Holiday Dinner Ideas: Brown Sugar & Pineapple Glazed Ham

I am sharing another one of my favorite dinner recipes. If you have not tasted Brown Sugar Ham With Pineapples you have no idea what you are missing. The combination of brown sugar and pineapples is just perfect. The pineapples accompany the brown sugar to give the ham a sweet-savory taste. Can serve with Cinnamon apples, green beans, and mashed potatoes. Or Serve the ham with Cinnamon Apples, Broccoli, and Cheese with a loaded Baked Potato.

If you are interested, the recipe is listed below.

Prep Time: 20 Mins

Cook Time: 1 Hr 30 Mins

Total Time: 1 Hr 50 Mins

Servings: 20

Ingredients:

  • 1 (6 pounds) fully-cooked, bone-in ham
  • 1 fresh pineapple
  • 2 (6-ounce) cans of pineapple juice
  • 1 Cup of Brown Sugar

**Fresh Pineapple and can pineapple is a great combination.

Cooking Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Place ham, cut side down, into a roasting pan.
  2. Cut the skin off pineapple with a sharp knife and slice off any brown spots or skin left behind. Cut pineapple into 1/2-inch-thick rings and use a round cutter to remove cores. Pin rings onto ham with toothpicks.
  3. Bake ham in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.
  4. While ham is baking mix pineapple juice and brown sugar in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium power until the glaze is boiling and slightly thickened. Work carefully because the glaze will be sticky and very hot.
  5. Pour 1/2 of the glaze evenly over the ham and pineapple rings. Bake ham for 30 minutes more, then pour the remaining glaze over the ham.
  6. Continue baking ham until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the ham reads 140 degrees F (60 degrees C), 30 to 60 minutes more.

Once your ham is done, dinner is served.

Please share any ingredients you add to this recipe in the comments section.

