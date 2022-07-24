Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to Give Floridians $450 Stimulus Checks

Veronica Charnell Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORfHP_0gqYZwqy00
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/Unsplash

Governor DeSantis has a new strategy to offset the costs of rising inflation for the state of Florida.

Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new strategy “to offset the costs of rising inflation.” Especially when we are approaching a new school year. He said, “the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to accompany the checks. “This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling up at the pump.”

Was this stimulus check included in the state budget?

If you recall back in March of this year, Governor DeSantis said at a news conference President Biden's stimulus is the reason why we are in the middle of 40-year high inflation. He went on to say, “You cannot print trillions and trillions of dollars and expect there not to be some effect on the back end.” According to the letter dated July 15, 2022, Governor DeSantis is using the same money to send inflation relief stimulus checks to Floridians.

The governor will use $35.5 million that Florida received from federal COVID-19 relief funds to mail checks to nearly 59,000 foster and adoptive families in the state, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced last week. They are hoping to gain support for The Pathway to Prosperity Initiative.

Some people want to blame the Democrats or President Biden for the inflation, but could it be the pandemic and the war between Ukraine and Russia sufficiently impacted the Global Economy. Especially, if Governor DeSantis is using the same funding to distribute to his state.

Will the $450 stimulus negatively affect the state economy?

Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for DeSantis, was asked if the checks would make inflation worse, based on the governor’s previous statement. Pushaw denied that the state’s stimulus payments would contribute to inflation. The Florida Department of Children and Families stated Checks have already been mailed directly to eligible families, who should receive them within the next seven days. No application was necessary to receive the checks.

