Online Veterans Needs Assessment Survey Comes to NE Florida

An online Veterans Needs Assessment is here for Florida's First Coast Veterans and their Families and is now open from August 10th - September 21st, 2022. With expected participants from Nassau, Duval, St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam, Bradford, Baker, and Clay counties, the data from this survey helps service organizations identify what and where to place needed resources for Veterans and their Families in order for them to maintain independence and good quality of life.

Army, Navy, Marines, Air and Space Forces and Coast Guard Veterans, Active Duty, National Guard, Reserves, Family members, and Caregivers in Northeast Florida, let your voice be heard! Are you interested in a chance to improve services for Veterans and families in the Northeast Florida Region? Volunteer 10 minutes of your time today by taking a survey about your experience living in this area!

Endeavors, a Veteran-serving organization has partnered with Combined Arms, the City of Jacksonville, and the Center for Community Initiatives at UNF to conduct research on the needs of Veterans and their families in the Northeast Florida region.

Your voice matters! Help service providers learn more about the needs of Veterans and their families in the Northeast Florida region! Take the 2022 #NEFVSurvey today and tag a fellow NE Florida Veteran you know.

Please take a moment to share your experience and share this survey with other military-connected friends and family. The survey is open from August 10th - September 21st, 2022. You can take the survey at

https://www.combinedarms.us/northeastfloridavets - look for the "Take the Survey" button.