Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Talks about New Child Tax Credit Will Boost Working Families

Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program.

Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York to highlight his new state child tax credit program, modeled after the federal program, to support Pennsylvania’s working families and ensure unbarred access to high-quality early childhood education.

Pennsylvania has decided to model behind the federal government child tax credit. The state-level child care tax credit program benefits working families with children in daycare who already qualify for the federal program. It’s estimated that nearly 221,000 Pennsylvania families will benefit from this refundable tax credit.

Under this new plan, Pennsylvanians paying for child care services will be able to claim the credit when filing state taxes starting in 2023.

Families could be eligible for:

$180 (one child) or $360 (two or more children) for households earning above $43,000, or

$315 (one child) or $630 (two or more children) for households earning less than $43,000.

Rep. Carol Hill-Evans said, “Pennsylvania families deserve our help now more than ever. With the cost of living at an all-time high and with the extraordinary surplus in our Rainy Day Fund, now is the time to be investing in our families”. “In addition to financially supporting families and allowing parents to return to work, this will give a boost to the childcare sector, which is still recovering from the pandemic. The cost of child care continues to rise. Did you the average cost of childcare in Pennsylvania is nearly $12,000 annually?

The Economic Policy Institute, it’s a growing burden for working families also struggling with rising inflation and gas prices. The first thing parents look for when searching for child care is Quality childcare and yet it is very expensive.

Gov. Wolf is committed to meeting the needs of Pennsylvanians and ensuring their future success. He secured a historic $1.8 billion increase in education funding, including a $79 million increase for early learning through Pre-K Counts and Head Start.

Governor Wolf also prioritized the following direct resources and supports for Pennsylvanians: