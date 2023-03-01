Raleigh, NC

North Carolina Dreamville Festival 2023 Drops Their Lineup

Veronica Charnell Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwygh_0l3GtLKu00
Photo courtesy of Dreamville FestivalPhoto byDreamville Festival

One of the Biggest Events in North Carolina drops a major music lineup.

The popular Dreamville Festival has released the lineup for this year's festivities.

Dreamville organizers released this statement about the event: "With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival will once again offer fans from across the globe a weekend celebration curated by J. Cole himself and featuring a variety of local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations from the greater Triangle area. This event is expected to attract a million Festival-goers. Attendees can look forward to exploring the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh's largest city park, and enjoying incredible live music performances next April featuring Cole's own favorite musical artists and collaborators who are traveling worldwide to perform in his home state of North Carolina."

Dreamville 2023 lineup, dates, and names:

Saturday, April 1st

  • USHER
  • Lil Durk
  • Ari Lennox
  • City Girls
  • Sean Paul
  • EARTHGANG
  • Jessie Reyez
  • Key Glock
  • SiR
  • Lute
  • Omen
  • Marqus Clae
  • Victony

Sunday, April 2nd

  • J. Cole + Drake
  • Burna Boy
  • Summer Walker
  • J.I.D
  • GloRilla

About Dreamville Festival

Held annually each spring in Raleigh, Dreamville Festival is an outdoor weekend music celebration curated by internationally-acclaimed hip-hop superstar J. Cole alongside his Dreamville team.

The festival serves as Dreamville’s signature annual event for its fans worldwide bringing together residents and travelers alike to gather together and enjoy incredible music performances in one of America’s most beautiful and historic public parks, Dorothea Dix Park – Raleigh’s largest city park with over 300 acres of sprawling greenspace.

As one of the most anticipated annual events in the state of North Carolina, the festival acts as a perfect complement to the existing event landscape and cultural fabric of the city of Raleigh.

As a proud Black-owned music festival, Dreamville continues to emphasize community, diversity, and inclusivity throughout the onsite fan experience each spring. 

If you’ve never been, imagine a large-scale multi-stage festival featuring performances from some of the biggest names in music merged with a family-style cookout where everyone feels welcome and has a seat at the table. All are welcome at Dreamville Festival!

In this same spirit, J. Cole regularly invites his favorite musical artists and collaborators from across the world to perform in his home state of North Carolina – some of whom are performing for their first time in Raleigh – while the festival plays host to dozens of local independently-owned businesses, as well as artisans, muralists, merchants, and community organizations to offer attendees a true taste of the good life in Raleigh.

Since launching in 2018, Dreamville Festival has become one of the largest annual events in the state of North Carolina as well as one of today’s most popular artist-led music festivals in the world, with guests regularly traveling from across the globe and all 50 U.S. states to attend this one-of-a-kind music experience.

Dreamville Festival today generates millions of dollars each year for the local and North Carolina economy while providing a positive and substantial cultural impact on Raleigh and the surrounding areas that lasts long after the festival wraps up.

Interested in purchasing tickets check here

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dreamville festival# North Carolina# Music# Festival# J Cole

Comments / 1

Published by

Emerging Creator, Journalist, & Podcaster. Producing Quality Content That is Buzz Worthy in Entertainment, News, Lifestyle & Business. Read my stories to be informed & inspired.

Greenville, NC
10K followers

More from Veronica Charnell Media

Are You Willing to Pay a Monthly Fee to be Meta Verified?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram. Users will receive the famous hallowed blue check added to their account, but for a monthly fee.

Read full story
11 comments

The World Reacts to Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour Ticket Prices

On Wednesday, Beyoncé announced a world tour for her Grammy-nominated album Renaissance, marking her first solo tour since 2016. The tour, which includes over 45 scheduled shows, is expected to see a major turnout, and US ticket presales start on Monday. However, many in the Beyhive have concerns they might not get tickets following Ticketmaster’s recent snafu that saw millions of Taylor Swift fans locked out of tickets to their queen’s forthcoming The Eras Tour. The demand for Renaissance tour tickets hasalready exceeded 800% of available tickets.

Read full story
811 comments

Have You Filed a Claim for the Pepsi $12.75 Million Lawsuit? The Deadline is in February

According to the details of the lawsuit, current and former Pepsi employees who worked at the company between December 5, 2021, and April 8, 2022, were affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. Pepsi has not admitted to any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay $ 12.75 million after plaintiffs claimed the company failed to accurately pay them after the Kronos data breach.

Read full story
5 comments

Walmart Enhances its College Tuition Program & Raises Wages for its Employees

Walmart said last week it is raising its minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour, representing a roughly 17% jump for the workers who stock shelves and cater to customers. Walmart understands that even their employees are feeling the pitch when they are grocery shopping or getting gas.

Read full story
10 comments

Did You File a Claim For The American Airlines $7.5 Million Settlement, Deadline Date is in February

American Airlines is paying millions to passengers who were wrongly charged to check luggage. Plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit filed last year say American Airlines charged passengers improper fees to check luggage. American, the largest carrier in the world, is paying at least $7.5 million to settle the case. This includes travelers who qualified for the airline's AAdvantage Gold status loyalty program and those with AA-branded credit cards that came with bag-check privileges. They claim their benefits weren't honored because they weren't properly programmed into AA's airport software system. To make matters worse the airline has had this issue since 2013.

