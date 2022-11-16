Chanel Nicole Scott of Fox Soul’s CheMinistry Provides Key Tips to Turn Betrayal into a Profitable Testimony

Photo courtesy of EPI Media Group/Chanel Nicole Scott EPI Media Group

The relationship between the church and its congregation can be a complex issue. Some people find themselves leaving the church due to its culture and often venture into different forms of spiritual guidance. However, some feel that the church closed the door on them. The Creator of Fox Soul's CheMinistry , Chanel Nicole Scott, created the relationship platform not only to bridge the gaps in relationships with men and women but was a core inspiration to her unfortunate relationship with the church.

Holding on to her connection with God and having the number one special event show on Fox Soul, Chanel wants to now open the door of transparency and provide tips on how we can heal from the hurt and use it to move our lives forward. Regardless of whether it’s spiritual, relationship, or self-healing, there is always a way to recover and even profit.

I had the opportunity to talk with this amazing woman about overcoming betrayal. Ladies and Gentlemen Fox Soul’s Chanel Nicole Scott.

Tips to Recover From Church Hurt

Pray

God has left His church in the hands of people in need of His help and love. Many times, things go wrong but that will never invalidate His perfect love for us. Church hurt is sometimes too big a word to describe what happened. In seeking to heal from church hurt, consider three things: 1) The offender(s), 2) the offended, and 3) the actual offense. We don’t go into church membership expecting to be let down by those in our church family, but it happens. Some offenses are bigger than others and recovery from hurt in one instance may take more time than others. Church hurt IS real, but we are admonished to fellowship together. The reason prayer is at the top of the list is that we must first remember to give our pain to God to heal and interpret for us. God can make sense of it better than we can. I’ll never forget the revelation that some people are dealing with us harshly out of their own pain. Hurt people hurt people, it’s as simple as that. Never fool yourself into thinking that the people who go to church are perfect, or beyond hurting you. It happens but when it does, talk to God first and the most about it!

Soberly Assess the Situation

Because church hurt is so serious, I advise anyone who thinks they’re suffering from the effects of church hurt to soberly assess the situation. You can’t always justify church hurt with hurt feelings, embarrassment, a misunderstanding, or a falling out. There are some things I considered church hurt that were a scripture-based rebuke. Sometimes in life, we get it wrong. Sometimes, our interpretation of scripture and ensuing actions need to be corrected and given redress. I have learned that there’s more than one way to do a good thing, more than one idea to choose from, more than a single opinion to consider, and a larger organism than a single, local church. Church hurt reduces the magnitude of the Kingdom of God to your experience. Church hurt looks at the hurt person and not others. When we could extend grace, we demand apologies. When we could pursue an understanding, we make enemies of our sisters and brothers in Christ. When we could ask to be forgiven, we hold grudges. But, why? I’ll admit, there are some dastardly things happening at some churches, and thank God people are finally being held accountable, but not every offense is intentional or even egregious. Many times, the hurt we experience at church aka church hurt is an opportunity for us to practice what the Word tells us about dealing with others. Ultimately, with love.

Don’t Break God’s Heart Because of Leadership or Membership at a Local Church Broke Yours:

The desire to get even or leave the church is probably the only thought you may have when experiencing church hurt. These are probably the most destructive options presented to you so it’s good to ignore them! Remember that no man is an island unto himself and while the hurt may have come from the people you looked up to or enjoyed fellowship with the most, there are also people looking up to you and who enjoy seeing you in service with them each week. I’m sharing this point to encourage you not to give up on God simply because people have done you wrong. I have seen God fix situations for me in the faces of the same people who tried to break me…right in the church! God won’t take your faithfulness to Him for granted, I’m a witness to that!

Heal

That’s right, get up and get moving again. Your journey may require a change of scenery or something as simple as a change of mind, but you can’t stay broken. Church hurt is a weapon of offense. Offended hearts refuse to heal and depending on the act may never recover. I’ve seen some of the vilest people in the church who simply never recovered from church hurt. I also learned that church hurt is much different than hurt experienced outside of the church. Death of loved ones and leaders can also fall into the category of church hurt. I’m not a professional, but it’s my experience that even losing a beloved family member who was part of a church or losing a leader to death or reassignment can be the cause of deep emotional pain. Still, it’s your right to heal. As Jesus asked the man at the gate called Beautiful, “wilt thou be made whole?” Jesus offers wholeness, even when it was His people who broke you.

Photo courtesy of EPI Media Group/Chanel Nicole Scott EPI Media Group

Seek Counseling

A report was recently published exposing many Pastors who have been accused and convicted of sexual crimes. For many years, these crimes went unpunished, but it is a new day. Many of their victims remained voiceless and endured years of trauma compounded by the inability to share their stories or be taken seriously. Church hurt is often trivialized as hurt feelings because of an inability to take constructive criticism or deal with unfavorable choices made at the church, but it can sometimes go deeper than surface-level pain. Parishioners are dealing with the revelation of their role model’s infidelity and other indiscretions. Sometimes, it’s not a sexual sin at all, but embezzlement or other misappropriation of funds or even a pastor renouncing their faith, altogether. These devastating situations are hard to recover from and I urge you to prayerfully consider counseling if you find yourself unable to cope or move beyond the hurt.

Be Transparent

As a society, we have adopted the ideology of masking pain and I don’t know why. We have shamed those people honest enough to confess hurt while doing nothing to comfort them. I can tell you that I have even accused myself of overreacting to protect the image of those who hurt me. I was hurt, and worse than that, I was misunderstood. This caused me deep pain and it took me a while to recover from it. One thing you must never do is lose your sense of self-worth. Remember that God loves you, even when His people don’t! Tell your story to someone who can help you find solutions to move you beyond the hurt. The other problem with church hurt is that it begins a destructive cycle that keeps us trapped or returning to that place of pain. Unhealed trauma makes us traumatic people. We’re good until remnants of the hurtful situation show up. Then, we blow up whether we read the situation right or not. Be transparent enough with yourself to say, “I need to pray!” and “I need to talk to a professional about this.” I don’t want to leave your Pastor out of it, but if your Pastor was complicit or even the point of pain, know that you have alternatives to seek help from. The church is beautiful, and Christ is making her more beautiful, each day to present it to Himself, without blemish. I pray for those who have experienced church hurt. I pray that they find the courage to face it and gain victory over it and I pray that like me they realize how God can use a hurtful situation to birth purpose in your life! It didn’t feel good when it happened, but I can say that it worked for my good in the end! I share my story quite often and hope you’re able to share your testimony of overcoming church hurt, one day.