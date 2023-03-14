President Biden's New Budget Proposal Calls For Reinstating The Child Tax Credit

Veronica Charnell Media

Photo courtesy of Williamsburg Yorktown DailyPhoto byWilliamsburg Yorktown Daily

President Joe Biden recently unveiled a proposed new budget calling for $6.8 trillion in government spending. The budget includes provisions that would directly impact the finances of millions of Americans.

One of those provisions would restore a type of stimulus relief that was first offered in the American Rescue Plan Act. That was the COVID-19 relief bill Biden signed into law in March 2021, shortly after taking office.

Here's the type of stimulus relief president Biden has encouraged Congress to reinstate with his budget proposal.

The American Rescue Plan Act is best known for the provisions of the bill that resulted in most Americans receiving a $1,400 deposit into their bank accounts. But it also provided a more targeted form of financial help in addition to this stimulus check. Specifically, it offered extra money to parents.

The expanded Child Tax Credit authorized by the stimulus bill increased the credit so it provided $3,600 per child under age 6, and $3,000 for kids ages 6 to 17. It also arranged for funds to be delivered on a monthly basis, at a rate of $250 or $300 per month for the last six months of the year. That way, parents would get help throughout the year as needed instead of having to wait until tax time.

Although President Biden has made it clear he wants more stimulus money going to parents, his budget is only a proposal. So the question is will the Republican House of Representatives accept his suggestions for how to handle taxes and spending in the coming years? some members of Congress have talked about supporting expanded Child Tax Credit. There is always the possibility of Republicans and Democrats agreeing on something that gives parents some additional assistance.

Hopefully, members of Congress will understand helping American Families means you are helping a taxpayer and a registered voter.