Read full story
5 comments

If You Have Not Received a Refund Check From Wells Fargo Bank Here is How You Can Submit a Claim

If you are a current Wells Fargo customer, or a former customer Wells Fargo may owe you a refund. To determine if you qualify, If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Read full story
10 comments

Quick Dinner Ideas: Macaroni and Cheese with Shiitake Mushrooms Recipe

How about Quick Smacking Vegan Mac and Cheese with Shiitake Mushrooms that tastes great! Meet an amazing Black-owned business making allergen-friendly cheese dips that taste amazing. Dianna King is the co-founder of Eat UNrestricted and is an electrical engineer by trade. However, she has always been an entrepreneur and foodie.

Read full story

New Year’s Day Favorite Meal Choices

Photo Courtesy of Feasting at HomePhoto byFeasting At Home. Happy New Year everyone. Welcome to a new beginning, and a fresh start. A new year means you have an opportunity to break away from your normal routine and try something different. Most Americans celebrate the new year with food and a nice drink. I decided to change from my normal routine, and for this series, I added a few contributors to see what is going to be their first meal of the year.

Read full story

Here Are Some Healthy Dinner Recipes From The Vegan Community

Photo Courtesy Of Nutriciously/Vegan DishesPhoto byNutriciously. Welcome to my article series “Celebrating Vegan Lifestyle”. While I was shopping for my Christmas Dinner I came across a lot of vegan products that were advertised this product was plant-based. I started wondering during the holiday season what are members of the Vegan Community cooking to help celebrate the holiday?

Read full story

Keurig K-Cup Owners May Be Entitled To A Class Action Lawsuit Refund

Photo Courtesy of KeurigPhoto byJoshua Levi/Keurig. If you've used Keurig's K-Cups to make your coffee, you may be due part of that payout. Earlier this year, Keurig Dr. Pepper reached a $10 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging it misrepresents its K-Cups as widely recyclable. After the court hearing last week, the court gave final approval to the settlement.

Read full story
108 comments

Wells Fargo Ordered to Pay $3.7 Billion in Penalties, & Some Wells Fargo Customers Could Be Getting A Refund Check

Photo courtesy of Deposit Photos/Wells FargoPhoto byDeposit Photos. Wells Fargo Bank has been ordered to pay $3.7 billion in civil penalties and reimbursements for harming more than 16 million consumer accounts over the past few years.

Read full story
161 comments

Medical Debt On Your Credit Report Will Disappear in 2023

Photo courtesy of KHOU.com/Medical DebtPhoto byKHOU-11 Starting in the first half of 2023, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion will no longer include medical debt in collections under $500 on credit reports.

Read full story
212 comments

The United States Braces For a Major Atmospheric River Storm.

Photo courtesy of Science/HowstuffworksPhoto byHow Stuff Works. An atmospheric river event will start on the West Coast this weekend, and eventually move across the country creating hazardous weather for millions. The west coast will see a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. Then the storm will move eastward, creating a potential of blizzard conditions in the Midwest and tornadoes in the South.

Read full story
73 comments

Some Consumers Could Receive a Settlement Check Experian Class Action Lawsuit

Experian has recently agreed to pay $22.45 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from incorrect information about consumers sent to third parties. Consumers who are eligible for compensation include those for who Experian characterized their residence as a “high risk.” According to the settlement, those false credit reports were sent out between July 1, 2018, and July 31, 2021.

Read full story
18 comments

Did You Receive An Updated Email About Your Student Loan Debt Relief ?

Student Loan Debt ReliefPhoto byPhoto courtesy of CNN. I recently received an email from the Department of Education providing me with an update for my approved student loan debt relief.

Read full story
3 comments
Cary, NC

Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable Housing

The town of Cary has seen record growth in recent years. There are a lot of triangle residents who desire to live in Cary but do not meet the income requirements to sustain Cary's standard of living. Cary is a thriving community in the heart of the Triangle area of North Carolina. The town sits between Raleigh and the renowned Research Triangle Park. The Triangle area has repeatedly been ranked among the top regions in the country to live or work, find a home or start a business, raise a family, or retire.

Read full story
7 comments

Chanel Nicole Scott of Fox Soul’s CheMinistry Provides Key Tips to Turn Betrayal into a Profitable Testimony

Photo courtesy of EPI Media Group/Chanel Nicole ScottEPI Media Group. The relationship between the church and its congregation can be a complex issue. Some people find themselves leaving the church due to its culture and often venture into different forms of spiritual guidance. However, some feel that the church closed the door on them. The Creator of Fox Soul's CheMinistry, Chanel Nicole Scott, created the relationship platform not only to bridge the gaps in relationships with men and women but was a core inspiration to her unfortunate relationship with the church.

Read full story

Holiday Dinner Ideas: Brown Sugar & Pineapple Glazed Ham

Photo courtesy of Sense & Edibility/brown sugar & pineapple hamSense & Edibility. I am sharing another one of my favorite dinner recipes. If you have not tasted Brown Sugar Ham With Pineapples you have no idea what you are missing. The combination of brown sugar and pineapples is just perfect. The pineapples accompany the brown sugar to give the ham a sweet-savory taste. Can serve with Cinnamon apples, green beans, and mashed potatoes. Or Serve the ham with Cinnamon Apples, Broccoli, and Cheese with a loaded Baked Potato.

Read full story
3 comments

Sausage Dip is One of the Best Tailgating and Super Bowl Appetizers.

Photo courtesy of Everyday shortcutsEveryday Shortcuts. The Fall Season brings cooler temperatures, pumpkin spice, chilly, and your favorite dip as an appetizer. Sausage dip Is a well-known family favorite dip. Sausage dip can be served with mild.

Read full story
84 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy