Popular North Carolina Film & Arts Festival Starts October 7th - 9th

Veronica Charnell Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nac0N_0iDqEHVB00
Photo Courtesy of Raleigh Film & Arts FestivalRaleigh Film & Arts Festival

The Raleigh Film and Art Festival is a three-day event packed with exciting events including over 200 independent films, networking, panel discussions, Q&As, conversations with award-winning filmmakers, captivating spoken word performances, live music, crafters, and much more.

According to reviews from real FilmFreeway users, our festival ranks in the top 1.5% of more than 9,000 film festivals and creative contests around the world. The festival was founded in 2012 to foster independence, risk-taking, and new voices in film and art. Since then, the festival has continued to grow and has even featured a special presentation of the Netflix original show Raising Dion and its director Dennis Liu on the Raleigh Film and Art Festival website.

This year's event will feature a live performance from acoustic guitarist Keith G. Howard. Opening Keynote Speech from Journalist Mikayla Thurmond. Live performance from poet Solow, and a special film presentation from DS Will. On October 8, 2022, there will be a Poets Corner featuring Shaken Not Stirred, Banned Brooke, and Rizen Phoenix. For tickets, you can visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04w33F_0iDqEHVB00
Photo Courtesy of Raleigh Film & Arts FestivalRaleigh Film & Arts Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IN24z_0iDqEHVB00
Photo Courtesy of Raleigh Film & Arts FestivalRaleigh Film & Arts Festival

History:

The Raleigh Film and Art Festival is an organization dedicated to the discovery and development of independent filmmakers, artists, and audiences. Through its programs, RFAF seeks to discover, support, and inspire independent film, painters, and theatre artists from the United States and around the world, and to introduce audiences to their new work.

As a champion and curator of independent stories for the stage and screen, Raleigh Film and Art provides and preserves the space for artists in film, visual artists, theatre, film composing, and digital media to create and thrive.

Our organization was founded in 2012 to foster independence, risk-taking, and new voices in film and art. That year, emerging creatives were invited to Raleigh Film and Art Festival downtown venues in the City of Raleigh N.C., where they worked with leading painters, writers, directors, screening venues, and actors to develop their original independent projects.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# entertainment# North Carolina# Festival# Raleigh NC# Movie

Comments / 0

Published by

Entertainment & Lifestyle Journalist who loves to produce quality content in Entertainment, Lifestyle, Wellness & Business. Also, I write about the Government Sector. On IG: @iam_ladyveronica Twitter: @Lady_Divine_4

Greenville, NC
6206 followers

More from Veronica Charnell Media

Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.

Read full story
1 comments

Michael Corrie Hollywood Prop Maker & SFX Artist Talks About His Career and Future Of the Film Industry

Photo Courtesy of Mosaic PR/Michael CorrieTim Harrison. Hollywood as an SFX Artist, Prop & Model Maker, and Historian, Michael uses his vast knowledge and expertise of the history of Film/TV/Theatre Props and Effects to help people all over the world better understand how Films are made. With over 12Million+ video views and over 300K followers on TikTok, Michael has enthralled his online audience with his expert knowledge and point of view about film history going back from the very earliest films to today’s biggest blockbusters. He was even asked to lend his expert opinion on working with props regarding the recent prop gun disaster involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of his film’s Assistant Director.

Read full story
Jonesboro, GA

Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated Women

Photo courtesy of EPI Media Group/Elyse WhisbyEPI Media Group. The beauty industry is currently valued at $532 billion dollars and although Atlanta seems to be one the largest cities overwhelmed with estheticians, Elyse Whisby is no stranger to taking the right steps to obtain financial success. Elyse Whisby, a certified esthetician and owner of Ascension by Elyse Spa and Training Institute located in Jonesboro, GA, is on a mission to further heighten accessibility to local wellness services and training for metro Atlanta residents.

Read full story

Could a Large Social Security COLA Increase Put Retirees in a Higher Tax Bracket?

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Counting down to Social Security COLA: Taking time to add up the costs is essential. Everyone knows receiving more money in your check is always a positive thing. Especially if you are retired and living on a monthly fixed income. Anytime you have to pay more money for groceries, receiving news of additional income is welcoming.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina

Photo courtesy of McDonald's /Celebration of Gospel TourMcDonald's. This year's event will feature choirs and bands in each city. The highly anticipated annual gospel music tour returns in person this year, featuring some of today’s award-winning gospel and urban artists.The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is returning live this September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year’s Tour features award-winning gospel and urban inspirational artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the event.

Read full story
1 comments

Social Security Benefits Could See The Largest Increase Since 1981

Photo courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Social Security is getting ready to announce the Cost Of Living Increase in October. Each year, usually in October, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for the following year. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2022 set to be released on Oct. 13, the COLA should be announced around that same time.

