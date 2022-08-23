Ford Motor Company is Laying off 3,000 Jobs

Photo Courtesy of Bloomberg/Ford Bloomberg

Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to become a more cost-efficient company.

Ford Motor Co. announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs on Monday as the automaker restructures and reorients its business around electric vehicles. A spokesman said the layoffs, first reported by the Wall Street Journal , will affect about 2,000 salaried and about 1,000 contract employees in the United States, Canada, and India. The company notified its staff of the decision via email Monday, confirming reports from several media outlets last month that projected thousands of job cuts were looming as the company worked to cut costs and transition toward production. A spokesman for the company said, “the company is not as cost-effective” as it needs to be”. “Priorities of the business are changing and expanding to include EVs, which will be predominant over time, and we’re reinventing the business in terms of how we do things,” T.R. Reid said.

Included in the climate package President Biden signed last week will offset those losses with new jobs. The new bill provides incentives for automakers to move their production lines away from China and other countries back to the United States. Before the bill was passed, the Economic Policy Institute, projected that 75,000 autoworker jobs could be lost by 2030 in the transition to electric cars and trucks without strong federal policies that protected and promoted increasing American employment.