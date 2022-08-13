The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards

Photo Courtesy of Gospel Music Association/Dove Awards Gospel Music Association

The Gospel Music Association announced its nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top nominations include songwriter and producer Jeff Pardo with nine (9) nominations, Matthew West and Maverick City Music with seven (7) nominations each, six (6) nominations for Anne Wilson, Ben Glover, For King + Country, Jeff Sojka, Jonathan Smith, and Phil Wickham and five (5) for Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, Chandler Moore, Chris Brown, Jonathan Jay, and Steven Furtick. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 2,087 submitted entries.

The nominees were announced in an artist-hosted Livestream event featuring Jimmie Allen, Erica Campbell, Evan Craft, Sonya Isaacs, Brandon Lake, Trip Lee, Chris Tomlin, and Tye Tribbett. The announcement premiered live on the GMA Dove Awards social media pages.

Another big surprise, Gospel Living Legend Bishop Leonard Scott Founder & Chairman of Tyscot Records is nominated for Traditional Gospel Recorded Album of the Year for “Keep Hymns Alive”

The GMA President Jackie Patillo stated during the Livestream event. “The past few years, we’ve chosen a theme for each show that represents our community and why we celebrate. Today we announced this year’s theme, Sound of Heaven. Although our musical styles may be different, our mission is the same. Together we lift one voice – the sound of heaven.”

The GMA Dove Awards will be live and in person in Nashville, TN, on October 18th, 2022. The award show will air on TBN and the TBN app, Friday, October 21st, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET and 10:00 p.m. ET. The encore presentation will air on October 28th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET and 10:00 p.m. ET. For the complete list of nominees visit here

Since 1969 the GMA Dove Awards has honored outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian Music.