Read full story
20 comments

When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again

Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”

Read full story
185 comments
Florida State

Florida Senior Citizens Continues to Voice Their Concerns about Being Excluded From $450 Stimulus Check

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Seniors citizens across the United States are being left out of the states stimulus check efforts. I remember growing up as a child, the adults always talked about retiring and moving to Florida. The state of Florida has been known as “The Retirement State” It was considered an American dream to retire from your job and move into an expensive beach home, and purchase a boat to enjoy while spending time in Key West Florida. Today, Florida is still considered a retirement state, for some senior citizens who live there said they are struggling financially. In a recent article I wrote, Florida’s Senior Citizens said the $450 stimulus check would have given them some relief. Some Seniors are having to choose between food or paying their rent/mortgages.

Read full story
94 comments

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.

Read full story
566 comments

Breaking News: Biden Administration Extends Federal Student Loan Repayment Again

Photo Courtesy of The White House/Federal Student LoanThe White House. President Biden announced student loan Payments resume in January 2023. President Joe Biden made a highly anticipated announcement via the POTUS Twitter Account. Although details of the plan were still being finalized, White House aides have said Biden was weighing a targeted plan that would provide $10,000 of debt relief for borrowers who make below a certain level of income.

Read full story

Business Strategist Dr. Sonja Stribling Offers Tips on How to Survive in this Economy

Photo Courtesy of EPI Media Group/Dr. Sonja StriblingEPI Media Group. Transformational Speaker Dr. Sonja Stribling said you can survive even if you are facing bankruptcy. Former Bravo TV Host Dr. Sonja Stribling is a serial entrepreneur who created a global platform designed to help women discover their P.O.W.E.R: (Possibilities, Opportunities, Worth, Wealth, Excellence, and Responsibility). From overcoming bankruptcy, divorce, and spiritual warfare, Dr. Sonja has established a method to elevate her life through mentorship, innovation, and financial literacy. The transformational speaker has dedicated herself to equipping thought leaders, influencers, and entrepreneurs with the skillset to build a business from the inside out.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Residents Will Be Getting a $50 Tax Rebate Check if They Filed a 2021 Tax Return

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Illinois Department of Revenue will start sending Rebate Checks on the week of September 12th. In April, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker included rebate checks for state taxpayers in the state’s budget.

Read full story
52 comments

Ford Motor Company is Laying off 3,000 Jobs

Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to become a more cost-efficient company. Ford Motor Co. announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs on Monday as the automaker restructures and reorients its business around electric vehicles. A spokesman said the layoffs, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, will affect about 2,000 salaried and about 1,000 contract employees in the United States, Canada, and India. The company notified its staff of the decision via email Monday, confirming reports from several media outlets last month that projected thousands of job cuts were looming as the company worked to cut costs and transition toward production. A spokesman for the company said, “the company is not as cost-effective” as it needs to be”. “Priorities of the business are changing and expanding to include EVs, which will be predominant over time, and we’re reinventing the business in terms of how we do things,” T.R. Reid said.

Read full story
1 comments

Federal Student Loan Borrowers Eagerly Wait for President Biden's Decision

Photo courtesy of Newsweek/federal student loansNewsweek. The Biden Administration will be announcing soon what he is going to do with Student Loans. Federal Student Loan Borrowers across the nation are still in limbo about what is going to happen to their student loans. The majority of borrowers are hoping President Biden will cancel all student loan debt. If Federal student loans are not canceled, most borrowers will seek income-based repayment options to repay their loans due to struggling to high prices and grocery prices.

Read full story
14 comments
Delaware State

Delaware Residents Have You Received Your $300 Relief Rebate Check?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Some residents are awaiting instructions on how they can get the relief rebate check. In May, Delaware started sending “relief rebate” payments of $300 to taxpayers who filed their 2020 state tax returns. The one-time payment is due to a budget surplus. Throughout the Summer, payments were sent to adult residents who filed their 2021 tax returns and to other individuals, age 18 and older identified via other State agency data.

Read full story
21 comments
California State

Update: Californians Families Will Be Receiving Stimulus Checks up to $1,050

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Stimulus checks for Californians Families will offer financial relief for struggling families. According to AAA, California gas prices are currently sitting above $5.30 per gallon. The state has the highest gas prices in the nation. The good news is financial relief is on the way for some state residents. In June, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California’s budget for 2022-2023, which includes direct payments of $350 to $1,050 for 23 million Californians. This means more than half of the state’s residents qualify for a stimulus check.

Read full story

Writing Rounds Worship Releases its First Single “A Million Pieces”

Founder of Writing Rounds Worship Jessica Hitte & LeBron Arnwine has partnered with Tyscot Records to release their first single. The co-founders, singer Jessica Hitte and producer LeBron Arnwine have dropped a new track, “A Million Pieces” (Writing Rounds, LLC / Tyscot), from Writing Rounds Worship. The song is centered around someone feeling broken or depressed. Rather than staying in that emotional state, the individual realizes this is a moment to be healed and delivered from any burdens you may be carrying.

Read full story

President Biden Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law: What Does This Means For You

Photo Courtesy of ABC News/Inflation Reduction ActABC News. President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, finalizing a landmark piece in United States History. It is aimed at fighting climate change, lowering health care costs, and raising taxes on corporations. The House and Senate passed the bill last week after Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a deal after several months of negotiations.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy