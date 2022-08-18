Update: Californians Families Will Be Receiving Stimulus Checks up to $1,050

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/Unsplash McKenzie Marco

Stimulus checks for Californians Families will offer financial relief for struggling families.

According to AAA, California gas prices are currently sitting above $5.30 per gallon. The state has the highest gas prices in the nation. The good news is financial relief is on the way for some state residents. In June, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California’s budget for 2022-2023, which includes direct payments of $350 to $1,050 for 23 million Californians. This means more than half of the state’s residents qualify for a stimulus check.

On June 26th the budget framework agreement was announced in a joint statement from the governor and state assembly leaders . “ California’s budget addresses the state’s most pressing needs, and prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries”.

When will stimulus payments will be disbursed?

The nation is currently embracing back to school, which is a sign Summer Season is almost over. We can now start counting down to when the stimulus checks will be disbursed. According to California State Government, stimulus payments will be issued by California’s Franchise Tax Board via direct deposits and debit cards. Payments will be disbursed starting in October and will continue through early 2023.

How do I know if I qualify for a Stimulus Check?

Individual taxpayers within this income cap will receive $350. Eligible households will also receive an additional $350 if they have qualifying dependents. Taxpayers with incomes of $75,000 or above will receive a phased benefit with a maximum payment of $250. Households will get an additional amount of up to $250 if they have qualifying dependents.

The payments will be offered on a sliding scale, based on income and tax-filing status. Low-income tax filers with at least one dependent stand to receive the highest payouts.

For your convenience, you can click here to calculate your eligibility.