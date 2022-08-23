Illinois Residents Will Be Getting a $50 Tax Rebate Check if They Filed a 2021 Tax Return

Veronica Charnell Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x36Ga_0hSGVAxL00
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco

Illinois Department of Revenue will start sending Rebate Checks on the week of September 12th

In April, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker included rebate checks for state taxpayers in the state’s budget.

Rebates are available for residents making less than $200,000 per year. For a couple $400,000 per couple if filing jointly. Each individual will receive $50, with an additional $100 per eligible dependent. The bill stated up to three kids per family.

Rebates are expected to begin being issued the week of September 12; it will take “several months” to issue them all, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. If you have not filed your 2021 tax returns now will be a good time to submit them to ensure you will receive a rebate check the week of September 12th. If not, you have until October 17th to file your 2021 IL-1040. If you have dependents, you also must complete Schedule E/EIC.

Property Tax Rebate:

Your rebate amount is equal to the property tax credit you were qualified to claim on your 2021 IL-1040 which is up to a maximum of $300.

How to qualify for a property tax rebate:

You must be an Illinois resident, and you paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on your primary residence in 2020. Per the department of Illinois revenue, your adjusted gross income on your 2021 Form IL-1040 is $500,000 or less (if filing jointly) or $250,000 or less if filing as a single person.

To claim the property tax rebate:

If you file(d) your 2021 IL-1040 and Schedule ICR, you will automatically receive your rebate. If not, you have until October 17th to file a Property Tax Rebate form (IL-1040-PTR) to get your rebate.

There are also online options for added convenience. Submit Form IL-1040-PTR electronically through MyTax Illinois or submit a paper Form IL-1040-PTR. For more information, see Instructions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Inflation# Illinois state# Rebate check# Stimulus checks# Money

Comments / 51

Published by

Entertainment & Lifestyle Journalist who loves to produce quality content in Entertainment, Lifestyle, Wellness & Business. Also, I write about the Government Sector. On IG: @iam_ladyveronica Twitter: @Lady_Divine_4

Greenville, NC
4005 followers

More from Veronica Charnell Media

Breaking News: Biden Administration Extends Federal Student Loan Repayment Again

Photo Courtesy of The White House/Federal Student LoanThe White House. President Biden announced student loan Payments resume in January 2023. President Joe Biden made a highly anticipated announcement via the POTUS Twitter Account. Although details of the plan were still being finalized, White House aides have said Biden was weighing a targeted plan that would provide $10,000 of debt relief for borrowers who make below a certain level of income.

Read full story

Business Strategist Dr. Sonja Stribling Offers Tips on How to Survive in this Economy

Photo Courtesy of EPI Media Group/Dr. Sonja StriblingEPI Media Group. Transformational Speaker Dr. Sonja Stribling said you can survive even if you are facing bankruptcy. Former Bravo TV Host Dr. Sonja Stribling is a serial entrepreneur who created a global platform designed to help women discover their P.O.W.E.R: (Possibilities, Opportunities, Worth, Wealth, Excellence, and Responsibility). From overcoming bankruptcy, divorce, and spiritual warfare, Dr. Sonja has established a method to elevate her life through mentorship, innovation, and financial literacy. The transformational speaker has dedicated herself to equipping thought leaders, influencers, and entrepreneurs with the skillset to build a business from the inside out.

Read full story

Ford Motor Company is Laying off 3,000 Jobs

Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to become a more cost-efficient company. Ford Motor Co. announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs on Monday as the automaker restructures and reorients its business around electric vehicles. A spokesman said the layoffs, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, will affect about 2,000 salaried and about 1,000 contract employees in the United States, Canada, and India. The company notified its staff of the decision via email Monday, confirming reports from several media outlets last month that projected thousands of job cuts were looming as the company worked to cut costs and transition toward production. A spokesman for the company said, “the company is not as cost-effective” as it needs to be”. “Priorities of the business are changing and expanding to include EVs, which will be predominant over time, and we’re reinventing the business in terms of how we do things,” T.R. Reid said.

Read full story
1 comments

Federal Student Loan Borrowers Eagerly Wait for President Biden's Decision

Photo courtesy of Newsweek/federal student loansNewsweek. The Biden Administration will be announcing soon what he is going to do with Student Loans. Federal Student Loan Borrowers across the nation are still in limbo about what is going to happen to their student loans. The majority of borrowers are hoping President Biden will cancel all student loan debt. If Federal student loans are not canceled, most borrowers will seek income-based repayment options to repay their loans due to struggling to high prices and grocery prices.

Read full story
14 comments
Delaware State

Delaware Residents Have You Received Your $300 Relief Rebate Check?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Some residents are awaiting instructions on how they can get the relief rebate check. In May, Delaware started sending “relief rebate” payments of $300 to taxpayers who filed their 2020 state tax returns. The one-time payment is due to a budget surplus. Throughout the Summer, payments were sent to adult residents who filed their 2021 tax returns and to other individuals, age 18 and older identified via other State agency data.

Read full story
21 comments
California State

Update: Californians Families Will Be Receiving Stimulus Checks up to $1,050

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Stimulus checks for Californians Families will offer financial relief for struggling families. According to AAA, California gas prices are currently sitting above $5.30 per gallon. The state has the highest gas prices in the nation. The good news is financial relief is on the way for some state residents. In June, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California’s budget for 2022-2023, which includes direct payments of $350 to $1,050 for 23 million Californians. This means more than half of the state’s residents qualify for a stimulus check.

