Will North Carolina Congress Approve Gas Rebate Checks When They Return?

Photo Courtesy of iheart/Gas Stimulus Checks iheart

Gas prices are going down but North Carolinians still need help.

Gas prices are going down in North Carolina for the past two weeks, but North Carolinians still need help due to inflation. According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price is now $3.66 and the National average is $3.956. Still, a lot of North Carolina residents are struggling to pay their bills. In May, Senate Bill 897 , proposed by Senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue, and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license. The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.

There has not been a lot of discussion about giving North Carolinians another stimulus check like other states have been doing. Currently, Bill 897 is not showing any signs of movement since May 27, 2022, within the NC General Assembly per the history provided. The plan,however, received a cold reception from Republicans who control the General Assembly when it was introduced in May.

The Legislation calendar shows session convene on August 23, 2022. When the General Assembly returns they need to understand how important it is to offer North Carolinians financial assistance. Especially, since the state has a major surplus of funds. Even though gas prices are decreasing, buying food from the grocery store prices are still increasing. The cost of food is not the only high thing. It’s costing North Carolina residents more money to eat at restaurants and purchase new clothing items, and everyone's monthly rent has increased dramatically.

Also, if the bill is passed Senate Bill 897 calls for the Department of Revenue to send the gas rebate check no later than October 1, 2022.