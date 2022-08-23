Illinois Residents Will Be Getting a $50 Tax Rebate Check if They Filed a 2021 Tax Return

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/Unsplash McKenzie Marco

Illinois Department of Revenue will start sending Rebate Checks on the week of September 12th

In April, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker included rebate checks for state taxpayers in the state’s budget.

Rebates are available for residents making less than $200,000 per year. For a couple $400,000 per couple if filing jointly. Each individual will receive $50, with an additional $100 per eligible dependent. The bill stated up to three kids per family.

Rebates are expected to begin being issued the week of September 12; it will take “several months” to issue them all, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue . If you have not filed your 2021 tax returns now will be a good time to submit them to ensure you will receive a rebate check the week of September 12th. If not, you have until October 17th to file your 2021 IL-1040. If you have dependents, you also must complete Schedule E/EIC .

Property Tax Rebate:

Your rebate amount is equal to the property tax credit you were qualified to claim on your 2021 IL-1040 which is up to a maximum of $300.

How to qualify for a property tax rebate:

You must be an Illinois resident, and you paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on your primary residence in 2020. Per the department of Illinois revenue, your adjusted gross income on your 2021 Form IL-1040 is $500,000 or less (if filing jointly) or $250,000 or less if filing as a single person.

To claim the property tax rebate:

If you file(d) your 2021 IL-1040 and Schedule ICR, you will automatically receive your rebate. If not, you have until October 17th to file a Property Tax Rebate form (IL-1040-PTR) to get your rebate.