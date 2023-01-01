New Year’s Day Favorite Meal Choices

Photo Courtesy of Feasting at Home Photo by Feasting At Home

Happy New Year everyone. Welcome to a new beginning, and a fresh start. A new year means you have an opportunity to break away from your normal routine and try something different. Most Americans celebrate the new year with food and a nice drink. I decided to change from my normal routine, and for this series, I added a few contributors to see what is going to be their first meal of the year.

Chef & Author Allen Bixby of No Take Out said, “New Year’s Day calls for a great cup of coffee, some OJ, and Eggs Benedict. Whether it’s leftover homemade Krakow sausage, thinly sliced honey ham, or Canadian bacon, the combination with a poached egg, toasted muffin, and topped Hollandaise is always a treat. A special start to the new year.”

Barbara Kovalenko of Lasta App said Vegan Tofu salad with peanut sauce is her favorite.

Ingredients:

Tofu

Spinach

Fresh Carrots

Bell Pepper (if you like it)

Avocado

Pine nuts

A little bit of onion

Sauce Ingredients:

creamy peanut butter

soy sauce

vinegar

lime/lemon juice

garlic

water

sesame oil, optional

Lisa Lotts Owner/Publisher of Garlic and Zest said, “I am a traditionalist on New Year's Day, so there is always a Hoppin John with smoked sausages or other Black Eyed Pea recipe with bacon to bring prosperity in the New Year. The peas represent coins and the pork and bacon are also a symbol of wealth (living high on the hog).”

“Aside from that, we always have some type of seafood on January 1st and since we live in South Florida, fresh Florida Stone crabs are a top pick. You just need to crack the claws to dip in the simple mustard sauce. They're such a treat and a delicious way to kick off the New Year.”

Lisa Richards is a Nutritionist and founder of The Candida Diet.

“We are becoming increasingly more health-focused as a society. We are more aware of diet's impact on overall wellness which has led to significant changes in our eating patterns. Our traditional Thanksgiving dishes are even getting an overhaul this year and being replaced with more nutrient-dense alternatives.”

Coconut Bread Stuffing is a great replacement for traditional stuffing without refined carbohydrates that are highly inflammatory.

Ingredients

One loaf Candida Diet Coconut Bread, sliced and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 Tbsp. oil, coconut, or olive

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped mushrooms

1/2 cup thinly sliced leeks

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. salt

Pepper to taste

1 cup water or vegetable/chicken broth (homemade preferable!)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (163 degrees C). Brush an 8x8 casserole dish with oil, coconut, or olive, and set aside. Cut a loaf of Candida Diet Coconut Bread into 1-inch slices, then cut slices into 1-inch cubes. Place bread cubes into a large bowl, and set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chopped celery, chopped onion, chopped mushrooms, and sliced leeks, and saute for about 8 minutes. Season vegetable mixture with dried thyme, salt, and pepper, and stir to combine. Add vegetable mixture and water or broth to bread cubes, and gently stir to combine. Place the stuffing mixture into the prepared casserole dish, cover, and bake for 15 minutes. Uncover and bake until the stuffing is golden brown, about another 15 minutes. Serve warm.

Christian Mitchell, is an Entrepreneur, Marketing Lead, and Financial Advisor at CrossTrainerHome.co.uk a health and fitness company. Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes are a great vegan alternative to traditional mashed potatoes. The cauliflower is cooked until soft and then mashed with vegan butter, vegan cream cheese, and vegan Parmesan cheese for a creamy and delicious side dish.

Shahil, CEO of Blogging Forests,

“Roast Turkey with Sage and Onion StuffingRoast turkey is a staple of many holiday meals and is especially popular during the winter months. To make this classic dish, marinate the turkey with a blend of sage, garlic, and onion, and then roast it in the oven. This will create a flavorful, moist, and succulent bird that is sure to be a hit with the family.”

I hope you enjoyed reading my mini-food series. Have a Happy New Year.