Corruption: The Worst Impact on Human Health and the Economy

In the war on corruption, the world has experienced ups and downs. The fall of communism and the end of apartheid brought about a wave of democratization that saw stricter anti-corruption laws and transparency being adopted as standard practice by governments and private organizations. However, in recent years we’ve seen a rising corruption pandemic that has compromised public trust in governments, businesses, and non-profit organizations. According to a 2016 Transparency International report, 63% of people around the world think corruption is getting worse. With so much at stake, it’s no surprise that these findings have significant repercussions for global economies and human health. This article aims to explain why corruption is so destructive when it comes to public health and why it needs to be defeated once again.

What is Corruption?

Corruption is a term that covers all forms of dishonest or unethical practices within an organization or society that violate the law or ethical standards, such as bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, and more. It refers to the misuse of powers by public officials for personal gain, particularly by soliciting or accepting bribes in exchange for special treatment. It’s important to point out that the word “corruption” is often used interchangeably with “malfeasance,” “misuse of power,” and “misconduct.” The most common forms of corruption are bribery, nepotism, cronyism, fraud, and embezzlement.

Healthcare and Corruption

Corruption in healthcare systems negatively impacts people’s health and well-being in many ways. It leads to the misuse and misappropriation of public funds that could have been used to provide healthcare. It can also lead to the spread of infectious diseases and the onset of mental health issues. Lack of access to healthcare services is a common concern among people in low- and middle-income countries, where corruption is most prevalent. On average, less than half of people in these countries have confidence in government health services. In some countries, such as India, only 11% of people trust the government to provide healthcare. Corruption in healthcare systems leads to shortages of essential medical supplies such as vaccines and antibiotics. This puts everyone at risk of infectious diseases such as measles, tuberculosis, diphtheria, dengue fever, and more.

Infectious Diseases

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the main government organization that fights infectious diseases. The CDC provides funding to state and local health departments to monitor infectious diseases and implement control strategies. The CDC provides funding to organizations that deal with infectious diseases, but this funding can be put at risk by corruption. If a state or local health department is engaging in corrupt practices, the CDC’s funding can be misappropriated. This means that money intended to combat infectious diseases could be redirected towards other things. The CDC uses its funding to purchase supplies such as vaccines and antibiotics, as well as to conduct research related to infectious diseases. Without this funding, essential supplies and research projects could be delayed or stopped entirely. This can lead to outbreaks of infectious diseases that could have been prevented if proper funding had been received.

Chronic Disease

Chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, pose a major challenge to healthcare systems around the world. These diseases affect a huge number of people and cost governments billions of dollars each year to treat. In many cases, they are also largely preventable through lifestyle changes such as exercising more and eating a healthy diet. Chronic diseases are often caused by a combination of genetic factors, environmental factors, and lifestyle choices. Due to the complex nature of these diseases, it’s difficult for healthcare systems to provide the best care for everyone who needs it. However, certain factors can make it even more challenging. Corruption in healthcare systems can lead to the misappropriation of funds that could have been used to provide the best care. It can also lead to mismanagement of funds, which can result in a lack of investment in facilities and equipment, such as MRI scanners, that could help diagnose diseases more accurately.

Mental Health Conditions

Mental health disorders are more common than many people think. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 37% of people in the world will experience a mental health condition at some point in their lives. In many cases, these conditions are treatable, but they aren’t always recognized by doctors. Mental health conditions are sometimes mistaken for other things. They may also be caused by infectious diseases or physical injuries, which are easier for doctors to recognize and treat. Healthcare systems should be able to properly diagnose patients and treat their conditions. However, corruption in healthcare systems can get in the way of this happening. For example, an individual may be misdiagnosed or given incorrect treatment for a physical injury or mental condition. This can lead to physical complications, such as organ failure, or a worsening of mental health symptoms.

Organ Failure and Death

Organ failure is the failure of an organ to perform its normal functions and can result in death if left untreated. It can be caused by a number of factors, including infectious diseases, chronic diseases, mental health conditions, and physical injuries. When healthcare systems are plagued by corruption, it can lead to an increased risk of misdiagnosis and incorrect treatment. This can result in physical complications such as organ failure and death. For example, if a patient has a physical injury, such as a broken ankle, and receives incorrect treatment, this could lead to complications such as an infection. This can, in turn, spread to the bones and joints, which could result in organ failure and death.

Economics of Corruption

Corruption can impact economies in a number of ways, including through the misappropriation of funds, tax evasion, and black money. The misappropriation of funds refers to when public officials divert money meant for one project to another. In some cases, this happens without anyone knowing. In other cases, members of the public are aware of it and choose to look the other way. This type of corruption can result in the misappropriation of funds that could have been used to develop infrastructures, such as roads and hospitals. Tax evasion occurs when people or businesses deliberately avoid paying taxes. This can be done by misdealing income or by claiming false deductions on their tax returns. Tax evasion is a form of corruption that can cause governments to lose money that could have been used to improve public services and infrastructure. Black money refers to the use of cash for transactions that are hidden from authorities. This money is untraceable, which makes it difficult for governments to collect taxes from it. Some of this black money is the result of tax evasion, but a lot of it is linked to corruption.

Conclusion

Corruption can have a devastating impact on public health and economies. This is most evident during public health emergencies such as infectious disease outbreaks and natural disasters when it becomes difficult to provide supplies and services to everyone who needs them. More than 70% of countries around the world experience at least one public health emergency each year. In some cases, these emergencies are the result of natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods. In other cases, they’re the result of infectious diseases such as dengue fever and measles. In order to defeat corruption and its disastrous impacts on public health and the economy, we need to redouble our efforts to end this pandemic. We need to increase public awareness of the dangers of corruption and how it can affect the quality of healthcare being received. We also need to do more to hold corrupt individuals accountable for their actions.