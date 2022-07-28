Houston Road Rage Couple Arrested and Appears Before the Judge

Houston Road Rage Incident resulted in an Aggravated Assault Charge.

By now I am sure everyone has either seen the viral video floating around social media, or heard about the road rage incident on the news. A couple charged in connection with a road rage incident appeared before a judge early Wednesday morning.

The woman in the video, Nazly Ortiz is charged with aggravated assault while the man who was with her, Benjamin Greene is charged with assault. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said both were arrested Tuesday. They appeared in court early Wednesday morning, but they will both appear before a judge again for the bond to be set.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Ortiz and Greene were involved in a road rage incident with another car on the North Freeway. A 2-year-old boy was in the other car. When the victim exited Parramatta Lane, Greene began to pursue the victim. When Both vehicles came to a stop after exiting, and according to Gonzalez, Greene got out of the truck, approached the victim's car, and assaulted him.

The viral video shows the victim started to drive away, and Ortiz fired one shot through the backseat window and another shot at the car while the car continued to drive away from the scene. One of the bullets struck a dealership nearby, and the victim is currently in good condition recovering from a graze wound.

I recently wrote an article talking about a road rage incident that took place in North Carolina earlier this month. Road rage is becoming a nationwide issue that needs to be addressed. Stress is directly linked to higher levels of aggression in adults, and aggressive drivers are more likely to take risks while driving and have car accidents. They're more likely to cut off other cars or speed through red lights. They're also more likely to have nasty cases of road rage.

Tips on how to manage stress:

Using the following techniques daily can help can someone manage stress more effectively.

  • Mediation
  • Breathing Exercises
  • Yoga
  • Physical Exercise
  • Take a vacation/ mental health day

