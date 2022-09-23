The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina

Photo courtesy of McDonald's /Celebration of Gospel Tour McDonald's

This year's event will feature choirs and bands in each city.

The highly anticipated annual gospel music tour returns in person this year, featuring some of today’s award-winning gospel and urban artists.The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is returning live this September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year’s Tour features award-winning gospel and urban inspirational artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the event.

The Purpose of The Tour

As with previous years, the tour will demonstrate McDonald's continued commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). To make it easier for everyone to support the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities. At each concert stop, attendees can donate through a love offering to support families served by the local Charity chapter.

Grammy Award winner and concert performer Smokie Norful said, "Gospel Music has always been the heart and soul of the Black community. Our sound, our rhythms, and our original hymns have sustained the community for generations. "It is a blessing to be back performing live on the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour and to be in devotion with some of the greatest artists in the industry."

Donald Lawrence is one of the Gospel Industry's highly esteemed singer-songwriters, and the producer will resume his role as music director. Also, Social Media Personality and comedian Karlton Humes are making a debut appearance for the first time year. He will be bringing his unique brand of entertainment to the stage. To support the HBCU homecoming tradition, select shows will feature live performances by HBCU marching bands and gospel choirs. Fans can access free tickets by visiting here

Get tickets for September 24: Wake Chapel Church Raleigh, NC

Get tickets for October 1: Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA

December 2: Houston, TX Holiday Show details are coming soon

Black & Positively Golden

Is Leading the Way Towards Change

To all those feeding and fostering communities by embracing your passion, apply for a chance to be a McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Change Leader and ignite your story. Whether you are an activist, financial guru, artist, or creator, McDonald’s is empowering those who are leading change.