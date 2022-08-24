Breaking News: Biden Administration Extends Federal Student Loan Repayment Again

Photo Courtesy of The White House/Federal Student Loan The White House

President Biden announced student loan Payments resume in January 2023

President Joe Biden made a highly anticipated announcement via the POTUS Twitter Account. Although details of the plan were still being finalized, White House aides have said Biden was weighing a targeted plan that would provide $10,000 of debt relief for borrowers who make below a certain level of income.

This morning we now have more details. Federal Student Loan forgiveness plans are for those making less than $125,000 a year. If you went to college on a Pell Grant your student debt is forgiven up to $20,000. If you went to college without a Pell Grant your student loan is forgiven for up to $10,000. President Biden provided more details at the highly anticipated press conference this afternoo.

Federal Student Loan Borrowers across the nation have been in limbo about what is going to happen to their student loans. The majority of borrowers are hoping President Biden will cancel all student loan debt. Some borrowers said if Federal student loans are not canceled, most borrowers will seek income-based repayment options to repay their loans due to struggling with high prices and grocery prices.

Payments have not been required on most federal student loans since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its highest peak in the United States which greatly affected the economy. Per President Biden's record, he has extended the pause for making payments on student loans four times, most recently in April, arguing that it was necessary to allow federal student loan borrowers to get back on their feet. Before the pandemic, when the U.S. economy was enjoying one of its healthiest periods in history, problems plagued the federal student loan system.

Only about half of borrowers were in repayment in 2019, according to an estimate by Kantrowitz. A quarter, or more than 10 million people were in delinquency or default, and the rest had applied for temporary relief for struggling borrowers, including deferments or forbearances.

The Biden Administration does agree Federal student loan borrowers still need to prepare themselves to start making payments in January 2023.