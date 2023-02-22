Are You Willing to Pay a Monthly Fee to be Meta Verified?

Photo courtesy of The Economic Times/Meta Photo by The Economic Times

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram. Users will receive the famous hallowed blue check added to their account, but for a monthly fee.

To be “Meta Verified” it will cost $11.99 a month on the web and $14.99 a month on iOS. It's launching in Australia and New Zealand this week ahead of a wider rollout.

What Are The Benefits:

The subscription "lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, and get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you. The additional benefit is users will get direct access to customer support.

The Facebook founder noted that providing direct access to customer support will cost "a significant amount of money," which will be made up for with subscription revenue.

Meta released its paid subscription after its competitor Twitter released “Twitter Blue” which allows users to get a verified profile and similar benefits. Elon Musk rolled out Twitter Blue soon after closing his $44 billion deal to purchase the company last year. He said at the time that Twitter was seeing a "massive drop in revenue" due to an exodus of advertisers from the platform.

As Meta goes through the process of test and learn, there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements . Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses and our community at large. As part of this vision, Meta is taking the meaning of verified accounts on their apps to another level. So, they can expand access to verification and more people can trust the accounts they interact with are authentic.

Share Your Thoughts:

The million-dollar question is, do you think the Meta Subscription is worth it? Do you think Meta should have taken into consideration we are still dealing with inflation before releasing a monthly subscription?