Read full story

Writing Rounds Worship Releases its First Single “A Million Pieces”

Founder of Writing Rounds Worship Jessica Hitte & LeBron Arnwine has partnered with Tyscot Records to release their first single. The co-founders, singer Jessica Hitte and producer LeBron Arnwine have dropped a new track, “A Million Pieces” (Writing Rounds, LLC / Tyscot), from Writing Rounds Worship. The song is centered around someone feeling broken or depressed. Rather than staying in that emotional state, the individual realizes this is a moment to be healed and delivered from any burdens you may be carrying.

Read full story

President Biden Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law: What Does This Means For You

Photo Courtesy of ABC News/Inflation Reduction ActABC News. President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, finalizing a landmark piece in United States History. It is aimed at fighting climate change, lowering health care costs, and raising taxes on corporations. The House and Senate passed the bill last week after Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a deal after several months of negotiations.

Read full story
2 comments

Will North Carolina Congress Approve Gas Rebate Checks When They Return?

Photo Courtesy of iheart/Gas Stimulus Checksiheart. Gas prices are going down but North Carolinians still need help. Gas prices are going down in North Carolina for the past two weeks, but North Carolinians still need help due to inflation. According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price is now $3.66 and the National average is $3.956. Still, a lot of North Carolina residents are struggling to pay their bills. In May, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue, and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license. The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.

Read full story
43 comments
Nashville, TN

The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards

Photo Courtesy of Gospel Music Association/Dove AwardsGospel Music Association. The Gospel Music Association announced its nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top nominations include songwriter and producer Jeff Pardo with nine (9) nominations, Matthew West and Maverick City Music with seven (7) nominations each, six (6) nominations for Anne Wilson, Ben Glover, For King + Country, Jeff Sojka, Jonathan Smith, and Phil Wickham and five (5) for Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, Chandler Moore, Chris Brown, Jonathan Jay, and Steven Furtick. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 2,087 submitted entries.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Talks about New Child Tax Credit Will Boost Working Families

Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York to highlight his new state child tax credit program, modeled after the federal program, to support Pennsylvania’s working families and ensure unbarred access to high-quality early childhood education.

Read full story
62 comments

The Federal Government Wants to Renew the Child Tax Payments

If the Republican plan passed some families may end up worse off, according to an analysis of the plan. Millions of Families benefited from the monthly child tax payments that were up to $300 a month per child. Unfortunately, that incentive expired in December 2021. Now the Republican Senate has presented a proposal to restart the monthly tax payments, but the requirements to receive the payments. If you recall under the original plan, the monthly payments started in July and ended in December, with families receiving in cash up to half the credit's total value of $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

Read full story
143 comments
Florida State

Veterans, Florida Department of Education Wants to Hire You

Florida schools looking to hire veterans and spouses without teaching experience. In three weeks thousand of students will be returning to school amid a major teacher shortage. The Florida Department of Education announced that military veterans and their spouses could receive five-year vouchers to allow them to teach in the classroom without a teacher’s degree. This opportunity is connected to the $8.6 million the state announced would be used to expand career and workforce training opportunities for military veterans and their spouses.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Road Rage Couple Arrested and Appears Before the Judge

Houston Road Rage Incident resulted in an Aggravated Assault Charge. By now I am sure everyone has either seen the viral video floating around social media, or heard about the road rage incident on the news. A couple charged in connection with a road rage incident appeared before a judge early Wednesday morning.

Read full story
9 comments

Your Student Loan Servicer Should not be Contacting You About Resuming Payments

Department of Education has advised loan servicer do not contact borrowers. Have you recently received a phone call or voicemail from your student loan servicer? That phone call should not have happened since the Department of Education has advised them not to contact borrowers about resuming payments.

Read full story
11 comments
Maine State

Maine Stimulus Check Update: Have You received Your $850 Check?

You still have time to receive your stimulus payment. You can also check the status online. Maine people are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods seen across the United States.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

Floridians With No Children and Senior Citizens are not Happy with Governor Ron DeSantis’s $450 Stimulus Check

Some Senior Citizens and individuals with no children are struggling to pay their bills, and Florida Government left them out of the $450 Stimulus Check. Recently I wrote an article talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using the same money he said that is causing a record high inflation to gifted Floridians a $450 stimulus check for each child. Since then, hundreds of Florida Residents expressed their need for financial assistance to pay their bills. Some senior citizens who receive disability and SSI have been left out of the getting stimulus payments. While individuals with no children feel Governor Ron DeSantis is discriminating against them and they added everyone should get a stimulus check.

Read full story
1167 comments
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to Give Floridians $450 Stimulus Checks

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor DeSantis has a new strategy to offset the costs of rising inflation for the state of Florida. Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new strategy “to offset the costs of rising inflation.” Especially when we are approaching a new school year. He said, “the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to accompany the checks. “This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling up at the pump.”

Read full story
336 comments
Greenville, NC

Secret Peeping Case Has a Greenville Man Facing 16 Felony Charges

Eavesdropping and voyeurism are on the rise against women across the United States. A Greenville man is facing 16 felony charges after deputies say he took pictures of women with a hidden camera. Eric Zobre is charged with two counts of secret peeping, nine counts of possession of images from secret peeping, disclosure of private images, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, larceny by employee, and two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order. Zobre was arrested after someone did the right thing by going to the authorities, and reported that he had been showing various nude photos of women to them, talking about how he got them. Zobre is being charged with stealing items from his employer Grady White Boats.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy