healthcare. Governments can also regulate businesses to help make sure people in need can get the goods and services they need. For example, governments can regulate businesses to help ensure people in need can access healthcare and education.

Conclusion

Poverty is a global issue that affects billions of people. There are numerous ways to help break the problem, including furnishing public goods, enforcing laws to regulate businesses, and furnishing backing to people in need. Governments play an imperative part in easing these results.