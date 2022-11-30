Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable Housing

Town of Cary Photo by Photo courtesy of WUNC

The town of Cary has seen record growth in recent years. There are a lot of triangle residents who desire to live in Cary but do not meet the income requirements to sustain Cary's standard of living. Cary is a thriving community in the heart of the Triangle area of North Carolina. The town sits between Raleigh and the renowned Research Triangle Park . The Triangle area has repeatedly been ranked among the top regions in the country to live or work, find a home or start a business, raise a family, or retire.

Money Magazine named Cary, North Carolina, the hottest town in the East and one of the six Hottest Towns in America. Cary was also recognized by Money Magazine as one of the Best Small Cities in America, ranking an impressive fifth on one of the magazine's annual lists of Best Places to Live. As noted in several major publications, Cary's accolades are numerous.

The town of Cary wants to provide affordable housing for decades. For the first time, Cary is working with a developer to build affordable housing on the land the town owns. The apartment complex will be built along southeast Maynard Road, between East Cary Middle School and the Cary Village Square Shopping Center. Future residents can enjoy walking to either Cary High School or the new Fenton development. The town of Cary recently announced its plan to build 126 apartment complexes.

• 64 affordable apartments based on the area median income (AMI)

• 25 will be rented to people making 80% of the AMI (that means a family of four could earn up to $85,600)

• 26 will be rented to tenants at 50% of the AMI (that's a family of four earning $53,500 or less)

• The remaining affordable apartments will go to families who qualify for subsidized housing

Some current residents of Cary said due to inflation and raising monthly rent it is getting harder and harder to live in Cary.

“We want this development to look like the rest of Cary. It’s a way that Cary is leading by example. We are building affordable housing on the town-owned property really in the heart of Cary," said Morgan Mansa, Cary Housing Manager. Construction is expected to start in