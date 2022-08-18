Writing Rounds Worship Releases its First Single “A Million Pieces”

Photo Courtesy of of Writing Rounds Writing Rounds

Founder of Writing Rounds Worship Jessica Hitte & LeBron Arnwine has partnered with Tyscot Records to release their first single

The co-founders, singer Jessica Hitte and producer LeBron Arnwine have dropped a new track, “A Million Pieces” (Writing Rounds, LLC / Tyscot), from Writing Rounds Worship. The song is centered around someone feeling broken or depressed. Rather than staying in that emotional state, the individual realizes this is a moment to be healed and delivered from any burdens you may be carrying.

The collaboration comes from an in-person Writing Rounds Experience that took place at an Airbnb in Franklin, TN this past spring. Aspiring writers Marc Scriven, Scott Keller, and Coreena Beard co-wrote “A Million Pieces” alongside Hitte and Arnwine. It’s a warm, unplugged ballad with Hitte singing as Arnwine plays the piano, Amber Camp plays her violin, and Kevin Camp gently taps his drums. By the close of the nearly nine-minute track, the roomful of about fifty people was singing along with her.

The Writing Rounds’ started when Hitte and Arnwine first met as students on the campus of Lee University circa 2008. They reconnected in 2013 when she was a school teacher awaiting her big break as a singer-songwriter. Jessica needed a producer for her new album, and LaBron needed a vocalist to trust him with the music production. Since then the two has been building momentum by connecting with heavy hitters such as Tyscot Records, Maverick City Music, Tribal, and Todd Dulaney.

About Writing Rounds Community :

The Writing Rounds Community is one of the services of A&A Production Studios. A&A Production Studios has over 20 years experience in arranging, music Production, and songwriting.This is an international community of musical creatives (songwriters, artists, musicians, producers, managers, graphic designers, instructors, photographers, and videographers. Looking to meet like-minded individuals. For more information about Writing, Rounds visit here.