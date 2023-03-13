Update: North Carolina Dreamville Festival 2023 Is Completely Sold Out, You Can Join The Waitlist

Photo courtesy of Dreamville Festival Photo by Dreamville Festival

If you were not able to secure a ticket to the Dreamville Festival, you will have to wait until next year. Dreamville Organizers announced the event is sold out, but you can join the waitlist in case more tickets become available.

Interested in joining the waitlist to purchase tickets here

Also, you may want to consider purchasing Downtown Shuttle Ticket. Park in any of the Downtown Parking Decks then walk to the Official Downtown Shuttle Pick up/ Drop Off at 209 E Martin St, Raleigh, NC. Which is available on the Dreamville Website. Have your receipt QR code open and ready to scan.

The popular Dreamville Festival has released the lineup for this year's festivities.

This event is expected to attract a million Festival-goers to the greater Triangle area. Attendees can look forward to exploring the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh's largest city park, and enjoying incredible music performances next April featuring Cole's own favorite musical artists and collaborators who are traveling worldwide to perform in his home state of North Carolina."

Dreamville 2023 lineup, dates, and names:

Saturday, April 1

USHER

Lil Durk

Ari Lennox

City Girls

Sean Paul

EARTHGANG

Jessie Reyez

Key Glock

Sir

Lute

Omen

Marqus Clae

Victony

Sunday, April 2

J. Cole + Drake

Burna Boy

Summer Walker

J.I.D

GloRilla

About Dreamville Festival

Held annually each spring in Raleigh, Dreamville Festival is an outdoor weekend music celebration curated by internationally-acclaimed hip-hop superstar J. Cole alongside his Dreamville team.

The festival serves as Dreamville’s signature annual event for its fans worldwide bringing together local residents and travelers alike to gather together and enjoy incredible music performances in one of America’s most beautiful and historic public parks, Dorothea Dix Park – Raleigh’s largest city park with over 300 acres of sprawling greenspace.

As one of the most anticipated annual events in the state of North Carolina, the festival acts as a perfect complement to the existing event landscape and cultural fabric of the city of Raleigh.

As a proud Black-owned music festival, Dreamville continues to emphasize community, diversity, and inclusivity throughout the onsite fan experience each spring.

If you’ve never been, imagine a large-scale multi-stage festival featuring performances from some of the biggest names in music merged with a family-style cookout where everyone feels welcome and has a seat at the table. All are welcome at Dreamville Festival!

In this same spirit, J. Cole regularly invites his favorite musical artists and collaborators from across the world to perform in his home state of North Carolina – some of whom are performing for their first time ever in Raleigh – while the festival plays host to dozens of local independently-owned businesses, as well as artisans, muralists, merchants, and community organizations to offer attendees a true taste of the good life in Raleigh.

Since launching in 2018, Dreamville Festival has become one of the largest annual events in the state of North Carolina as well as one of today’s most popular artist-led music festivals in the world, with guests regularly traveling from across the globe and all 50 U.S. states to attend this one-of-a-kind music experience.

Dreamville Festival today generates millions of dollars each year for the local and North Carolina economy while providing a positive and substantial cultural impact on Raleigh and the surrounding areas that lasts long after the festival wraps up.