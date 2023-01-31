Have You Filed a Claim for the Pepsi $12.75 Million Lawsuit? The Deadline is in February

Photo courtesy of Reuters/Pepsi Photo by Reuters

According to the details of the lawsuit, current and former Pepsi employees who worked at the company between December 5, 2021, and April 8, 2022, were affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. Pepsi has not admitted to any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay $ 12.75 million after plaintiffs claimed the company failed to accurately pay them after the Kronos data breach .

The lawsuit is to make sure the company pays all wages owed and to also recover additional damages following the breach. The data breach impacted Kronos hour tracking which caused Pepsi to underpay their workers.

Kronos is well known for its cloud-based software used by workplaces and human resource departments. The software is used for hiring, onboarding, managing working time and attendance, and payroll.

Important Information to remember:

The deadline for exclusion and objection is February 6, 2023, while the final approval hearing is scheduled for April 4, 2023. If you choose not to file a claim you will still be a part of the settlement and could receive payment.

In May 2022, Pepsi made payments of approximately $ 23.9 million to certain members and has agreed to pay all costs of Settlement Administration. Most settlements will be allocated among multiple groups. Some may receive a cash payment based on the amount they were underpaid because of the Kronos outage.

Group one will comprise 65.3 percent of the net settlement fund and is for those who were underpaid by at least $1 and received a payment on May 6, 2022.

Those group members may grab an equal portion of the net settlement fund although exact payments will vary based on those participating.

You have the option to exclude yourself from the lawsuit if you choose. To reject the suit, you will need to send a letter to the Settlement Administrator by mail, first-class postage prepaid.

You must state in the letter you want to be excluded from the National Class and/or the State Law Subclasses in Stevens et al. v. PepsiCo. Inc. et al., Case No. 7-22-cv-00802, Case No. 7:22-CV-00802-NSR.