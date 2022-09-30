Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated Women

Photo courtesy of EPI Media Group/Elyse Whisby EPI Media Group

The beauty industry is currently valued at $532 billion dollars and although Atlanta seems to be one the largest cities overwhelmed with estheticians, Elyse Whisby is no stranger to taking the right steps to obtain financial success. Elyse Whisby, a certified esthetician and owner of Ascension by Elyse Spa and Training Institute located in Jonesboro, GA, is on a mission to further heighten accessibility to local wellness services and training for metro Atlanta residents.

I had the pleasure to interview Elyse to talk about essential skin care tips during the Fall and Winter Seasons.

Elyse Whisby: The black skin is a remarkable miracle. It rejuvenates itself while conforming to the effects of the sun and the environment. For some, we need to assist our skin in these efforts. Fall and Winter are the more needy seasons when it comes to caring for black skin. One secret to preserving the skin seasonally is yogurt. Using yogurt to gently exfoliate each day is advantageous for the winter seasons. It’s an inexpensive way to keep your skin looking beautiful and radiant all winter.

Elyse Whisby: Lemons are another hidden gem in the world of skincare. They’re a perfect solution to acne blemishes, acne scars, and discoloration. Lemons are perfect during those harsh fall and winter seasons when skin tends to become dry and brittle. Also, you can maximize the results with our yogurt and lemon combination. It works wonders with all skin types. Especially for dry and dehydrated skin. It ultimately creates a brown skin blemish-free naturalistic look.

Veronica Charnell: Will you be releasing your skincare products?

Elyse Whisby: Ascension by Elyse Spa will be releasing its all-natural, organic product line in mid-November. We focus on quality products for faster and safer results.