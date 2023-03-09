Consumer Product Recall: Millions of Yeti Soft Coolers and Gear Cases are Under Recall

Photo Courtesy of FOX 35 Orlando Photo by Yeti

A recall was issued Thursday morning by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, ordering 1.9 million soft YETI coolers and gear cases recalled, because magnet parts can detach, posing a health risk if swallowed.

If high-powered magnets attract to one another or another metal object they can become lodged in the digestive system, causing perforations, twisting or blocking of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning or death.

YETI has received over 1,399 reports of magnets detaching or failing, including lost pieces, but no reports of swallowed magnets were made so far.

Products Recalled includes the following:

• YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0: 25 inches wide, 17 inches high ($300-$350)

• Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler: 18 inches wide, 18 inches high ($325)

• SideKick Dry Gear Case: 11 inches wide, 7 inches high ($50)

The products have a main-pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip. Po were sold in a variety of colors and with the brand name YETI displayed on the front. A hang tag with the product name is attached to the coolers and gear cases.

It is estimated that 1.9 million impacted products were sold in the United States between March 2018 and January 2023 online and at the following retail stores. Dick's Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports, YETI, and other stores nationwide.

What You Need to Do:

Consumers should call YETI toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday or productrecall@yeti.com. They can also visit www.yeti.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.