Popular North Carolina Film & Arts Festival Starts October 7th - 9th

Photo Courtesy of Raleigh Film & Arts Festival Raleigh Film & Arts Festival

The Raleigh Film and Art Festival is a three-day event packed with exciting events including over 200 independent films, networking, panel discussions, Q&As, conversations with award-winning filmmakers, captivating spoken word performances, live music, crafters, and much more.

According to reviews from real FilmFreeway users, our festival ranks in the top 1.5% of more than 9,000 film festivals and creative contests around the world. The festival was founded in 2012 to foster independence, risk-taking, and new voices in film and art. Since then, the festival has continued to grow and has even featured a special presentation of the Netflix original show Raising Dion and its director Dennis Liu on the Raleigh Film and Art Festival website.

This year's event will feature a live performance from acoustic guitarist Keith G. Howard. Opening Keynote Speech from Journalist Mikayla Thurmond. Live performance from poet Solow, and a special film presentation from DS Will. On October 8, 2022, there will be a Poets Corner featuring Shaken Not Stirred, Banned Brooke, and Rizen Phoenix. For tickets, you can visit here.

History:

The Raleigh Film and Art Festival is an organization dedicated to the discovery and development of independent filmmakers, artists, and audiences. Through its programs, RFAF seeks to discover, support, and inspire independent film, painters, and theatre artists from the United States and around the world, and to introduce audiences to their new work.

As a champion and curator of independent stories for the stage and screen, Raleigh Film and Art provides and preserves the space for artists in film, visual artists, theatre, film composing, and digital media to create and thrive.

Our organization was founded in 2012 to foster independence, risk-taking, and new voices in film and art. That year, emerging creatives were invited to Raleigh Film and Art Festival downtown venues in the City of Raleigh N.C., where they worked with leading painters, writers, directors, screening venues, and actors to develop their original independent projects.