Supporting Veterans at Culvers February 1st 4 pm - 8 pm

Veteran’s Council Clay County Florida Inc. (VCCCF) announces its first fundraiser for 2023 on February 1st at Culver’s in Middleburg, 1767 Blanding Blvd 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A portion (10%) of the night’s sales will be donated to VCCCF to support a Veterans Community Center and Veterans and their families within Clay County.

During this event, members of Veterans Organizations in Clay County will be available to answer questions about their organizations and to hear your ideas on how to best support Clay County Veterans and their families. Please share this announcement with your organizations, family, and friends to support this event!

VCCCF is committed to improving the quality of life of our Veterans and their families by "taking care of Veterans and their families", we must keep the faith with them. One of the four goals in our strategic plan is to Champion a Veterans Community Center in Clay County to support the 30,000-plus Veterans who call Clay County home. Our plan is to provide a central location in which Veterans and their families can visit, call, or access a website for information, educational opportunities, emergency resources, a computer lab, a fitness center, and social opportunities in a location without smoke or alcohol present.

More information about the Council can be found on our website vcccf.org. Our contact email is info@vcccf.org.

Culver's charitable giving program is explained, "Giving is our greatest pleasure. Our heart for food and taking care of each other is why we create opportunities for neighbors to help neighbors, advocate for agriculture, and promote education in the communities we call home". See more about their Neighbors Helping Neighbors program at https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/charitable-giving.