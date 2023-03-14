Green Cove Springs, FL

Thank a Vietnam Veteran!

Veterans Council Clay County Florida, Inc.

The annual Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day “Welcome Home” ceremony will be held Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m., at the TAPS Monument, 915 Walnut Street, Green Cove Springs, Florida.

Remember our Fallen TAPS Monument, 915 Walnut Street, Green Cove Springs, Florida.Photo byDavid Treffinger dtreffinger433@msn.com

Over 250 are expected to attend the ceremony to commemorate the National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The ceremony is open to the public. This is the third year for the “Welcome Home” ceremony.

The ceremony is being held in partnership with Vietnam Veterans of America, the TAPS Committee, and the Clay County Administration. 

 All Vietnam Veterans, and their families, other veterans, and supporters are encouraged to attend as the 50th Commemorative lapel pins and certificates will be available.  The Daughters of the American Revolution will present them. As Commemorative partners, the VVA has developed a partnership with the Daughters of the American Revolution to help them with pinning opportunities.

Florida State Senator Jennifer Bradley will be the guest speaker.

The TAPS monument in Green Cove Springs has the names of 66 Clay County Veterans killed in action, during Vietnam. The names of the KIA will be called followed by a bell tone ring.

The National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is actually Wednesday, March 29, honors the U.S. military members who served during the Vietnam War (1955-1975).

From January 1, 1965, to March 28, 1973, 2.6 million military personnel served within the borders of South Vietnam. Another 50,000 served in Vietnam between 1960 and 1964.

Over nine million served on active duty during the Vietnam Era – from August 5, 1965, to May 7, 1975.

There were over 58,000 U.S. military casualties in Vietnam from 1959 to 1975. There are still 1,581 missing or unaccounted for from Vietnam.

Veterans Council of Clay County Florida, Inc. (EIN: 86-1868391) is a 501(c)3 non-profit public charity Veterans Organization. Our mission is to unify efforts to improve the quality of life for our 30,000 plus Veterans and their families in Clay County.

Middleburg, FL
