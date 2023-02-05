The World Reacts to Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour Ticket Prices

Photo Courtesy of Koimoi/Beyonce Photo by Koimoi

On Wednesday, Beyoncé announced a world tour for her Grammy-nominated album Renaissance, marking her first solo tour since 2016 . The tour, which includes over 45 scheduled shows, is expected to see a major turnout, and US ticket presales start on Monday. However, many in the Beyhive have concerns they might not get tickets following Ticketmaster’s recent snafu that saw millions of Taylor Swift fans locked out of tickets to their queen’s forthcoming The Eras Tour. The demand for Renaissance tour tickets has already exceeded 800% of available tickets.

Some Beyoncé Fans have expressed their concerns about the tickets being a bit too expensive while everyone is trying to survive an inflation Economy. A few creators decided to post their concerns on social media. Members from Beyonce’s Bey Hive stated, “Ticket prices range from $928 to as high as $16,000 for front floor sitting.” I took time to read hundreds of comments on different social media platforms from Beyoncé fans stating, “Rent has increased, gas prices are on the rise, and cost of food is out of this world. We thought Beyoncé Concert Tickets will be much cheaper than this”. Furthermore, Beyoncé fans are hoping the Grammy Award Winner will give away a few free tickets, or decrease the overall price of tickets.

I wanted to feature a few creators listed below for giving us a perfect visual, and voicing their opinions on this topic.

Nick Trawick

LuLu Jackson

Just Being Buffie

Carlos Hale

Are you planning on going to Beyonce World Tour Concert?