Business Strategist Dr. Sonja Stribling Offers Tips on How to Survive in this Economy

Photo Courtesy of EPI Media Group/Dr. Sonja Stribling EPI Media Group

Former Bravo TV Host Dr. Sonja Stribling is a serial entrepreneur who created a global platform designed to help women discover their P.O.W.E.R: (Possibilities, Opportunities, Worth, Wealth, Excellence, and Responsibility). From overcoming bankruptcy, divorce, and spiritual warfare, Dr. Sonja has established a method to elevate her life through mentorship, innovation, and financial literacy. The transformational speaker has dedicated herself to equipping thought leaders, influencers, and entrepreneurs with the skillset to build a business from the inside out.

On a personal side, Dr. Sonja Stribling is a Licensed Clinical Counselor turned Life and Business Strategist, a former HR Director, and a highly decorated combat veteran who retired as a Major after serving in the United States Army for 21 years. A master in empowering audiences to be resilient, this former semi-pro basketball player, and mother of three boys has had a life full of obstacles to overcome. As a mother of 3 boys and a divorcee after being married for 18 years, she knows all too well the mindset of a woman who wants more but just doesn’t know what that more looks like or how to get to it.

Dr. Sonja aids in the financial elevation of her clients' business and personal lives. With her expertise, this year alone her 20+ client community has grossed over $800,000 in profit. Dominating the financial and business coaching world, Dr. Sonja has also left her media footprint when she was featured in USA Today , Forbes , and Bravo .

I had the pleasure to talk with Dr. Sonja about two areas people struggle with the most whether they are business owners or employees.

1. What tips will you provide to your clients who are worried about the economy going into a recession?

Dr. Sonja: The first and most important tip would be to master your emotional intelligence. If you can master your emotional intelligence - regardless of what’s going on in the economy - money is unlimited, success is unlimited, and being a person of influence is unlimited. We are all in the same ocean but not in the same boat! The second tip would be to get attached to someone who’s winning in the area of life and business so that you can glean from them! The third tip would be to dig deep and ask yourself - what have you experienced that you could help someone else get through, or what advice have you been giving away for free that you can redirect and turn into a coaching and consulting business?

2. How can an entrepreneur recover from a decline in sales and face possible bankruptcy?

Dr. Sonja: Make a shift!! You’re in the wrong market - get into something that requires little to no capital that could still bring you the freedom and income you desire…what is that you ask? Coaching and consulting for sure. As an entrepreneur your two most expensive investments should be having a coach and your marketing. One of my favorite things I always share with my clients is that you will make more money teaching others to do what you do than you doing it yourself. The top 2% of entrepreneurs are making 98% of the income because they have made the shift in their life and business and moved away from the “traditional” ways of working in the business. Coaching and consulting is the way to go!